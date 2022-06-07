GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 6/9
Thursday Evening Live Music: Weekly live music performances from local artists all summer long; 5-7 p.m.; free, see website for lineup; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
Collective Soul: These five fiery Georgia-bred rockers will perform; 6 p.m.; $40 plus fees; Century Center, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; collectivesoul.com.
Travis Ehrenstrom Band: The folk-rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Barn, 171 E. Main St., Sisters; facebook.com/The-Barn-in-Sisters-102085872111050.
Midtown Sessions Presents Thana Alexa — ONA: The duo will perform a night of jazz music; 6:30-10 p.m.; $48; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio.
Olivia Harms: The solo country artist will perform originals and covers; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Barrio Manouche: The San Francisco-based acoustic ensemble performs a repertoire of original compositions; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 6/10
Sarah McLachlan with The Indigo Girls: The Canadian singer, songwriter and pianist will perform with the all female group The Indigo Girls; 5-10 p.m.; $49.50-$125; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Ky Burt: The Portland-based singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
Immersion Brewing Sixth Anniversary Party: There will be a full music lineup, anniversary beer release, special craft vendors and entertainment for the whole family; 6-10 p.m.; free; Immersion Brewery, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; facebook.com/ImmersionBrewery or 541-633-7821.
Drift: The local rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 6/11
Nechville Banjos West Bluegrass Open House: Join Tom Nechville and Linda Leavitt for workshops, and bluegrass jams; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Nechville West, 411 E.t Main Ave., Sisters; banjoswest.com or 503-807-9477.
Immersion Brewing Sixth Anniversary Party: There will be a full music lineup, anniversary beer release, special craft vendors and entertainment for the whole family; noon-10 p.m.; free; Immersion Brewery, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; facebook.com/ImmersionBrewery or 541-633-7821.
Morgan Thomas: The songwriter and skilled guitarist will perform; 4-6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Saturday Evening Live Music: Weekly live music performances from local artists all summer long; 5-7 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
Something Dirty: The alternative rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Alicia Viani Duo: The jazz duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Barn, 171 E. Main St., Sisters; facebook.com/The-Barn-in-Sisters-102085872111050
Infamous StringDusters — Toward The Fray Tour 2022 with Never Come Down: The bluegrass band will perform with the Portland-based five-piece band; 7 p.m.; $45; Century Center, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; thestringdusters.com
Eli Howard & The Greater Good: The alternative country rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Corrupted Kin: The acoustic trio will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Through The Roots with Likkle Jordee: The San Diego-based reggae band will perform; 10 p.m.; $18; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 6/12
This One Goes To 11 — 11th Anniversary Rockfest: To celebrate their 11th year, they are throwing a party with live music including Lurk & Loiter followed by Via For Real, then Helga headlines, beer specials, guest beers and more; noon-7 p.m.; free; The Ale Apothecary Tasting Room, 30 SW Century Drive, suite 140, Bend; thealeapothecary.com or 541-797-6265.
Rhythm & Brews: Weekly live music in the beer garden by local artists throughout the summer; 3-5 p.m.; free, check website for lineup; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Kickoff Beach Party with Guacalypsos: To kick off the weekly summer beach parties at Walt Reilly's, the energetic quartet of accomplished musicians with play a danceable, goovin' mix of calypso, reggae, roots folk, country, blues and rock 'n' roll; 4-10 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Monday 6/13
The Big Lawn Music Series: Catch a variety of tunes on our big lawn every Monday; 6-8 p.m.; free; check website for lineup; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway U.S. 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 6/14
HAIM: The female pop band will perform with special guest Sasami; 5:30 p.m.; $49.50; Hayden Home Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Wednesday 6/15
Rhythm & Brews: Weekly live music by local artists throughout the summer; 6-8 p.m.; free, check website for lineup; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Barenaked Ladies — Last Summer On Earth Tour: The pop rock band will perform; 6 p.m.; $45-$300; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com.
Cuchulain: The folk rock musician will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Leadbetter band: The local rock band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Music at food carts
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 6/11
The Jess Ryan Band: The local rock band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 6/13
Skillethead on Local's Day: The local roots band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Tuesday 6/14
The Doc Ryan Band: The local roots band will perform for the fundraising night with a silent auction and raffle; 5-10 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 6/9
Doc Ryan Trio: The American roots band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 6/12
Victory Swig: The rock-pop-folk band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
The Yard at Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Thursday 6/9
Karaoke Night: Chris and Claire host a weekly Karaoke Night throughout the summer; 7-10 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Monday 6/13
Open Mic Night: Every Monday night will be your chance to grab that microphone and play those tunes you’ve been practicing; 6-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 6/15
Something Dirty: The alternative rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
