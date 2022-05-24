GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 5/26
Thursday Evening Live Music: Weekly live music performances from local artist all summer long; 5-7 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
Fireside Concert Series — Marisa Anderson: The blues guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $30 plus fees; Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Toast and Jam: The local roots band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Friday 5/27
Paul Eddy: The local country musician will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
Trevor Sensor: The musician, known for distinctly husky vocals, intellectual lyrics, and atmospheric folk-laden, punk-infused indie rock, will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Hillstomp: The Portland-based junkbox blues duo will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $15; The Belfry, 302 East Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
CPTN' OVER: The local psychedelic surf rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Bad Bad Hats with The Ophelias: Minnesota’s indie rock band will perform with The Ophelia's; 9 p.m.; $12-$15; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 5/28
Saturday Evening Live Music: Weekly live music performances from local artist all summer long; 5-7 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com
Something Dirty: The local four-person rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Talking Dead — LDW [Talking Heads] and Garcia Birthday Band [Grateful Dead]: The two bands will perform four interweaved sets of Talking Heads and Grateful Dead Music; 8 p.m.; $35 plus fees; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Jason Dea West, Shannon Jae Ridout + Joel Chadd: The American troubadour will perform vintage country, folk and blues with local artists; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Strong Alibi: The guitar-based rock band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Sunday 5/29
Rhythm & Brews: Weekly live music in the beer garden by local artists throughout the summer; 3-5 p.m.; free, check website for lineup; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Local Musician Night: The Astro will be featuring different local musicians each Sunday and offering happy hour drink specials all day; 7-9 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/TheAstroLounge or 541-388-0116.
Monday 5/30
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 5/31
Open Mic Night: Bill Powers hosts a night full of music, poetry, spoken word and more; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend or 541-323-3955.
Wednesday 6/1
Rhythm & Brews: Weekly live music by local artists throughout the summer; 6-8 p.m.; free, check website for lineup; Bend Brewing Co., 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Band of Comerados: The feel-good acoustic jam band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Central Oregon Youth Orchestra: This assembly of 35 music students of all ages from across the region is led by COCC music professor Travis Allen and conducted by Redmond Proficiency Academy’s Jonathon Moore; 7 p.m.; $12-$17 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Sensi Trails with special guests New Reb and Rubbah Tree: The Cali reggae, surf and psychedelic rock band will perform with local reggae bands; 7:30 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Black Sheep Brass Band: Bay Area’s 11-piece all-acoustic, New Orleans jazz/hip hop marching band styled group will perform; 9 p.m.; $10-$12; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Music at food carts
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 5/28
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 5/30
Derek Michael Marc: The local guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 5/26
Superball: The local bell-bottom rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 5/28
The Jess Ryan Band: The five-piece rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 5/29
Bill Keale: The Hawaiian musician will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
The Yard at Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Thursday 5/26
Karaoke Night: Chris and Claire host a weekly karaoke night throughout the summer; 7-10 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Friday 5/27
Backyard Music with Evergrow: The husband-and-wife duo will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Saturday 5/28
Backyard Music with Profit Drama + The Shaky Harlots: A multi-faceted, shifting line-up group and the electronic, folk, pop group will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Sunday 5/29
Latin Night: The talented Yanin Saavedra will be performing Latin-styled music with special guests and latin food will be served; 5-11 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Monday 5/30
Hostel Show Case Open Mic: The Bunk + Brew staff are showcasing all of their stellar talents and you are welcome to sign up to show off your talent as well; 7 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 6/1
Brian Craig: The local acoustic guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
