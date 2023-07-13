GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 7/13
Munch & Music — Cash’d Out with Magical Mystery Four: This weekly series provides free live music, food vendors , family fun, local vendors and beer, wine and spirits; 5:30-9 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com.
Jim Basnight: The American rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
Live Music on the Patio — Erin Cole-Baker: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Cellar, 206 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 2, Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-1645.
Karaoke Night: Sing your heart out at Karaoke; 6-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-678-6268.
Thursday House Band: The Sisters-based musician Benji Nagel showcases his talented friends every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
The Scott Foxx Trio: The acoustic trio will mix bluegrass, fiddle tunes, blues and swing; 6:30 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Bend; villageatsunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
Chad Wilkins & Gabriella Euphoria Concert: A live concert featuring Mystic Minstrels Australian singer/songwriter Chad Wilkins and Gabrielle Euphoria; 7-9 p.m.; $20 in advance or $25 at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.elvanto.net or 541-280-5040.
The Brothers Comatose — Summer Concerts: Catch an intimate backyard performance with the Americana string mavens; 7-10 p.m.; $25 Adults, youth 17 & under $15; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; aftontickets.com or 541-549-4979.
John Cruz With Johnny Helm: The Hawaiian singer-songwriter will perform; 8-11:59 p.m.; $30-$35; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Night Hawks: The local rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Friday 7/14
Bachelor Beats with Live DJ: A live DJ will be spinning funky jams and elevating the vibe as you cheer on downhill mountain bike racers; 4:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Ruckus: The funk, country, cover band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; The Backyard at Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com
The Disco Biscuits: The American jam band from Philadelphia will perform; 7 p.m.; $30 plus fees; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band: The four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor will perform with his band; 8 p.m.; $39.50-$69.50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Karaoke Night: Grab some friends and get your singing voice on; 8-11 p.m.; free; Big E's Sports Bar & Grill, Square Loop, 1012 SE Cleveland Ave., Bend; 541-389-5625.
The Green, Cas Haley, Etana: The roots reggae, smooth lovers' rock, and contemporary pop and rock band will perform; 8:30 p.m.; $25; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
The KRONKMEN Red Cloud & Breath: The heavy metal bands will perform; 9 p.m.; free, band tips appreciated; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Saturday 7/15
Celebrate Central Oregon: Nationally known music artists, top Christian BMX riders and skateboarders demonstrate their skills and share their testimonies and family-friendly games; noon; free; Christian Life Center Cascades Amphitheater, 21720 Highway 20, Bend; celebratecentralor.org or 541-604-8883.
Music on the Water — Timothy James: The Portland-based singer, songwriter and country musician will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Pulp Western: The country band from Portland will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
Live Music featuring Something Good-The M & D Promo: The local jazz duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Toast & Jam: The local roots band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; The Backyard at Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com.
Ladies of Summer — A Dinner Cabaret: Singers will perform songs about summer and will be accompanied by Janelle Musson and Clay Helt; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $20; Sisters Saloon and Ranch Grill, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; silentechotheatercompany.org or 541-549-7427.
Wyelow & Chiggi Momo: The three-piece indie-rock ensemble will perform; 7-10:30 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
HDMC — Locals Night with Oregon Fryer & Billy And The Box Kid: The local American roots band, five-piece country rock bluegrass band and the lifelong poet and musician will all perform; 8-11:59 p.m.; $10-$15; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
After Midnight — The Premier Tribute to Eric Clapton: Experience the timeless music of everything which is Clapton; 8-10 p.m.; $20; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 Larch St., Sisters; hardtailsoregon.com or 541-549-6114.
Rhen & Cooper: Harmonies and melodies take front seat to the evening while the chemistry between these two enchant you; 9 p.m.; free band tips appreciated; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Club Palmys — Under the Sea Dance Par-Tea: The pop-up summer Dance Par-Tea series, is at it again with an Under the Sea theme; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; $5 online and $10 at the door; Kobold Brewing The Lair, 1043 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/palmysofficial.
Sunday 7/16
Turf Tunes — Superball: The local groovy rock band will perform; 4-6 p.m.; free; SHARC John Gray Amphitheater, 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver; sunriversharc.com.
Festival Faire: Sunriver Music Festival's annual, elegant evening in the Sunriver Resort Great Hall, including delicious food, wine, a lively auction and performances from virtuosic Young Artist Scholarship recipients and accomplished alumni; 4 p.m.; $100; Sunriver Resort Great Hall, 57081 Great Hall Loop, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org.
Open Mic Night: Open Mic with host Jeshua Marshall; 5-7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra: The four-piece alternative rock band from Mesa, Arizona, will perform; 6 p.m.; $49.50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com.
Stu Kinzel & The Dust Devils: The blues musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Sisters Saloon, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sisterssaloon.net or 541-549-7427.
Rose's Pawn Shop: With their fusion of bluegrass instrumentation and folk-rock amplification, Rose's Pawn Shop have spent the better part of two decades carving out an Americana sound that's as diverse as the band's; 8-11:59 p.m.; $12-$18; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; tixr.com or 541-323-1881.
Monday 7/17
Karaoke Night: Drink, grab the mic, and belt out your favorite tunes; 6-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond, Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Hot Jazz Night: Swing 44 plays in the style of acoustic hot jazz; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday Big Lawn Series: Catch a variety of tunes on our big lawn every Monday; 6-8 p.m.; free, see website for lineup; Suttle Lake Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
J Boog: The top reggae singer will perform; 8:30 p.m.; $30; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Tuesday 7/18
Stick Figure — Wisdom Tour: The American reggae artist will perform; 6 p.m.; $44.50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Community Open Mic Night: Bring poetry, a song or a short story to share with the community; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Boss' Daughter with Beyond The Lamplight and Good Grief: Punk show headlined by Boss' Daughter, known to have a little fun; 7 p.m.; $12-$18; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Poolside Leper Society + Hello Traitor: The local favorite punk rockers will perform; 7-9 p.m.; $5; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com.
Wednesday 7/19
Skillethead: The local bluegrass band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Conner Bennett & Seth Acquarolo: The local songwriters and multi-instrumentalists will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $12; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd and the Monsters: The American rock band formed in New Jersey in 1987 and the rock band formed by Todd Mohr, Brian Nevin and Rob Squires in 1986 in Colorado will perform; 7 p.m.; $39.50-$65; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Husbands & Goth Babe: Griffin Washburn will perform indie pop; 7 p.m.; $27-$127; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 7/13
Juju Eyeball: The local Beatles cover band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 7/15
Saturday Jazz Sessions: The local old-school funk, afro-beat classics, latin jams, and modern psychedelia band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 7/16
Gbots & The Journeymen: The local band will perform an eclectic mix of funk rock and soul; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 7/15
New Victorian: The Portland-based Americana band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 7/17
The Sun Threaders: The local violin and singer duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Bevel Brewing: 911 SE Armour Road Suite B, Bend
Wednesday 7/19
Jamtown: The jam band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; bevelbeer.com.
Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Thursday 7/13
Karaoke Thursdays: Join each week all summer for a fun-filled musical Thursday; 7-10 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Monday 7/17
Open Mic Mondays: Play your songs and tunes in a relaxed atmosphere; 6-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Crux Fermentation Project: 50 SW Division St., Bend
Saturday 7/15
JuJu Eyeball: The local Beatles cover band will perform; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; facebook.com/cruxfermentationproject or 541-385-3333.
