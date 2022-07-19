GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 7/21
Munch & Music Series — The Brothers Comatose: The five-piece bluegrass band will perform with special guest Beyond The Lamplight; 5:30-9 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd, Bend; munchandmusic.com.
Thursday Evening Live Music — Evan Mullins: The local pianist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
Thursday House Band — Honey Don't: The Americana country soul duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Evergrow: The husband-and-wife duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Barn, 171 E. Main St., Sisters; facebook.com/The-Barn-in-Sisters-102085872111050 or 541-904-4343.
The Black Crowes Present — "Shake Your Money Maker": The American rock band will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $49.50 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Starry Night Summer Concert Series — The Klassixs Ayreband: The local rock band will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; villageatsunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
SFF Presents — An Evening with Rising Appalachia: Join for an evening with the folk music sister-duo; 7 p.m.; $30 online, $35 at door, youth $15 online, $20 at door; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979.
Paul Cauthen: The country singer, songwriter will perform; 9 p.m.; $20-$25; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Boomer Country Black Crowes After Party: Parallel 44 Presents The Official Black Crowes After Party, a late night Groovathon; 10 p.m.; $12.50; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Tony Buckman: The local country singer will perform; 10 p.m.; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/tonybuckmanmusic or 541-389-1410.
Friday 7/22
Appaloosa Band duo: The Bend-based country-folk duo will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
Mia: The female artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
True North Duo: The singer-songwriter acoustic duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Barn, 171 E. Main St., Sisters; facebook.comThe-Barn-in-Sisters-102085872111050 or 541-904-4343.
Dispatch And O.A.R. Summer Tour 2022: The American indie/roots band and the rock band will perform; 6 p.m.; $49.50 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Summer Concert Series — Victory Swig: The classic rock, reggae and jam band will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
LeAnn Rimes: The American country singer will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $56; Athletic Club of Bend, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; clearsummernights.com or 541-385-3062.
MFG feat. Malik Friedman & Brother Gabe: Malik Freidman and his band will be playing their signature style of Neo-Jazz Funk Soul Fusion; 7 p.m.; $15-$20; Open Space Event Studio, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-668-1046.
Honeysuckle: The progressive folk act will perform; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Summer Nights ft. Hypernght & Overcover: Two local DJs will provide danceable tunes all night long; 10 p.m.-2 a.m.; $5; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Saturday 7/23
Music on The Water — The Brothers Reed: The folk brother duo will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Saturday Evening Live Music — Mike Wayock: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
3 of We: The original, melodic instrumental band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Jon Pardi — Ain't Always The Cowboy Tour 2022: The country musician will perform; 6 p.m.; $49.50 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Summer Concert Series — The Sun Threaders: The violin and piano duo will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Bands, Brews, and Barbeques — Buffalo Kim: The singer, songwriter will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; The Lodge, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; logecamps.com or 541-306-3111.
Michael Franti and Spearhead: The hip hop, roots, reggae band will perform with special guest The New Respects; 7-10 p.m.; $58; Athletic Club of Bend, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; clearsummernights.com or 541-385-3062.
The Cutmen: The five-piece soul, jazz, funk and Boogaloo band will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Palmy's Release Party with Bobcat Rob: The songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will perform; 8 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Soul'd Out: The band will perform soul, R&B & funk music; 8-11 p.m.; The Owl's Nest, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
The Jess Ryan Band EP Release Party: The five-piece rock band will perform their new music; 9 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 7/24
Rhythm & Brews — Evan Mullins: The local pianist will perform; 3-5 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Sunday Funday: Enjoy the summer on the patio with tropical cocktails, yummy bites, and various live music performances; 4-10 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Rise Against With The Used: The American punk and melodic hardcore band will perform with the Utah-bred rock group; 6 p.m.; $40 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Monday 7/25
The Big Lawn Music Series — Nick Delfs: The five-piece band with a lot of strings and a blue-grassy rock will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway U.S. 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 7/26
Goodlife Music Series — Grit's 'n Gravy: The country 'n’ fiddle band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; GoodLife Brewing Co., 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/GoodLifeBrewing or 541-728-0749.
If and When: The local folk duo will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
T.S.O.L. with Foes, It's Chaos and Poolside Lepper Society: The American punk rock band, the metallic hardcore band, the local three-piece punk and the rock 'n' roll band will all perform; 7 p.m.-10 p.m.; $20 advanced, $25 at door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Wednesday 7/27
Eric Ledbetter: The local rock artist will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Rhythm & Brews — Olivia Harms: The country singer will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Rubbah Tree: The local reggae band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour St., Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.
Water Tower: The Portland-based psychedelic bluegrass band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
John Shipe: The Eugene-based seasoned singer songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Crosscut warming Hut No. 5, 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend; facebook.com//warminghutno5.
Stinkfoot Orchestra: The 15-piece Frank Zappa tribute band and the Zappa alum will perform; 8:30 p.m.; $25; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Music at food carts
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 7/23
Music on The Lawn — Holus Bolus: The one-man-psychedelic-acoustiloop artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 7/25
F.M. Radio: The local duo will perform music from the '80s, '90s and today; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 7/21
Something Dirty: The guitar-driven, alt-rock band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 7/23
The Jazz Folks: The jazz group will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 7/24
Justusworx: The blues-rock, soul, funk and jazz group will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
The Yard at Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Monday 7/25
Open Mic Night: Every Monday night will be your chance to grab that microphone and play those tunes you’ve been practicing; 6-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.