Thursday 2/2
Erin Cole-Baker Fireside Show: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 6 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Dirtwire: The experimental electronic band will perform; 8 p.m.; $25; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Friday 2/3
First Friday: Join for the release of the Oregon Barrel Brown, brewed with wild yeast and fermented in oak barrels, and enjoy live music by local musician Zach; 2-7 p.m.; free; The Ale Apothecary Tasting Room, 30 SW Century Drive, Suite 140, Bend or 541-797-6265.
Daniel and The Blonde: The singer-songwriter duo will perform; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; facebook.com/HoodooRecreation or 541-822-3799.
Victor Johnson: The local singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave Suite 103, Bend; facebook.com/craftkitchenandbrewery.
Hopeless Jack, The Psychedeltics, Moxi & Loon + Black Flowers Black Sun: The San Diego-based rock duo will perform with the local outlaw country bands, the Portland-based rock musician and the psychedelic rock band; 8-11:30 p.m.; $15; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Global Based: The Northwest DJs will be playing Reggaetón, Dembow, Latin trap and more; 9 p.m.; $10; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Saturday 2/4
The Sun Threaders: The local violin and singer duo will perform; 4-7 p.m.; free; The Outfitter Bar, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/SeventhMountainResort.
Bob Baker and Mark Barringer: The violin guitar duo will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
The Miller Twins: The local duo will perform Appalachian roots music; 7-9 p.m.; $15 plus fees; The Commons Cafe & Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thewhippoorwillpresents.com.
DJ Yella: The living legend of pioneering Hip Hop group N.W.A will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $25 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
The Rounders: The classic rock, R&B and country band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; free; The Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Sunday 2/5
Coyote Willow: The Americana duo will perform; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; The Pine Tavern, 967 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/coyotewillow or 541-382-5581.
The Elovaters, Claire Wright & Surfer Girl: The American progressive roots band will perform with the country singer and the pop, reggae artist; 9 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Monday 2/6
Open Mic Mondays: An event featuring open-mic performances will be held; 8 p.m.-midnight; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/TheAstroLounge or 541-388-0116.
Wednesday 2/8
Quattlebaum: The banjo player will be strumming indie-folk songs; 6-8 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
The Wood Brothers with special guest Taylor Ashton: The American roots band will perform; 7 p.m.; $35.73; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears: The American blues, funk and soul band will perform; 8 p.m.; $18 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 2/2
Chasing Ebenezer: The Portland-based World folk-rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 2/4
Saturday Jazz Sessions: The seven-string fingerstyle guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 2/5
So Much Closer: The wife/husband duo will perform pop, rock, blues and more; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 2/8
The Sun Threaders: The local violin and singer duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 2/4
John Shipe and Lilli Worona: The local folk, Americana musician duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 2/6
Richard Taelour: The solo guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
