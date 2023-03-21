GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 3/23
HDMC Musicians Networking & Open Mic: Mark Ransom co-hosts the gathering alongside Scottie McClelland, concluding with jam band The Mostest; 6-10 p.m.; free, $5 donation suggestion to Bend Roots Festival; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
D.V.R. Fireside Show: The Portland-based trio will perform;6-8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
High Steppin' Spring Social: The seven-piece electronic jazz dance band will perform with Eugene-based Spunj and local dance rockers Fractal opening; 7 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Siren Songs: A folk-Americana collaboration between best friends Merideth Kaye Clark and Jenn Grinels; 7:30 p.m.; $17-$32 Plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Kash'd Out Whiskey and Weed Tour 2023: The Florida-based reggae rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 3/24
HDCM Concert Series — Felici Piano Trio: The members of Felici are prize winners of multiple competitions and will be making their Central Oregon debut; 7:30 p.m.; $10-$48; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; business.bendchamber.org.
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers: The American country singer-songwriter and her band will perform; 8 p.m.; $22 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Woodbelly + Special Guest: The bluegrass band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
DJ Mistico: The local DJ Mistico will spin reggaeton all night long; 9 p.m.-12 a.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 3/25
Chris Arellano: The Alternative country and blues musician will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Peter Martin: The musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free;Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com.
Rubbah Tree: The local reggae band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
40oz to freedom: The professional Sublime tribute band will perform; 7-11 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
That 1 Guy Presents — In The Gnu Gnargaverse: The Las Vegas-based musician Mike Silverman will perform; 8 p.m.; $22 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 3/26
Unity Event Michael Mandrell Concert: The contemporary fingerstyle guitar artist and singer-songwriter will perform; 12:30-2 p.m.; $20; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-388-1569.
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Pine Tavern Restaurant, 967 NW Brooks St., Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-5581.
Kiss the Tiger: Minneapolis rock band will perform with support from local Shaene Marie Pascal and singer-songwriter Nick Delffs; 8-11 p.m.; $10 21+; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Old 97's with Caitlin Rose: The Dallas-based American rock band will perform with the Nashville-based country singer and songwriter; 8 p.m.; $25 plus fees; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Monday 3/27
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing in the Green Room, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Lost Ox: The progressive-rock-funk band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Local's Mondays with The BlueGrass Collective: Join Garrett Miller and a rotating cast of acoustic musicians every Monday for live local bluegrass; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Karaoke with DJ Chris: Join others in singing along to your song of choice; 7-9 p.m.; free 21+; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend or 541-383-0889.
Duane Betts: The Sarasota, Florida-based rock 'n' roll guitarist and singer-songwriter will perform; 8 p.m.; $18 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Tuesday 3/28
Adrian Bellue: The fingerstyle acoustic and electric guitar player will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Will Jordan: The multi-platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
The Sweet Remains: The three gifted singer-songwriters will perform rock; 7:30 p.m.; $22-$47 Plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Built To Spill, Disco Doom and Oruã: The Boise-based indie-rock band will perform with rock bands Disco Doom and Oruã; 8:30 p.m.; $27.50; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Wednesday 3/29
Pete Kartsounes: The Eclectic folk and roots band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform;6-8 p.m.; free; The Cellar-A Porter Brewing Co., 206 NW Oregon Ave. Suite 2, Bend; porterbrewingco.com.
Sing-A-Long with Clay: From Elvis to the Chili Peppers, it’s two hours of group-singing the hits; 7-9 p.m.; free, lyric booklets provided; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Girl Named Tom: The first vocal group to win "The Voice" on NBC is a trio of siblings who will perform at the Tower; 7:30 p.m.$58; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Brooks Nielsen — One Match Left Tour 2023: The alternative indie musician will perform solo; 8 p.m.; $25 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 3/23
Eric Leadbetter, Pete Kartsounes and Aaron Moore: The local rock musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 3/25
Saturday Jazz Sessions: Evan Mullins & Kyle Pickard will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 3/26
Jonathan Foster Music: The folk-country-Americana musician will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 3/25
Popcorn: The local trio will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 3/27
Derek Michael: The local rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 3/29
Eric Leadbetter: The local musician will perform; 6 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.