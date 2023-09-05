GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 9/7
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Cellar, 206 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 2, Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-1645.
I Want My '80s Tour with Rick Springfield: The Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician will perform power-pop of the ’80s; 7 p.m.; $39.50 Ticket prices vary; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Karaoke Night: Sing your heart out at Karaoke; 7-10 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-678-6268.
Friday 9/8
The adventurous improvisational rock band Watkins Glen will perform: Watkins Glen plays its first ever show at Worthy Brewing; 3-5:30 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; watkinsglenband.com or 541-639-4776.
Bend Night Market: Offering another place to grab something to eat, drink, and shop your way around the best local makers and vendors that central Oregon has to offer; 5-9 p.m.; free; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; instagram.com/bend.nightmarket.
Stars Over Newberry: Attendees can listen to live music by Blackstrap Bluegrass, eat and drink through a showcase of the Pacific Northwest’s edibles, enjoy a guided night sky tour by Worthy Environmental and Dark Sky Oregon, and help raise money for a cause; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $126-$600 table price is $600, $125 individual; Lava Lands Newberry Crater, 58201 U.S. Highway 97, Bend; discoveryourforest.org.
Frankie Moreno — Blue Suede Tunes: This five-time Las Vegas “Headliner of the Year” consistently breaks records and wows audiences with his fiery brand of goodtime rock 'n’ roll; 7:30 p.m.; $31-$66 plus $4 Historic Preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Shade 13: The spaghetti western surf rock 'n' roll band will perform; 9 p.m.; free band tips appreciated; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend or 541-389-1410.
Saturday 9/9
Sunriver: Music in Public Places with the Cascade Chamber Players: Enjoy an hour of music courtesy of the Central Oregon Symphony. This is an in-person program. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.; 2-3 p.m.; free; Sunriver Chamber of Commerce, 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 5, Sunriver; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-593-8149.
Something Dirty: The local alt-rock band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
The Lumineers — 2023 Tour: The American alternative folk band based in Denver, Colorado, will perform; 6:45 p.m.; $49-$139.50 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Call Down Thunder: Bend's Grateful Dead tribute band returns for a night of rock classics; 7 p.m.; $10 online, plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; calldownthunder.com or 541-388-8331.
The indie-rock band Mo Lowda and The Humble will perform: The self-produced indie rock band hailing from Philadelphia will perform; 8-11:59 p.m.; $18 online, plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
The Reputations: Popular and classic Rrck; 8-11 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend or 541-383-0889.
Sunday 9/10
In a Landscape Classical Music Performance: Join this outdoor concert where a 9-foot Steinway grand piano travels on a flatbed trailer to stunning landscapes and sound is transmitted to concert-goers via wireless headphones as they explore the landscape; 4 p.m.; $40 includes wireless headphones; Fort Rock State Park, Fort Rock Road, Fort Rock; inalandscape.org.
Open Mic Night: Open Mic with host Jeshua Marshall; 5-7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
The Lumineers — 2023 Tour: The American alternative-folk band based in Denver, Colorado will perform; 6:45 p.m.; $49-$139.50 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Monday 9/11
Locals' Mondays with the Bluegrass Collective: Multi-instrumentalist Garret Miller will perform live Bluegrass music.; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend or 541-388-8331.
Krooked Kings from the land-locked state of Utah will perform: The group of five college friends from the University of Utah decided to walk away from religion and embrace music.; 8 p.m.; $18 online, plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Tuesday 9/12
Jelly Roll — Backroad Baptism Tour 2023: The southern singer-songwriter who, lately, has been leaning into his Tennessean roots will perform; 6 p.m.; $99.75 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Karaoke Night: A Fine Note Music and DJ Jackie J present Karaoke Night in Father Luke's Room; 7-10:30 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/McMenaminsOldStFrancis or 541-382-5174.
Bumpin Uglies: The Maryland-based reggae-rock band will perform; 8-11:59 p.m.; $17-$22; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Wednesday 9/13
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Food Truck Music
Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Monday 9/11
Open Mic Mondays: Play your songs and tunes in a relaxed atmosphere; 6-9 p.m.; free; Bunk + Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
