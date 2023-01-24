GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 1/26
Joel Chadd Fireside Show: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Kassi Valazza & Melissa Carper: The upright bassist, singer and songwriter will perform; 8 p.m.; $15; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 1/27
Happy Hour Fund Raiser: A portion of M&J's proceeds and all band tips will go to support two Sparrow families from our local schools; 4:30 p.m.; free, band tips appreciated; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Broken Charley: The local energetic band will perform rock 'n' roll hits from the '60s through the '00s; 6:30 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waltreillys.
Après Ski Bash Concert Series — Watkins Glen: Central Oregon’s psychedelic rock band will perform; 6:30-10 p.m.; free; The Commons Café & Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend or 541-323-3955.
Night Channels Album Release Party: The alternative rockers album release party featuring Morrow and Rosett; 7-11 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Getter: The dance, electronic musician will perform; 8 p.m.; $25; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Saturday 1/28
Arthur Buezo: The local folk musician will perform; 4-7 p.m.; free; The Outfitter Bar, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/SeventhMountainResort or 541-693-9124.
Blair Borax: The folk-pop singer-songwriter will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Puffy Jacket Concert Series — Lilly Worona: The local singer-songwriter will perform her folk-americana-country originals and some music you may have heard before; 6 p.m.; free; Lodge Bend, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; logecamps.com or 541-306-3111.
Boot Juice & Fractal: The bluegrass and Americana band will perform with the local rock band opening; 8 p.m.; $12; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Superball: The bell bottom rock band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Tiger Lyn: The country singer will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Sunday 1/29
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Pine Tavern Restaurant, 967 NW Brooks St., Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-5581.
Jordan Amendt: The local musician will perform; 6 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/nancyblakebend or 541-388-0116.
Monday 1/30
International Guitar Night: The world’s premier touring guitar festival, each show bringing together the most interesting and innovative acoustic guitarists to exchange musical ideas; 7:30 p.m.; $27-$47 plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Tuesday 1/31
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 2/1
Major Dudes: Spend the evening dancing and singing to your Steely Dan favorites; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Way Back Whensday 'Tiny Desk' performances: Every first Wednesday local musicians and DJs will perform; 6-9:30 p.m.; free; Revival Vintage, 1824 NE Division St., Bend; instagram.com/revivalvintagebend or 503-702-3552.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 1/26
Dean Mueller: The Americana, blues and folk singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 1/28
Saturday Jazz Sessions: The Rhythm Collective, a Latin and African inspired jazz and funk band, will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 1/29
Evan Mullins with CJ Neary: The two local musicians will perform piano, vocals and fiddle; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 2/1
Erice Leadbetter: The local guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 1/28
Rose Gerber: The alt/country rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 1/30
Anna: The singer songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Spoken Moto: 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend
Friday 1/27
Ky Burt: The folksy multi-instrumentalist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/KyBurtMusic or 541-306-6689.
