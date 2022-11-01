GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 11/3
Jacob Miller Fireside Show: The Portland-based roots-pop musician will perform to kick off the first show in a series of winter performances at Suttle Lodge; 6-8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Kanekoa: Maui’s Ukulele jam-rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; $18 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 11/4
Cheyenne West Trio: The twang country trio will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Paul Eddy Band: The two-piece rock band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Marty O'Reilly, Jason Dea West + Special Guest: The Americana musician will perform with the folk-punk artist; 7 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Dr. Green Dreams Gets Down With the Crew: The rock musician will perform; 8 p.m.; free, band tips appreciated; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063554383532 or 541-389-1410.
High Step Society, World's Finest & Red Giant Project: The seven-piece high energy jazz band will perform along with the Portland-based five-piece Americana band and the electronic dance duo; 8 p.m.; $20; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Evan Mullins: The country musician will perform; 8:30-11 p.m.; free; Owl's Nest, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
The Weather Machine & Smokey Brights: The Portland-based indie rock band will perform with Seattle's indie band; 9 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 11/5
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: One part celebration of vintage music and culture, one part “Saturday Night Live’ for singers”; 7:30 p.m.; $47-$175 Plus $3 Historic Preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Gone Gone Beyond & Trevor Hall: The four-piece folk-Americana band will perform along with the solo folk, roots artist; 7:30 p.m.; $27.50; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Skillethead: The local bluegrass band will perform; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Purple Frog: The local jam band will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Arlo McKinley with Good Looks: The country singer-songwriter will perform; 9 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Shade 13: The spaghetti surf-rock band will perform; 9 p.m.; free, band tips appreciated; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063554383532 or 541-389-1410.
Sunday 11/6
Peace Through Music Concert: An eclectic peace-themed concert with many talented local musicians sharing songs of peace; 6-7:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Grace First Lutheran Church, 2265 NW Shevlin Park Road, Bend; gracefirstlutheran.org or 541-382-6862.
Cloverdayle with Adam Larson: Nashville's country duo will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $15; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Object Heavy with special guests The Graduating Class: The northern California-based five-piece band will perform a unique fusion of vintage style hard hitting soul with modern funk, gospel and neo-soul influences; 7 p.m.; $13 plus fees; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
The Sounds of Soul: Get ready to relive the hits of Motown and beyond as this exciting, high-energy act unleashes superior vocals and slick dance moves powered by pure soul; 7:30 p.m.; $37-$52 plus $3 Historic Preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Monday 11/7
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 11/8
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free cash cover; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Dave Mason: The English rock singer-songwriter and guitarist will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $37-$67 plus $3 Historic Preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 11/9
The Brothers Reed: The sibling folk duo will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Song & Story with Pete Kartsounes: The blues musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Soweto Gospel Choir: This new concert by three-time Grammy-winning Soweto Gospel Choir commemorates South Africa’s freedom movement and the civil rights movement in the U.S.; 7:30 p.m.; $47-$57 plus $3 Historic Preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Bitchcraft — How Bitch Became Bitch Starring Bitch: The performance artist and musician will perform an empowering, funny and heartfelt show woven together with violin-forward pop songs; 8 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Food Truck Music
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 11/5
Jordan Anthony: The singer, songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 11/7
Ky Burt: The folksy multi-instrumentalist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 11/3
Chasing Ebenezer: The Portland-based folk-rock band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 11/5
Richard Taelour Trio: Featuring CJ Neary on fiddle; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 11/9
Eric Leadbetter Music: The local rock musician will perform; 6 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
