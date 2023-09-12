GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 9/14
Central Oregon Acoustic Music Gathering: Three-day jamboree at the fairgrounds in Prineville; 10 a.m.-9 p.m free; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St, Prineville; centraloregonfiddlers.com or 360-852-2413.
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m free; The Cellar, 206 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 2, Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-1645.
Counting Crows — Banshee Season Tour with Dashboard Confessional: The Academy Award-nominated rock band will perform; 6:30 p.m $45 online, plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Karaoke Night: Sing your heart out at Karaoke; 7-10 p.m free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-678-6268.
Al Stewart with his band The Empty Pockets: The Scottish-born singer-songwriter will perform some his old favorites; 8 p.m $66.50-$78 online, plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Bombargo With Dive Bar Theology: The indie-pop band Dive Bar Theology will open for Bombargo; 9 p.m $15 online, plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 9/15
Central Oregon Acoustic Music Gathering: Central Oregon Acoustic Music Gathering: Three-day jamboree at the fairgrounds in Prineville; 10 a.m.-9 p.m free; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St, Prineville; centraloregonfiddlers.com or 360-852-2413.
SoMuchHouse — Two Year Anniversary: The Israeli American musician, DJ, and producer hailing from Los Angeles will perform house music; 9 p.m.-2 a.m $10-$25; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; instagram.com/somuchhouse_ or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 9/16
Know Language — Singer Erin Cole-Baker Performs on Guitar: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 10-11 a.m free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Central Oregon Acoustic Music Gathering:Central Oregon Acoustic Music Gathering: Three-day jamboree at the fairgrounds in Prineville; 10 a.m.-9 p.m free; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St, Prineville; centraloregonfiddlers.com or 360-852-2413.
2023 Red Carpet Gala: Come and join us for a fun and fancy night out benefiting The Giving Plate's hunger-relief programs 5:30-10 p.m Riverhouse Convention Center, 2850 Northwest Rippling River Court, Bend; events.bakerauctionbenefits.com.
The Tangents: Classic and Popular Rock; 8-11 p.m free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Tropidelic — To the Surface Tour: Tropidelic is bringing their reggae/rock vibes to the Domino Room on Saturday night; 8 p.m $18 online, plus fees; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Pony Bradshaw with Grayson Jenkins: The soulful voice from Georgia who spins thoughtful, atmospheric tales will perform; 8 p.m $17 online, plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; tixr.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 9/17
Open Mic Night: Open Mic with host Jeshua Marshall; 5-7 p.m free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/SilverMoonBeer or 541-388-8331.
Decent Criminal: With a sound reminiscent of ‘90s alternative, punk, surf, and power-pop, Northern California's Decent Criminal offers catchy, upbeat songs that mercilessly collide with abrasive and often melancholy undertones; 8 p.m $22-$28; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Tuesday 9/19
Karaoke Night: A Fine Note Music and DJ Jackie J present Karaoke Night in Father Luke's Room; 7-10:30 p.m free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/McMenaminsOldStFrancis or 541-382-5174.
Stephen Marley — Old Soul Unplugged 2023: "Babylon By Bus" Summer Tour with Stephen Marley; 8 p.m $28.50 online, plus fees; Midtown, 51 Greenwood Ave, Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Wednesday 9/20
Mellow Wednesday Open Mic Acoustic Jam hosted by Derek Michael Marc: Bring friends or join in with other musicians, everyone is welcome at this all-genre open mic; 7-9 p.m free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Pacific Dub: This band will be combining catchy choruses, heavy rock 'n’ roll guitar melodies and smooth hip-hop and reggae rhythms; 8-11:59 p.m $15-$20; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Food Truck Music
Crux Fermentation Project: 50 SW Division St., Bend
Saturday 9/16
free Live Music: Desert Wheelhouse at CRUX: Desert Wheelhouse is a Central Oregon cover band playing classic rock, country, and pop 5-7 p.m free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend or 541-385-3333.
Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Monday 9/18
Open Mic Mondays: Play your songs and tunes in a relaxed atmosphere; 6-9 p.m free; Bunk + Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.