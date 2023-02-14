GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 2/16
Pete Kartsounes: The local rock artist will perform solo; 6-8 p.m.; free; Stoller Wine Bar, 555 NW Arizona Ave. Suite 30, Bend; facebook.com/stollerwinebend or 503-864-3404.
Jenner Fox Fireside Show: The Pacific Northwest-based songwriter plays new album; 6-8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Boss' Daughter & The Roof Rabbits: The Reno-based punk band and the local punk rock band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Something Dirty: The classic rock and jam band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free, 21+; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Latin Night: DJ Cruz and Salsa Victoria will be mixing Latin dance music all night long; 7:30 p.m.; $5 at door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/BendDanceVictoria or 541-678-5740.
Friday 2/17
Bend A Cappella Festival — Naturally 7: The Northwest's only festival focusing on masterclasses, performance, and raising voices in camaraderie with fellow vocalists; noon; $89 plus $3 Historic Preservation fee; The Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Lighterlights: The Local alternative and modern folk band will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waltreillys or 541-546-0511.
Après Ski Bash Concert Series — Family Mystic: The Portland-based R&B, soul band will perform; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; The Commons Café & Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; mtbachelor.com or 541-323-3955.
The Motet & Object Heavy: The local funk, R&B, soul bands will perform for the 10-Year Anniversary of the VTP; 7 p.m.; $40 one day only, $50 both days; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Jenner Fox Band: The Pacific Northwest-based band will perform; 7-11 p.m.; $20; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Local DJs Night: Your favorite local DJs spinning dance tunes into the night; 9 p.m.-12 a.m.; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Saturday 2/18
Stu Kinzel & Friends: The blues, roots, country fusion band will perform; 4-7 p.m.; free; The Outfitter Bar, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/kinzelandhyde or 541-382-8711.
The Motet & Object Heavy: The local funk, R&B, soul bands will perform for the 10-Year Anniversary of the VTP; 7 p.m.; $40 one day only, $50 both days; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Bend A Cappella Fest Presents Naturally 7: The tightly orchestrated collection of A cappella singers will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $37-$52 Plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
The Emo Night Tour: DJs will spin the angst your teenage heart desires, with a special guest band to make you feel like you’re at Warped Tour ‘08; 8 p.m.; $15-$21; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Rubbah Tree: The local reggae band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
The Substitutes: Longtime local classic and pop rock group will perform; 8-11 p.m.; free, 21+; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Sunday 2/19
Hunter Noack Concert: Hunter Noack will present a special piano program on behalf of the church’s Partnership in Education Scholarship Program; 2 p.m.; $10-$25 donation at the door; Sunriver Christian Fellowship, 18139 Cottonwood Road, Sunriver; sunriverchristianfellowship.org.
Local Punk Night: Local bands It's Chaos, InSpin and Dead Nettle will be playing punk; 6 p.m.; $10 at door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bend.pyrate.punx or 541-678-5740.
King Youngblood: Seattle’s alt-rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Diane Schuur: One of contemporary jazz's leading vocalists, Diane Schuur, will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $47-$67 plus $3 Historic Preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Mac Sabbath: The American parody heavy metal tribute band will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $30; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Monday 2/20
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing in the Green Room, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Karaoke with DJ Chris: Join others in singing along to your song of choice; 7-9 p.m.; free, 21+; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Memphis Jookin' Lil Buck: An energetic dance performance that is an ode to the Tennessee streets and clubs where expressive glides and intricate footwork known as jookin' was born; 7:30 p.m.; $27-$47 Plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Open Mic Mondays: An event featuring open-mic performances will be held; 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/TheAstroLounge or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 2/21
Fat Tuesday Celebration: The 9-piece multi-genre band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 2/22
Slade and the Hatchet: The rock 'n' roll band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Cellar-A Porter Brewing Company, 206 NW Oregon Ave. Suite 2, Bend; porterbrewingco.com.
High Desert Music Collective Presents — Musician's Gathering + Open Mic: Join for this month's Musician's Gathering which will be joined by local booking agents; 6-10 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Yamato Drummers: A group of dozens of players start their performance by hitting a Japanese taiko drum, moving their whole bodies to strike the drum with everything in their souls, creating a powerful surge of energy; 7:30 p.m.; $32-$52 Plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Pink Talking Fish: The Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish tribute band will perform; 8:30 p.m.; $20; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 2/16
Bobby Lindstrom & Friends: The local musicians will perform soul-inspiring blues and rock; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 2/18
Saturday Jazz Sessions: The local musicians will perform jazz and folk; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 2/19
Honey Don't: The local musicians will perform Americana country and soul; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 2/22
John Shipe: The local rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 2/18
Mountain Son: The guitar player will perform originals and some covers; 6 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 2/20
Ryan T Jacobs: The Portland-based acoustic rock artist will perform; 6 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
