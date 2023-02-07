GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 2/9
Karyn Ann Fireside Show: The pop singer-songwriter will perform; 6 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Now and Then: The local duo covering popular blues, pop and classic rock songs will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free 21+; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Beats Antique: The experimental world fusion and electronic music group will perform; 8 p.m.; $35.73; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Friday 2/10
Haley Reinhart: The gold-certified singer and songwriter will perform; 5 p.m.; sold out; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; oxfordhotelbend.com or 541-382-8436.
Friday Night Lights: Night skiing, live music and more; 5-9 p.m.; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Jacob Westfall: The Americana rock artist will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Reb & The Good News: The Portland-based funk, world and soul group will perform; 7 p.m.; $20 plus fees; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Joel Chadd with Shaene Marie Pascal: The singer, songwriter will bring his soulful vocals and passionate guitar playing to the stage; 7:30 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Heart & Soul — A Valentine Celebration: The local 10-piece funk & soul band will perform; 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; $10; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Freedy Johnston: The New York–based rock singer-songwriter will perform; 9 p.m.; $12; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 2/11
Album Release Concert — "Everyday Miracles," by Julie Hanney: Award winning pianist and composer Hanney celebrates the release of her fourth album; 3-4 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Wille Hall — COCC Campus Center, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; juliehanneypiano.com.
General Mojo's & Profit Drama: The Pacific Northwest ensembles will perform a mixture of rock, punk, house and more; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Haley Reinhart: The gold-certified singer and songwriter will perform; 5 p.m.; sold out; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; oxfordhotelbend.com or 541-382-8436.
Karyn Ann & Sisu: The Portland-based soul, Americana singer-songwriter will perform with fellow singer songwriter Sisu; 7 p.m.; $15 plus fees; The Commons Cafe & Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thewhippoorwillpresents.com.
SugarBeats With Special Guest Cromulon: The live band blends elements of trap, funk, and soul to create a unique & high energy experience; 7:30 p.m.-12 a.m.; $25; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Haley Reinhart: The singer and songwriter will perform; 8 p.m.; sold out; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; oxfordhotelbend.com or 541-382-8436.
Tylor & the Train Robbers: The Boise-based roots Country and modern Americana band will perform; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sunday 2/12
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Pine Tavern Restaurant, 967 NW Brooks St., Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-5581.
Monday 2/13
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing in the Green Room, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Open Mic Mondays: An event featuring open-mic performances will be held; 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 2/14
A Special Valentine's Evening with Steve Treseler: An evening of jazz standards about love and heartbreak; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $29; Mood Indigo Club-Speakeasy, 16400 S. Highway 97 Suite 3, Bend; moodindigo.club or 541-977-6246.
Kitchen Dwellers: The Montana-based bluegrass quartet will perform; 7 p.m.; $20; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
HDCM Concert Series: Enjoy a love and romance-themed program featuring Steinway artist Robert Thies; 8 p.m.; $15-$55; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 2/15
Sonic Benders: The soul, funk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 2/9
Eric Leadbetter Music: The local rock musician will perform; 5 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 2/11
Saturday Jazz Sessions: Dave Finch & Eric Troup will perform vocal jazz; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 2/15
Ghost of Brian Craig: The local rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 2/11
Bangers: The acoustic prowess will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 2/13
Faisal: Enjoy the sound of raw acoustics and a soulful raspy voice; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Crux Fermentation Project: 50 SW Division St., Bend
Saturday 2/11
Hannah Siglin: The singer, songwriter guitar musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/cruxfermentationproject/ or 541-385-3333.
