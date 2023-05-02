GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 5/4
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Cellar, 206 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 2, Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-1645.
High Desert Music Collective Musicians Networking & Open Mic: Come mingle with local musicians and showcase your talent; 6-10 p.m.; free; Open Space event studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Matt Mitchell — Fireside Show: The Spokane native with musical roots in folk and Americana will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Dad Bods Cover Band — May The Fourth Be with You Party: The local rock band will perform for the space-themed night; 6:45-9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; instagram.com or 541-383-0889.
Reverend Horton Heat, The Delta Bombers & Dusty 45's: The primal, tribal rock 'n' roll band will perform; 8 p.m.; $25-$30 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Pimps of Joytime feat. Starchild Jr. and Brother Gabe & Friends: The band will perform an amalgamation of New Orleans and Bay Area funk; 8:30 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Friday 5/5
Boomer Country: The local country duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
Spencer Marlyn: The Bend-based singer/songwriter will be playing acoustic funk, reggae, bluegrass and blues; 7-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend or 541-546-0511.
Special Consensus: The bluegrass band will perform; 7 p.m.; $20 plus fees; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
HDCM Concert Series — Ben Hong & Ning An: Los Angeles Philharmonic cellist Ben Hong will perform with prize-winning pianist Ning An; 7:30 p.m; $10-$48; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com or 541-317-0700.
Terrapin Flyer: The Grateful Dead cover band will perform; 8 p.m.; $18-$22; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
The Emo Night Tour: The touring group will be spinning all the angst your teenage dirtbag heart desires all night long and a special guest band will make you feel like it's Warped Tour ‘08; 8 p.m.; $15-$18; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Banshee Tree + Guest: The high-energy quartet will perform a blend of modern indie, trance and psychedelic rock old school Django inspired jazz; 8 p.m.; $12; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Long Gone Wilder: The local band will perform classic rock and blues; 9 p.m.; free, band tips appreciated, 21+; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com or 541-389-1410.
Saturday 5/6
Boneyard's 13 Years of Beers: Live music, killer beer lineup, specialty swag, food specials, photo booth and more; noon-8 p.m.; free; Boneyard Pub, 1955 NE Division St., Bend; facebook.com/boneyardbeer or 541-241-7184.
Francho Tone: The guitarist will play warm guitar strum and breezy melodies; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
DJPK: The improv, looping DJ will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
Dirt Monkey & Jantsen: The EDM DJs will perform; 7-11:59 p.m.; $25-$35 plus fees; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Corinne Sharlet & Alicia Viani: Drawing comparisons to Lana del Ray and Anais Mitchell, the Portland-based singer/songwriter writes striking songs that delicately balance unusual chord progressions with ethereal nostalgia; 7-9 p.m.; $20; The Commons Cafe & Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thecommonsbend.com.
Ryan Montbleau: The American Singer-Songwriters will perform folk; 8-11:59 p.m.; $20-$25 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; tixr.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 5/7
Open Mic Night: Open Mic with host Jeshua Marshall; 5-7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Hot Buttered Rum: The five-piece progressive bluegrass act based in the San Francisco Bay Area will perform; 8-11:59 p.m.; $18-$22 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Monday 5/8
Creed Fisher & Channing Wilson: The country musicians will perform; 8 p.m.; $23; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Wednesday 5/10
Bill Powers: The local folk artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
Coyote Willow: The cello-fired Americana duo will perform; 6 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Morgan James: The Juilliard trained singer, actress, songwriter and recording artist will perform; 7 p.m.; $26-$50; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Kris Allen: The American singer, songwriter and the winner of the eighth season of American Idol will perform; 8-11:59 p.m.; $18-$22 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Friday 5/5
Estrellas — Cinco De Mayo Fiesta: free Tequila tasting, fresh elote and live regional Mexican music; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 5/6
Saturday Jazz Sessions: The piano, trumpet and keyboard trio will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 5/7
Ghost of Brian Craig: The local solo acoustic musician will perform a unique and captivating rock sound; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Friday 5/5
Cinco De Mayo Fiesta: There will be Food & drink specials all day and the local band My band Anna will perform in the evening; 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 5/8
Jefferson Hope Trio: The jazz, Americana trio will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
