GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 8/3
Beck & Phoenix — Summer Odyssey: The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee and eight-time Grammy-winner will perform with the critically acclaimed band from France; 5 p.m.; $99 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Munch & Music — Ozomatli with Amargoso: This weekly series provides the community of Central Oregon with free live music, food vendors at Restaurant Row, family fun in the Kids Zone, local vendors down Artisan Row and beer, wine and spirits; 5:30-9 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com.
Joseph Balsamo: The local vocalist for Boxcar String band will perform on the patio; 6-9 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
Bill Powers: The local folk artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Cellar, 206 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 2, Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-1645..
Thursday House Band: The Sisters-based musician Benji Nagel showcases his talented friends every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Starry Night Summer Concert Series — The Klassixs Ayreband: The local rock band will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; villageatsunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
Karaoke Night: Sing your heart out at Karaoke; 7-10 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-678-6268.
Leadbetter Band with Eli Howard and the Greater Good: The local rock and alternative country rock bands will perform; 7:30 p.m.: $15 plus fees; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Ben Chapman: The country rock musician will perform; 8-11:59 p.m.; $15-$20; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
John Reoch: An evening of covers and originals delivered in acoustic style; 9 p.m.; free, band tips appreciated, 21+; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend or 541-389-1410.
Friday 8/4
Canoe Concert Series with Paula Dreyer: Enjoy a live piano concert on the lawn or take a pair of headphones out in a canoe (your own or one of ours) to enjoy music by local musicians; 4-6 p.m.; $10; Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
The Silvertone Devils: The local roots rock 'n' roll band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Chiringa: The local favorite Latin Dance band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Co., 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Soulja Boy: The American rapper will perform; 6 p.m.; $75; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
An Evening With CAKE: The alternative rock band from Sacramento, California, will perform; 8 p.m.; $49.50 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Karaoke Night: Grab some friends and come down to sing or just hang out; 8-11 p.m.; free; Big E's Sports Bar & Grill, Square Loop, 1012 SE Cleveland Ave., Bend; 541-389-5625.
One Mad Man: The one-man band will perform; 9 p.m.; free band tips appreciated, 21+; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; fb.me or 541-389-1410.
Saturday 8/5
Live Blues and Jazz at the Winery: A rotating set of local musicians will perform blues and jazz music on the patio; 1-4 p.m.; free; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.
Bob Baker & Mark Barringer: The local violinist and guitar player will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Music on the Water — New Reb: The Eugene-based reggae, hip-hop band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
It's Nice + So Much House: The house Djs will perform; 6-10 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Steve & Reana: The singer-songwriter husband & wife acoustic duo will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Elements Public House, 1857 NW Sixth St., Redmond; elementspublichouse.com or 541-604-8883.
Inner Limits: The Eugene-based blues, funk and rock band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; The Backyard at Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com.
Sunriver Music Festival Classical Concert I: Sunriver Music Festival opens with a full stage featuring the orchestra of professional musicians from around the country plus the Central Oregon Mastersingers; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $25-$87; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; sunrivermusic.org or 541-317-0700.
Bass Jams: Join for an Alien and Astronaut themed party with space-bass DJ sets by LiamLantern, Gr33npiece, and GRAVEmind; 8 p.m.-2 a.m.; Immersion Brewing, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/ImmersionBrewery or 541-633-7821.
Problem STick & Livid Kings: The bass, heavy metal and punk inspired band will perform; 9 p.m.; free band tips appreciated, 21+; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend or 541-389-1410.
Sunday 8/6
Mathieu Raney: The local singer/songwriter will perform; 3-5 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Co., 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Open Mic Night: Open Mic with host Jeshua Marshall; 5-7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
The Smashing Pumpkins — The World Is A Vampire Tour: The Alt-rock icons will perform; 5:30 p.m.: $89 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
David Nail & Pryor Baird: The American country music artist will perform; 6-10 p.m.; $27.50-$50; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Toothpick Shaker: The new local cover band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Sisters Saloon, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Bend; sisterssaloon.net or 541-549-7427.
Courtney Marie Andrews with Karyn Ann: The Phoenix-born songwriter, poet, and painter will perform with the local artist opening; 7-10 p.m.; $20 online, $25 at door; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com.
Monday 8/7
Karaoke Night: A Fine Note Music and DJ Jackie J present Karaoke Night in Father Luke's Room; 6-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Monday Big Lawn Series: Catch a variety of tunes on our big lawn every Monday; 6-8 p.m.; free, see website for lineup; Suttle Lake Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Sunriver Music Festival Pops Concert: The Sunriver Music Festival Orchestra presents a lively pops concert including themes from Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Wicked and more; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $25-$93; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; sunrivermusic.org or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 8/9
Father John Misty + The Head And The Heart with Miya Folick: The alternative-indie musician will perform along with the acclaimed Seattle-based band and the L.A.-based singer-songwriter; 6 p.m.; $60.50 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-0131.
Leadbetter & Moore: The local rock artist will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Just the Deux of Us: The local brass duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Co., 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Uncharted Project: The local acoustic music duo will perform; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
X-Raided & Guests: The American rapper from Sacramento will perform; 7 p.m.; $20-$45; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 8/3
Something Dirty: The local band will perform late '80s and early '90s alternative and indie rock; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 8/5
Saturday Jazz Session: The nine-piece Latin Jazz band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 8/6
Jess Clemons Trio: The folk trio will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 8/5
Adam Gabriel And The Cavaliers: The Southern-born, West Coast-seasoned acoustic soul singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 8/7
The Hasbens: The four-piece improvisational rock group will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Bevel Brewing: 911 SE Armour Road Suite B, Bend
Wednesday 8/9
The Hasbens: The local rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; bevelbeer.com.
Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Thursday 8/3
Karaoke Thursdays: Join each week all summer for a fun-filled musical Thursday; 7-10 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Monday 8/7
Open Mic Mondays: Play your songs and tunes in a relaxed atmosphere; 6-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
