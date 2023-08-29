GO! Listen
Thursday 8/31
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Cellar, 206 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 2, Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-1645.
Pickin' & Paddlin': Bend's homegrown riverside bluegrass concert series returns with the Warren G. Hardings along with Joel Chadd and Sagebrush Revival; 6-10 p.m.; $20-$100; Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe, 805 SW Industrial Way, Suite 6, Bend; tumalocreek.com or 541-317-9407.
Karaoke Night: Sing your heart out at Karaoke; 7-10 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-678-6268.
Friday 9/1
Canoe Concert Series with Paula Dreyer: Enjoy a live piano concert on the lawn or take a pair of headphones out in a canoe (your own or one of ours) to enjoy music by the local musician; 4-6 p.m.; $10; Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Heller Highwater: The local rock band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; The Backyard at Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com.
Zorb + Guests: The new local band will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/SilverMoonBeer or 541-388-8331.
Hooks and The Huckleberries: The Americana, country and fierce rock roots band will perform; 8-11:59 p.m.; $10-$12; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 9/2
Music on the Water — Michael Leslie & Rising Buffalo Tribe: The reggae band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Soul’d Out: The local soul, R&B & funk band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; The Backyard at Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com.
Lindsey Stirling: The electronic music impresario, violinist, dancer and artist will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $39.50-$79.50 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Olivia Harms: The Rhinestone Cowgirl and her country band will perform; 7 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/SilverMoonBeer or 541-388-8331.
Toast — The Ultimate Bread Experience: The Bread tribute band will perform; 8 p.m.; $33-$49 plus $4 Historic Preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Sunday 9/3
Open Mic Night: Open Mic with host Jeshua Marshall; 5-7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/SilverMoonBeer or 541-388-8331.
Pete Kartsounes: The local electric folk, roots musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Sisters Saloon, 190 E Cascade Ave., Sisters; sisterssaloon.net or 541-549-7427.
Chris Janson: The Academy of Country Music Award-winning country music star will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $55 online, $65 at gate; Century Center, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; backyardbend.com.
Monday 9/4
Precious Byrd: The funky rock 'n' roll dance band; 6-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-639-4776.
Goo Goo Dolls — The Big Night Out Tour: The American rock band will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $39.50-$89.50 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Wednesday 9/6
Pete Kartsounes: The local electric folk, roots musician will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
'Way Back Whensday': A fresh rotation of "Tiny Desk" performances by local musicians and DJs plus free local drinks provided; 6-9:30 p.m.; Revival Vintage, 1824 NE Division St., Bend; instagram.com/revivalvintagebend or 503-702-3552.
Food Truck Music
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 9/2
Justin Howl: The internationally touring blues and roots singer, songwriter, guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 9/4
Use'Ta Do: The old-school country roots duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Thursday 8/31
Karaoke Thursdays: Join each week all summer for a fun-filled musical Thursday; 7-10 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Monday 9/4
Open Mic Mondays: Play your songs and tunes in a relaxed atmosphere; 6-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Bevel Brewing: 911 SE Armour Road, Suite B, Bend
Wednesday 9/6
Trainwreck: The Central Oregon cover band will play a wide variety of genres; 6-8 p.m.; free; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.
