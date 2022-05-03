GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 5/5
Fireside Concert Series — Jonny Franco: The Brazilian crooner and professional entertainer will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Terrapin Flyer: The Grateful Dead-inspired band will perform; 7 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Chiringa's Lifting Up Latinx Night A Cinco de Mayo Celebration: The Puerto Rican-fronted band will perform for the holiday; 7 p.m.; $15; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Soul Providers: The soul band will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Jacob Joliff Band with Blackstrap Bluegrass: The bluegrass bands will perform; 8 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 5/6
Michael Wayok: The local guitarist and vocalist will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
Silvertone Devils: The roots rock 'n' roll band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
High Street Band: The multi-genre dance dance will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Diggin Dirt: The seven-piece funk rock band will perform; 7 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Yojas, Moniker, Primal, Ecstacy of Eden: Electronic music will be played live all night long; 8:30 p.m.; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Kuinka with Thunderstorm Artis: The joyous folk, pop bands will perform; 9 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
DJ OZROC: Two nights of funk, R&B and hip-hop; 9 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Saturday 5/7
Kentucky Derby Party: There will be a huge LED screen outside showing the race and then there will be live music by Mike Wayock to follow; 1-7 p.m.; free; The Grove, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; grovebend.com or 541-383-1599.
LeftSlide: The rock band will perform; 1 p.m.; free; Boneyard, 37 NW Lake Place, Bend; facebook.com/leftslide or 541-241-7184.
Bob Baker & Mark Barringer: The guitar and electric violin duo will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Stay West: The singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Smoker Dad, Farrow & the Peach Leaves & Dean the Dog: The Seattle-based rock 'n' roll band will perform; 7 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Ruckus: The classic rock and blues band will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Polyrhythmics: The instrumental eight-piece band will perform; 8:30 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Hot Buttered Rum with Reb & The Good News: The souped-up, left-coast string band will perform with others; 9 p.m.; $18; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
DJ OZROC: Two nights of funk, R&B and hip-hop; 9 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Sunday 5/8
Black Pontiac & Special Guests: The Vancourver, CA-based four-piece band will perform; 6 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Local Musician Night: The Astro will be featuring different local musicians each Sunday and offering happy hour drink specials all day; 7-9 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/TheAstroLounge or 541-388-0116.
Monday 5/9
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 5/10
Open Mic Night: Bill Powers is hosting a night full of music, poetry, spoken word and more; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend or 541-323-3955.
Olivia Harms: The country singer will perform; 6:30 p.m.free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waltreillys or 541-546-0511.
The Villalobos Brothers: The leading contemporary Mexican ensembles will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $22-$42 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 5/11
DRIFT: The Bend-based rock band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Ninjas With Syringes: The four-piece Portland-based punk rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Music at food carts
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Thursday 5/5
Cinco de Mayo Fiesta: Fair Trade Boogie will perform for the holiday; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Saturday 5/7
Cuchulain: The deep-voiced folk singer-songwriter will perform; 6 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 5/9
Olivia Harms: The country musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 5/5
Grupo Ritmo Caliente: Enjoy this regional Mexican music with a beer and some great food; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 5/7
Jason's Light Heavyweight Jazz Group: The jazz group will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 5/8
Dan Martin: The guitar player/singer/improvisational looper will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
The Yard at Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Thursday 5/5
Cinco De Mayo Karaoke: Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with a special night filled with Karaoke and cheap food; noon-10 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Friday 5/6
Open House: There will be live music by Rave Kitty inside the house and live music by Lurk N Loiter; 6 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Saturday 5/7
Backyard Music with Third Seven: The musician will perform live looping and instrumentals; 7-10 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
