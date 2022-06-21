GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 6/23
Thursday House Band: Sisters-based musician, Benji Magel showcases his talented musician friends every week all summer long; 2-6:30 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Thursday Evening Live Music: Weekly live music performances from local artist all summer long; 5-7 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
Open Mic Night: This all ages open mic takes place in the beautiful butterfly garden; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Cider Co., 64649 Wharton Ave, Bend; bendcider.com.
The LastMen Standing & Niko Moon: The country artists will perform; 6 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
Cuchulain: The folk-rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Barn, 171 E. Main St., Sisters; facebook.comThe-Barn-in-Sisters-102085872111050.
Separating The Seas: The four-piece band will perform; 6-10:30 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Leafhog: The southern classic rock and blues band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Mike Shane: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Friday 6/24
Soulstice: Celebrate one of the longest days of the year with four bands-BoomBox, The Hip Abduction, The Ben Larsen Band, Oregon Fryer-and a late-night set with DJ Ilk; 5 p.m.-12 a.m.; $39; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Harris Blake Band: The Bend-based acoustic duo will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
Bend Pride Kick Off with Ashleigh Flynn & the Riveters: LGBTQ+ artist Ashleigh Flynn will be performing with her group; 6 p.m.; $10; Campfire Hotel, 721 NE Third St., Bend; campfirehotel.com or 541-382-1515.
Aaron Golay & The Original Sin: The Boise-based band blends together Americana with hints of rock 'n' roll, pop and soul; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett and his Large Band: The talented rock musician will perform with the Texas-based country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues band; 7 p.m.; $39.50-$99.50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Tyler Cranor and Friends: This show will feature an array of musical guests from colleagues, to peers, to friends, to students and the musical genres performed will be varied; 7 p.m.; $5-$10 sliding scale; Angeline's Bakery & Cafe, 121 W. Main Ave., Sisters; angelinesbakery.com or 541-549-9122.
The Flobots with Old Man Saxon: The alternative hip-hop band from Denver will perform; 10 p.m.; $18; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 6/25
Cruxapalooza: Crux Fermentation Project is celebrating 10 years of craft beer and community and kicking off the summer season featuring live music all day, a 5k fun run, tie-dye stations and lots of beer; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; cruxfermentation.com or 541-385-3333.
Mike Bilello: The jazz and pop guitarist will perform; 3-5:30 p.m.; free; Elixir Wine Group, 11 NW Lava Road, Bend; elixirwinegroup.com or 541-388-5330.
Saturday Evening Live Music: Weekly live music performances from local artist all summer long; 5-7 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
Soul Benders: The blues, R&B, soul and rock group will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
FY5 & Eli West presented by SFF: The bluegrass band will perform with local PNW folk artist Eli West; 7-9 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979.
Travis Ehrenstrom: The folk rock artist will perform; 7 p.m.; $15 plus fees; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks Street, Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend or 541-323-3955.
Bands, Brews, and Barbeques: Grab your pals and head to LOGE for live music at their outdoor stage; 7:30 p.m.; free, check website for lineup; The Lodge, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; logecamps.com or 541-306-3111.
"Weird Al" Yankovic — Unfortunate Return of the Ill-Advised Vanity Tour: The American singer, musician, and actor will perform with comic guest Emo Philips; 7:30 p.m.; $53-$93; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
The Reputation: The rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Sunday 6/26
Violin & Piano — Sun Threaders: Leah the violinist and pianist Evan Mullins will perform; 2-4 p.m.; free; Bend Cider Co., 64649 Wharton Ave, Bend; bendcider.com or 541-410-0639.
Rhythm & Brews: Weekly live music in the beer garden by local artists throughout the summer; 3-5 p.m.; free check website for lineup; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Beach Party Sunday: Enjoy the summer on the patio with tropical cocktails, beachy bites, and various live music performances; 4-10 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
The Jugulars: A local three-piece band that plays everyone's favorite songs from the '70s to now will perform; 4-7 p.m.; free; The Mountain Jug, 56805 Venture Lane, Bend; 541-480-7483.
Dirty Heads, SOJA, Tribal Seeds & Artikal Sound System: The reggae, hip-hop, rock band will perform with special guests SOJA, Tribal Seeds and Artikal Sound System; 5:30 p.m.; $49.50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Monday 6/27
The Big Lawn Music Series: Catch a variety of tunes on the big lawn every Monday; 6-8 p.m.; free check website for lineup; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway U.S. 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Bob Dylan: The renowned American singer-songwriter will perform; 8 p.m.; $44.50-$129.50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Tuesday 6/28
Goodlife Music Series — Olivia Harms: The local country singer will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; GoodLife Brewing Co., 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/GoodLifeBrewing or 541-728-0749.
Wednesday 6/29
Billy Mickelson "Third Seven" Cello Performance: Enjoy the entrancing sounds of the talented cellist; noon-1 p.m.; free; La Pine Public Library, 16425 First St., La Pine; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1090.
Olivia Harms: The country singer will perform; 4 p.m.; Bledsoe Family Winery, 550 SW Industrial Way Suite 198, Bend; oliviaharms.com.
Monkless Belgian Ales-Food Truck Wednesday: There will be food trucks, live music & games every Wednesday; 4-9 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/MonklessBelgianAles or 541-797-6760.
BenDead: The rock artist will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Rhythm & Brews: Live music by local artists throughout the summer; this week it's Sun City Players; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
3 of We: The original, melodic instrumental band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Live Music at Bevel: Join Bevel Craft Brewing on the patio for free live music every Wednesday night through the summer; 6-8 p.m.; free check website for lineup; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour St., Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.
Music at food carts
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 6/25
Appaloosa: The country, folk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 6/27
Blackflowers Blacksun: The blues band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 6/23
Sweet Red & The Hot Rod Billies: The Bend-based rockabilly band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 6/25
Saturday Jazz Sessions with Big Band: The 18-piece jazz band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 6/26
Milo Matthews: The one man band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
The Yard at Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Thursday 6/23
Karaoke Night: Chris and Claire host a weekly karaoke night throughout the summer; 7-10 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Friday 6/24
Backyard Music with Ky Burt & Friends: The folksy multi-instrumentalist will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Monday 6/27
Open Mic Night: Every Monday night will be your chance to grab that microphone and play those tunes you’ve been practicing; 6-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 6/29
Coyote Willow: The cello-fired Americana duo will perform; 5 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
Spoken Moto: 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend
Friday 6/24
Moon Rattles, Kelsey Beck Kuther: The musical trio will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; instagram.com/moonrattlesband or 541-306-6689.
