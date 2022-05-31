GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 6/2
Thursday Evening Live Music: Weekly live music performances from local artist all summer long; 5-7 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
Chris Baron Music: The local musician will perform; 6 p.m.; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; bandsintown.com or 541-610-4969.
Boomer Country: The Americana band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Barn, 171 E. Main St., Sisters; facebook.com/The-Barn-in-Sisters-102085872111050.
Friday 6/3
Rudolf Korv: The Eugene-based Americana and roots singer-songwriter will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
40 oz. To freedom: The professional Sublime tribute band will perform; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
The After Party with DJ Mystic: DJ Mystic will be throwing down some dance jams; 10 p.m.; $5 at door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 6/4
Faisal & Masson: The duo will be playing tunes to please all types of crowds, rock to country and everything in between; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday Evening Live Music: Weekly live music performances from local artist all summer long; 5-7 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com
Rudolf Korv: The Eugene-based Americana, roots singer/songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Brent Allen & His Funky Friends: The rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Barn, 171 E. Main St., Sisters; facebook.com/The-Barn-in-Sisters-102085872111050.
Joshua Ray Walker: The musician brings a full band honky-tonk extravaganza to celebrate the release of his new album "See You Next Time"; 7 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Rick Buckley's Friends: The folk-rock band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Spunj with Dusty Green Bones: The Eugene-based, high-energy jam band will perform with the high energy hard driving bluegrass band; 9 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 6/5
Cascade School of Music's 20th Anniversary Student Showcase: The showcase, featuring CSM students and teachers, will kick off a year of celebrating two decades of Music Education Excellence for the community; 2 p.m.; free; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Rhythm & Brews: Weekly live music in the beer garden by local artists throughout the summer; 3-5 p.m.; free, check website for lineup; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Margo Price & Jeremy Ivey: The country duo will perform; 6 p.m.; $37 plus fees; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
Blackstrap Bluegrass: The local bluegrass band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Sisters Saloon, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; facebook.com/blackstrap.bluegrass or 541-549-7427.
Return of a Mad Artessential Intelligence: A lineup of DJs will be playing danceable music all night long; 9 p.m.; $10; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Monday 6/6
Monday Big Lawn Series: Catch a variety of tunes on our big lawn every Monday; 6-8 p.m.; free, see website for lineup; Suttle Lake Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 6/7
ZZ TOP: The rock band will perform; 7 p.m.; $45-$125 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Wednesday 6/8
Rhythm & Brews: Weekly live music by local artists throughout the summer; 6-8 p.m.; free, check website for lineup; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Jacob Westfall: The Indie singer-songwriter will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Midtown Sessions Presents Thana Alexa — ONA: The duo will perform for two nights of jazz music; 6:30-10 p.m.; $48; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio.
Jeff Crosby x Tylor and The Train Robbers: The Americana acts will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Maxwell Friedman Group: The neo-jazz, funk, soul fusion group will perform; 8:30 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
In Your Grave, Exanimate, FØES and Corvus: A lineup of DJs will be playing danceable music all night long; 9 p.m.; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Music at food carts
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 6/4
The Colin Trio: The Portland-based blues, jazz and rock trio will perform; 6 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 6/6
Swing 44: Django-inspired, old-timey swing will be performed live on locals' day; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Wednesday 6/8
Doc Ryan: The local American roots musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 6/2
The Swinging Doors: The band will perform vintage Texas style swing; 6 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 6/4
Soul'd Out: The band will perform soul, R&B & funk music; 6 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 6/5
Evergrow: The band will perform indie folk music; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
The Yard at Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Thursday 6/2
Karaoke Night: Chris and Claire host a weekly karaoke night throughout the summer; 7-10 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 6/8
Kenny Hayden: The local singer/songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
