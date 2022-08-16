GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 8/18
Atmosphere and Iration — Sunshine & Summer Nights Tour: The hip hop duo and reggae band will perform; 5:30 p.m.; $45 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Thursday House Band — Skillethead: The local roots band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Thursday Evening Live Music — Tiger Lyn: The jazz, country, disco artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
Starry Night Summer Concert Series — Justusworx: The local rock band will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; villageatsunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real: The rock ‘n’ roll ensemble will perform; 7 p.m.; $25; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Eric Leadbetter Music: The local rock musician will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; ericleadbettermusic.com or 541-383-0889.
Friday 8/19
Eric Ledbetter: The local rock artist will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
Use'ta Do: The old school country roots band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
Thump Coffee Music Series: Local musicians will perform every friday; 6-9 p.m.; free; THUMP Coffee Roasters, 549 NW York Ave., Bend; instagram.com/thumpcoffee.
Tommy Hilton: The old school blues guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Headroom Underground Bass Music Showcase: Underground bass music, featuring Walk iLL, PRIMVL, EYEMC, KOMOTION, IT'S FINE, SYLK and more; 6 p.m.; $20, tickets sold at the door only; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Thomas Rhett — Bring The Bar To You Tour: The modern country and R&B musician will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $80-$100.25 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
The Roof Rabbits & Dirt Cheap: The Boise-based band will perform tight pop-punk meets cowpunk energy; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Tommy Guerrero: San Fran's Skateboard legend and indie rock composer/musician will perform; 9 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 8/20
Thomas T & The Blue Chips: The authentic Chicago and Texas style Blues band will perform; 4-7 p.m.; free; The Outfitter Bar, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/ThomasT.Bluesman.
Music on The Water — Strive Roots: The upbeat reggae, ska, downtempo hard rock band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Superball: The bell bottom rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Saturday Evening Live Music — Bim Jeam & the Sadness: The R&B blues band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
Eric Leadbetter Music: The local rock musician will perform; 6 p.m.; free; The Bite Tumalo, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; ericleadbettermusic.com.
Thomas Rhett — Bring The Bar To You Tour: The modern country and R&B musician will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $80-$100.25 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Lighterlights: The local band will perform covers of modern folk and pop; 7-10 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
In the Pink: The Pink Floyd cover band will perform; 8-11:45 p.m.; free; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; facebook.com/floydshow.
Dave Mulligan: The local musician will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Summer Nights ft. Hypernght & Overcover: The local DJs will be making music; 9 p.m.; $5; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Sunday 8/21
Obie Oasis Concert Series — Neil Gregory Johnson: Bring a chair, picnic and beverage to the Obie Oasis Amphitheater and enjoy talented regional musicians; 2-5 p.m.; free, performer donation encouraged, check website for lineup; Obie Oasis Amphitheater, 20628 Obie Way, Bend; calvinmann.com or 541-390-7727.
Sunday Funday with Band Of Comerados: The jam, grass, folk band will perform; 2-4 p.m.; free; 10 Barrel Brewing Co, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; facebook.com/bandofcomerados or 541-241-7733.
Rhythm & Brews — Alex Winters: The local band will perform; 3-5 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Sunday Funday: Enjoy the summer on the patio with tropical cocktails, yummy bites, and various live music performances; 4-10 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Eric Leadbetter Music: The local rock musician will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Drive, Bend; ericleadbettermusic.com or 541-306-3322.
Monday 8/22
The Big Lawn Music Series — Matt Mitchell & The Holy Broke: The Americana band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway U.S. 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Dance With the Dead with One Mad Man: The California's metal synth-wave duo will perform; 7 p.m.; $20; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Bonnie Raitt — Just Like That Tour 2022: The American blues singer and guitarist will perform; 7 p.m.; $46-$116; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 8/23
Goodlife Music Series — Swing 44: The acoustic swing band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; GoodLife Brewing Co., 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/GoodLifeBrewing or 541-728-0749.
Bill Powers: The Americana musician will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waltreillys or 541-546-0511.
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The rock musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free, cash cover; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 8/24
Coyote Willow: The local duo will perform Cello-fired Americana; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Leftslide: The local rock 'n' roll band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour St., Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.
Rhythm & Brews — Social Creatures: A local musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
The Silvertone Devils: The Americana band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Coyote Willow: The acoustic Americana band will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Song & Story with Pete Kartsounes: The blue musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free cash cover; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Food Truck Music
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 8/20
Music on The Lawn — Alicia Viani Band: The local jazz band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 8/22
Dave & Melody Hill: The local duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 8/18
The Haymakers: The Americana string band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 8/20
Saturday Jazz Sessions: Michelle Van Handel & her very jazzy band will perform; 6-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 8/21
BenDead: The rock 'n' roll trio will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
