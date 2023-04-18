GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 4/20
Homegrown Music Festival + 4/20 Celebration: Twelve local bands, 12 local solo artists, on one local stage; 12-10 p.m.; free for all, $20 for the 21+ experience, $50 for VIP; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Cheba Hut 4/20 Celebration: Live music by DJs, Rising Buffalo Tribe and Rubba Tree plus food and drink specials and more; 4-10 p.m.; free; Chēba Hut Toasted Subs, 1288 SW Simpson Ave., Bend; chebahut.com.
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Cellar, 206 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 2, Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-1645.
Alex Dunn — Fireside Show: The Northwest folk, Americana, country music artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Kathryn Claire Trio: The classical, indie, bluegrass, Celtic and improv-style trio will perform in the intimate setting; 7-9 p.m.; $20; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thecommonsbend.com.
Latin Dance Night: Learn new dance moves then use those moves on the dancefloor; 7:30 p.m.; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Gabe Lee & King Margo: Equal parts classic songwriter and modern-day storyteller, the folk and rock artist will perform; 8-11:59 p.m.; $12 -$18; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 4/21
Homegrown Music Festival + 4/20 Celebration: Twelve local bands, 12 local solo artists, on one local stage; 12-10 p.m.; free for all, $20 for the 21+ experience, $50 for VIP; Bunk + Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Matthew Gwinup: The artist will perform classical guitar, modern fingerstyle, rock and roll, folk, blues and jazz; 7-9 p.m.; free; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; apps.i-sites.com or 541-389-3111.
Indubious & Alcyon Massive: The West Coast reggae group will perform; 8-11:59 p.m.; $20-$25; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday Sound Sessions: Featuring local DJs Chef'n Riles & PCH to get your ears and feet excited for the weekend; 8 p.m.; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.comTheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Son De Cuba: The Portland-based, world class musicians from Chile, Mexico, USA and Cuba will perform with precision and passion salsa, timba, son, merengue, cumbia, bachata and Latin jazz; 8 p.m.; $15; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 4/22
Irish Banjo & Homegrown Songs: Listen to Irish dance tunes and folks songs; noon-1 p.m.; free; Sunriver Public Library, 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1080.
Irish Banjo & Homegrown Songs: Listen to Irish dance tunes and folks songs; 4-5 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Jaws Of Brooklyn: The Seattle-based band will perform 60’s flavored rock 'n’ roll and soul; 5 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Evan Mullins: The local pianist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com.
Dark Skies Concert: Join Hunter for a pre-season In A Landscape concert experience for the first-ever Dark Skies concert; 6:30-10 p.m.; $44.52; Prineville Reservoir State Park, Prineville; visitcentraloregon.com.
Quattlebaum with The Miller Twins: The Banjoist and his all-star “pickin’ party” band will perform with the local roots duo opening; 7 p.m.; $20 plus fees; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Swindler, Cytrus, Family Mystic "PBJam Fest PNW Tour": The Seattle-based bands and the Portland-based band will all perform a blend of psychedelic funk, disco, electronic, rock, soul, hip-hop group; 8 p.m.; $15-$20 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Mandy Gonzalez: The Broadway Star, actor and author will present a conference keynote and concert to end the two-day performing arts conference; 8 p.m.; $27 Plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Fractal: The local dance groove band will perform; 8 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Heller Highwater Band: The local rock, blues, and country pop band will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Sunday 4/23
Open Mic Night: Open Mic with host Jeshua Marshall; 5-7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Hotel California — A Salute to The Eagles: The Southern California Eagles tribute group will perform; 7:30 p.m.$42-$60; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Tuesday 4/25
Movie Club: The acclaimed psych-rock duo will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
The Black Market Trust: The Los Angeles-based traditional pop vocal jazz group will perform; 7:30 p.m.$27-$42; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 4/26
JuJu Eyeball: The Beatles cover band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Cellar, A Porter Brewing Co., 206 NW Oregon Ave. Suite 2, Bend; porterbrewingco.com.
Bobby Lindstrom: Join International blues challenge solo nominee singer/songwriter/bluesman for soul inspiring blues and rock; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 4/20
Popcorn: The musician will perform acoustic renditions of popular music; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 4/22
Saturday Jazz Sessions: The Gypsy Jazz trio will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 4/23
Dave & Melody Hill: The local duo will perform original Americana, blues & country; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 4/22
Karyn Ann & Douglas Allen: The pop singer-songwriter duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Saturday 4/22
Karyn Ann & Douglas Allen: The pop singer-songwriter duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 4/26
Bill Powers: The local guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.