GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 10/27
Not-For-Profit Pale Ale Release Party: All proceeds from Not-For-Profit Pale Ale will benefit Street Dog Hero, a Bend-based nonprofit. Singer-songwriter and cover artist Rob Gregerson will perform in the evening; 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. Bend Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Suite 100, Bend; cascadelakes.com.
Who's Bad — Thriller Weekend: The Michael Jackson tribute band will perform; 7 p.m.; $26.50-$50.50; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Sweet N Juicy with Palo Soprano & The Rumpeppers: Portland’s rock, party band will perform with local artists; 9 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 10/28
Night Channels, Rosett & Seed Ling: The original indie-rock artists will perform; 7 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
The Belfry Halloween Extravaganza: The guitar player will perform swampy roots and blues originals with his band; 7:30 p.m.; $25 plus fees; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Billy and The Box Kid Halloween Bash: The country rock, folksy band performs, followed by a late-night costume contest; 8 p.m.; free; M & J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063554383532 or 541-389-1410.
Evan Mullins: The country musician will perform; 8:30-11 p.m.; free; Owl's Nest, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Vibes on Tap ft. Overcover & Hypernght: Two local DJs will be spinning danceable music all night long; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; $5 at door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Darlingside with Andrea von Kampen: The Boston indie-folk act will perform; $25 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 10/29
Punk-O-Ween: A punk rock celebration of Halloween featuring several Oregon punk bands; 4 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Roy Orbison Returns with Wiley Ray & The Big O Band: This tribute to the legendary singer/songwriter Roy Orbison is a multimedia showcase filled with stories of the man, his music and the memories; 7:30-10 p.m.; $25-$49; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Yak Attack: This video game-themed Halloween party will feature the Portland-based electronic power trio and Eugene-based jam band; 8 p.m.; $20; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
The Cutmen: The five-piece soul, jazz, funk and Boogaloo band will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Morrow Monster Mash: Local musicians will be serving up a ghoulish good time; 9 p.m.; free; M & J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063554383532 or 541-389-1410.
Tuesday 11/1
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The rock musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Majesty — A Tribute to Queen: One of the UK's premiere touring Queen tribute bands will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $37-$52; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 11/2
Brian Copeland Band: The lyrical guitar-pop artist will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Ben Sollee: The Kentuckian cellist will perform; 7 p.m.; $22-$32; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Song & Story with Pete Kartsounes: The blue musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Terrapin Flyer: Chicago’s Grateful Dead Tribute band will perform; 8 p.m.; $18 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Food Truck Music
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 10/29
Pints For Pits + Music with Jacks Willie: The guitarist will perform; 4-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 10/31
One Mad Man: The local one-man band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 10/27
Juju Eyeball Acoustic: The Beatles tribute band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 10/29
Toast & Jam: The roots duo will perform; 6 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 10/30
So Much Closer: The wife/husband duo will perform folk, blues and soul; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
The Yard at Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Thursday 10/27
Spooky Karaoke: Kicking off the spooky weekend with some karaoke; 7-10 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Friday 10/28
Live Music with Social Creatures: The rock and jam band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Saturday 10/29
Live Music with Rum Peppers: The rock band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Monday 10/31
Halloween Night with The Hasbens: The fusion jam band will perform and don't forget to dress up in costume as you just might win the grand prize of 300 dollars cash for best dressed; 7 p.m.-12 a.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Crux Fermentation Project: 50 SW Division St., Bend
Friday 10/28
DJ Juice: The DJ will be playing R&B and hip-hop blends; 6-8 p.m.; free costumes encouraged; facebook.com/cruxfermentationproject or 541-385-3333.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Sunday 10/30
John Shipe: The Eugene-based singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
Spoken Moto: 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend
Sunday 10/30
Something Dirty: The band will perform their original alt-rock songs; 2-4 p.m.; free; facebook.com/somethingdirtymusic or 541-306-6689.
