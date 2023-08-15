GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 8/17
Erin Cole Baker: The local singer, songwriter will perform on the patio; 6-9 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Cellar, 206 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 2, Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-1645.
Thursday House Band: The Sisters-based musician Benji Nagel showcases his talented friends every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Mathieu Raney: The Silverton-based singer and songwriter will perform; 6:30 p.m.free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Bend; villageatsunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
Karaoke Night: Sing your heart out at Karaoke; 7-10 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-678-6268.
Steve Vai — Inviolate Tour 2023: The American guitarist, composer, songwriter and producer will perform; 9 p.m.; $39.50; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Friday 8/18
Bachelor Beats with Live DJ: A live DJ will be spinning funky jams and elevating the vibe as you cheer on downhill mountain bike racers; 4:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Greensky Bluegrass: The five-piece bluegrass band will perform; 6 p.m.; $42.50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Ruckus: The funk, country, cover band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; The Backyard at Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com.
HWY 97: The local rock band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Danny Attack, Mari & Manuel Bair: The Americana roots musicians will perform; 8 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Hasbens + Whalien: The local musicians will perform; 8-11 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 8/19
Bim Jeam & The Sadness: The R&B, blues band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Live Blues and Jazz at the Winery: A rotating set of local musicians will perform blues and jazz music on the patio; 1-4 p.m.; free; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.
Music on the Water — Lisa James & Rain Ezra Duo: The singer-songwriter will perform original music that combines elements of pop and Americana; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Toast & Jam: The local roots band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; The Backyard at Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com.
Noah Kahan — The Stick Season Tour: The American singer/songwriter will perform folk-infused pop; 7 p.m.; $45.50-$90.50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
40 oz To Freedom: The Sublime tribute band will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Rainbow Girls — Summer Concerts: Catch an intimate, backyard performance by this dynamic trio; 7-10 p.m.; $25 adults, youth 17 & under $15; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; aftontickets.com or 541-549-4979.
Livid Kings with Jess Ryan Band, North By North and The Bangers: A lineup of talented local bands will perform; 8 p.m.; $14.89; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Sunday 8/20
Open Mic Night: Open Mic with host Jeshua Marshall; 5-7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Matt Martin & The .45's: The outlaw country band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Sisters Saloon, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sisterssaloon.net or 541-549-7427.
Monday 8/21
Karaoke Night: A Fine Note Music and DJ Jackie J present Karaoke Night in Father Luke's Room; 6-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Monday Big Lawn Series: Catch a variety of tunes on our big lawn every Monday; 6-8 p.m.; free, see website for lineup; Suttle Lake Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Tuesday 8/22
Songs and Stories with Cuban Master Drummer Miguel Bernal: Listen to songs and stories by drumming master Miguel Bernal; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Weezer — Indie Rock Road Trip: The American indie rock band will perform; 6 p.m.; $65; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Wednesday 8/23
Jay Si Proof: The trombonist and vocalist Jeff Chilton and his band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Scott Yoder: The Glitter-folk balladeer will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Andy and Renee: The rock group will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Food Truck Music
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 8/19
Something Dirty: The guitar heavy local band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; somethingdirtymusic.com.
Monday 8/21
Low Key Band: The brass instrument band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Thursday 8/10
Karaoke Thursdays: Join each week all summer for a fun-filled musical Thursday; 7-10 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Monday 8/14
Open Mic Mondays: Play your songs and tunes in a relaxed atmosphere; 6-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
