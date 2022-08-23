GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 8/25
Motel Kalifornia: The rock band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Frontier Park, 16405 First St, La Pine; lapineparks.org or 541-536-2223.
Thursday Evening Live Music — Grace & Landon: The Texas-based Singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
Thursday House Band — Silvertone Devils: The local roots rock 'n' roll band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Toast and Jam: The local roots band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Starry Night Summer Concert Series — Thomas T. and the Blue Chips: The Chicago- and Texas-style blues band will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; villageatsunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: The renowned rock ‘n’ roll vocalists will perform; 7 p.m.; $59.50-$179.50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Tiger Lyn: The country singer will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Sleepless Truckers: The local outlaw country band will perform; 9-10:30 p.m.; free; Cross-Eyed Cricket, 20565 NE Brinson Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/SleeplessTruckers or 541-382-4270.
Friday 8/26
Harris Blake Band: The Bend-based acoustic duo will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
Olivia Harms: The local country singer will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Coyote Willow: The local progressive Folk and Americana duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
Thump Coffee Music Series: Local musicians will perform every Friday; 6-9 p.m.; free; THUMP Coffee Roasters, 549 NW York Ave., Bend; instagram.com/thumpcoffee.
Maren Morris — Humble Quest Tour: The country singer, songwriter will perform with special guest Brittney Spencer; 7 p.m.; $49.75; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Moonlit Dance Party: EDM dance party featuring local DJs; 8 p.m.; $5 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 8/27
BenDead: The Grateful Dead offshoot of locals The Hasbens will perform; 4-7 p.m.; free; The Outfitter Bar, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/SeventhMountainResort.
Music on The Water — Nick and Shae: The Southern Oregon-based musical harmony duo will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Mougli & the Blues: The punk rock band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Cheba Hut, 1288 SW Simpson Ave., Bend; facebook.com/ChebaHutBendWestside or 541-388-8400.
Tedeschi Trucks Band — Wheels of Soul 2022: The American soul band will perform with special guests Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon; 5 p.m.; $39.50-$99.50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Saturday Evening Live Music — Evan Mullins: The local pianist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
Soul'd Out: The band will perform soul, R&B & funk music; 8-11 p.m.; The Owl's Nest, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
J Meast Birthday Bash Feat. LUNIZ: The American rapper will perform; 8 p.m.; $20-$45; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
The Substitutes: The classic rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Object Heavy — Tedeschi Trucks After Part: A late-night Groovathon featuring funk/soul musicians; 10 p.m.; $12.50 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Muse Techno Show: Local DJ Jenesis will perform modern Berlin- and Detroit-style techno music all night long; 10:30 p.m.; $15-$25; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; visitbend.com or 541-408-4329.
Sunday 8/28
Sunday Funday with David Jacobs-Strain: The slide guitar player, and song poet will perform; 2-4 p.m.; free; 10 Barrel Brewing Co, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; davidjacobs-strain.com or 541-241-7733.
Rhythm & Brews — Jim Basnight: The rock musician will perform; 3-5 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Sunday Funday: Enjoy the summer on the patio with tropical cocktails, yummy bites and various live music performances; 4-10 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Phora Fake Smiles Tour: The American rapper will perform; 5:30 p.m.; $25; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
John Shipe, Mark Ransom and Friends: The Eugene-based singer-songwriter will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Sisters Saloon, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sisterssaloon.net or 541-549-7427.
Monday 8/29
The Big Lawn Music Series — Sarah Clarke: The alternative indie musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway U.S. 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
The Grand Southern : The rock 'n' roll Americana quartet will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Tuesday 8/30
Goodlife Music Series — Popcorn: The musician will perform instrumental covers; 6-8 p.m.; free; GoodLife Brewing Co., 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/GoodLifeBrewing or 541-728-0749.
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The rock musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free cash cover; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 8/31
Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin + Bush with special guests: The Seattle-based heavy rock band will perform with the Pennsylvania hard rock band; 4:30 p.m.; $59.50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Mariah Wynne: The Gresham-based American singer-songwriter will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Eric Leadbetter Duo: The local rock musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Crosscut warming Hut No. 5, 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend; ericleadbettermusic.com.
Rhythm & Brews — Social Creatures: A local musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Brother Gabe Trio: The local funk, R&B, soul, rock group will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
The Billygoats & Stillhouse Junkies: The bluegrass trio will perform with the progressive psychobilly folk grass band; 7 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Food Truck Music
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 8/27
Music on The Lawn — Doc Ryan & The Dirt Trio: The local American roots band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 8/29
Pete Kartsounes: The local guitarist will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 8/25
Victory Swig: The classic rock, reggae and jam band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 8/27
Saturday Jazz Sessions: The jazz trio will perform; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 8/28
Magical Mystery Four: The Beatles tribute band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
