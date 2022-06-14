GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 6/16
Thursday House Band: Sisters-based musician, Benji Magel, showcases talented friends weekly all summer long; 2-6:30 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Thursday Evening Live Music: Weekly live music performances from local artists all summer long; 5-7 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
Gov't Mule & Warren Haynes: The acclaimed rock band will perform; 6 p.m.; $40 plus fees; Century Center, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; mule.net.
Oregon Fryer: The local American roots band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Barn, 171 E. Main St., Sisters; facebook.com/The-Barn-in-Sisters-102085872111050.
Toast & Jam: The local roots band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Lost Ox & TV Broken Third Eye Open: The funk, psychedelia, jazz, Americana and progressive rock style bands will perform; 7 p.m.; $5 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 6/17
Bend Oregon Steampunk Festival 2022: The family-friendly celebration takes place over two days and will feature nationally touring and local music acts; gates open 2 p.m.; $132 plus fees; The Compound, 61150 Cabin Lane, Bend; mobiledanceparty.net.
John Shipe: The Eugene-based seasoned singer songwriter will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
Third Seven: The talented songwriter, cellist, singer and percussionist will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 6/18
HDCM Pop-Up Concert — Mateo Garza: High Desert Chamber Music presents their second season of Pop-Up Concerts this summer with new locations and new performers; 1-1:30 p.m.; free; Looney Bean Bend, 961 NW Brooks St., Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com or 541-306-3988.
The Whags: The band will perform two sets of psychedelic funk; 4-6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Bend Oregon Steampunk Festival 2022: The family friendly celebration will take place across two days and will feature both nationally touring and local music acts; 9 a.m. gates; $132 plus fees; The Compound, 61150 Cabin Lane, Bend; mobiledanceparty.net.
Saturday Evening Live Music: Weekly live music performances from local artists all summer long; 5-7 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
Evergrow: The husband and wife duo will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Superball: The bell-bottom rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Haymakers: The old-time string band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Barn, 171 E. Main St., Sisters; facebook.com/The-Barn-in-Sisters-102085872111050.
Hot Tuna Acoustic: The bluesy Southern rock act will perform; 7 p.m.; $39.50-$69.50 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Austin Lindstrom: The country musician will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $10 suggested donation; Sugar Mountain Amphitheater, 3211 NW Orchard Drive, Terrebonne; 503-869-1787.
Heller Highwater: The Americana trio will perform; 7:30-10 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Bands, Brews, and Barbeques: Grab your pals and head to LOGE on select Saturday nights for live music on the outdoor stage; 7:30 p.m. free; The Lodge, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; logecamps.com or 541-306-3111.
Emerald City: The local band will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
The Rum Peppers & Dr. Green Dreams: The rock band will perform; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sunday 6/19
Rhythm & Brews: Weekly live music in the beer garden by local artists throughout the summer; 3-5 p.m.; free, check website for lineup; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Beach Party Sunday: Enjoy the summer on the patio with tropical cocktails, beachy bites, and various live music performances; 4-10 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Monday 6/20
The Big Lawn Music Series: Catch a variety of tunes on the big lawn every Monday; 6-8 p.m.; free, check website for lineup; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway U.S. 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 6/21
Elle King Live: Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will perform; 5:30-10 p.m.; $55-$75; John Gray Amphitheater at SHARC, 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver; sunriversharc.com or 541-585-5000.
Norah Jones: The renowned jazz singer, songwriter will perform with special guest Rodrigo Amarante; 7 p.m.; $39.50-$99.50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Company Grand: The local nine-piece fresh soul and indie-rock band will perform; 9 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Wednesday 6/22
Monkless Belgian Ales-Food Truck Wednesday: There will be food trucks, live music & games every Wednesday; 4-9 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/Sugar-Mountain-Amphitheater-162505977150565 or 541-797-6760.
Eric Ledbetter: The local rock artist will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Rhythm & Brews: Weekly live music by local artists throughout the summer; 6-8 p.m.; free, check website for lineup; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Honey Don't: The Americana, country and soul band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Tenacious D: The American comedy rock duo will perform; 7 p.m.; $38.50-$78.50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Music at food carts
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 6/18
Magical Mystery Four: The Beatles cover band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 6/20
Rich Swanger & The Little Known Band: The folk band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Wednesday 6/22
Richard Taelour: The musician brings blues, jazz and incredible guitar playing to the stage; 6 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 6/16
Tony Smiley: The musical savant will perform everything from rock, hip hop, reggae, tribal fusion to 80's and everything in between; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 6/18
Jazz Session: The jazz artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 6/19
Burnin' Moonlight: The band will perform bluegrass and blues banjo; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
The Yard at Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Thursday 6/16
Karaoke Night: Chris and Claire host a weekly karaoke night throughout the summer; 7-10 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Monday 6/20
Open Mic Night: Every Monday night will be your chance to grab that microphone and play those tunes you’ve been practicing; 6-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 6/22
John Shipe: The Eugene-based seasoned singer songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
