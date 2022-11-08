GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 11/10
Olivia Awbrey: The old-soul folk singer-songwriter will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Campfire Hotel, 721 NE Third St., Bend; olivia-awbrey.com or 541-382-1515.
Blair Borax Fireside Show: The Portland-based singer-songwriter, who writes lyrically driven, dreamy folk-pop songs, will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Karaoke Nights at Zero Latency: Show what you’ve got for your singing voice; 7-10 p.m.; $7 at door, includes a domestic drink; Zero Latency Extreme VR Arena, 1900 NE Third St., Suite 104, Bend; facebook.com/ZeroLatencyBend.
Eli Howard and the Greater Good: The alternative country rock band will perform; 7 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
SFF Presents Jake Blount: The award-winning musician and scholar of Black American music will perform his new album, “The New Faith”; 7-10 p.m.; $20; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-815-9122.
Keller Williams: Keller is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of his album "Laugh" and bringing along the original album players, Tye North & Dave Watts to play the album live; 7:30 p.m.; $27-$52 plus $3 Historic Preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Jeff Crosby with Steven Denmark: The Americana artist will perform; 8 p.m.; $12; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Slap Frost Tour: The touring hip hop group will perform; $10; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Friday 11/11
Karrin Allyson: The internationally acclaimed pianist and singer, a five-time Grammy nominee, will perform; 5 p.m.; $55; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; oxfordhotelbend.com or 541-382-8436.
Third Seven & From The Forest: The one-man cello artist will perform with three-part vocal harmony group; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Charlie Porter: Jazz at the Oxford Presents the renowned jazz musician; 7 p.m.; $48; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; oxfordhotelbend.com or 541-382-8436.
Karaoke Nights at Zero Latency: Show what you’ve got for a singing voice; 7-10 p.m.; $7 at door, includes a domestic drink; Zero Latency Extreme VR Arena, 1900 NE Third St., Suite 104, Bend; facebook.com/ZeroLatencyBend.
Killer Wale + special guests: The rock 'n' roll band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Watkins Glen: Hear the Oregon-based rock 'n' roll band; 9 p.m.; $12.50; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 11/12
Dave & Melody Hill: The acoustic rock duo will perform; 4-7 p.m.; free; The Outfitter Bar, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/SeventhMountainResort.
Charlie Porter: Jazz at the Oxford presents the renowned jazz musician; 5 p.m.; $48; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; oxfordhotelbend.com or 541-382-8436.
Karrin Allyson: The internationally acclaimed pianist and singer, a five-time Grammy nominee, will perform; 5 p.m.; $55; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; oxfordhotelbend.com or 541-382-8436.
Church of Neil: Eleven artists across three stages will play the breadth of Neil Young’s career; 6-10 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Aaron Watson: The country musician will perform with Jon Stork; 7 p.m.; $25 presale, $30 day of; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Joel Chadd with Erin Cole-Baker: The Oregon singer-songwriter will perform; 7 p.m.; $15 plus fees; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Charlie Porter: Jazz at the Oxford Presents the renowned jazz musician; 8 p.m.; $48; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; oxfordhotelbend.com or 541-382-8436.
Karrin Allyson: The internationally acclaimed pianist and singer, a five-time Grammy nominee, will perform; 8 p.m.; $55; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; oxfordhotelbend.com or 541-382-8436.
Heller Highwater Band: The local band will perform cover tunes from rock, country and R&B; 8-11 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Bombargo: The moovin' and groovin' Canadian "band of brothers" will perform; 9 p.m.; free; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Disco Fever Party: Local DJ Disco Dimension will be playing danceable music all night long; 9 p.m.; $5 at door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sunday 11/13
Live Music Performance: Join for live music every Sunday; 6-8 p.m.; free; Domaine Serene Wine Lounge, 909 NW Bond St., Bend; visitbend.com or 541-550-3795.
Monday 11/14
Local's Mondays with The BlueGrass Collective: Join Garrett Miller and a rotating cast of acoustic musicians every Monday night for live and local bluegrass; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Tuesday 11/15
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 11/16
Rubbah Tree: The local six-piece reggae rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Album Release Party — "The Ghost of Brian Craig": Local musician releases 2022 live album that celebrates the wonder and warmth of some of Bend's small music venues; 6-8 p.m.; free; Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5, 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend; briancraigband.bandcamp.com.
Adam Calhoun & Demun Jones Music & Dusty Leigh: The country-rap artists will perform; 6 p.m.; $30-$40; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Song & Story with Pete Kartsounes: The blues musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free cash cover; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Food Truck Music
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 11/12
Alex Winter: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 11/14
Jonathan Foster Music: The folk-Americana songwriter will perform; 6 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 11/10
Bobby Lindstrom: The local artist will perform deep soulful blues, rock and riveting original songs; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 11/12
Jazz Folks: The local jazz artists will perform classic and progressive jazz, fusion, world music and original compositions; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 11/13
Brian Craig Band: The American singer-songwriter and folk rock artist will perform a niche form of acoustic guitar live-looping with story-rich original acoustic rock songs; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 11/16
Brian Craig Band: The local rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
Spoken Moto: 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend
Thursday 11/10
MAITA: The indie-rock artist will perform; 6 p.m.; free; maitamusic.com or 541-306-6689.
Saturday 11/12
Rich Swanger: The Oregon-based singer-songwriter with roots in folk and country will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/spokenmoto or 541-306-6689.
