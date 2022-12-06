GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 12/8
Ezza Rose Fireside Show: The Portland-based indie folk-rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
John Craigie — Keep It Warm 2022 Tour: The Portland-based Americana musician will perform; 8 p.m.; $29.50-$43.50 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Bijou X Marten Horger — Stay Fly Tour: The EDM musicians will perform together; 8 p.m.; $20-$30; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Friday 12/9
Sunking: Seattle natives Rob Granfelt (aka Bobbyy) & Antoine Martel (aka sous chef) will perform avant-garde, hip-hop, jazz, and experimental music; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Revival Vintage Three Year Anniversary Expansion Party: Live music by Conner Bennett, followed by a DJ set by Teddy Berner, including free drinks provided by Boneyard, Avid and Ablis; 6-9 p.m.; free; Revival Vintage, 1824 NE Division St., Bend; instagram.com/revivalvintagebend or 503-702-3552.
The Ballybogs: The concert will include arrangements of well-known Christmas songs blended with Irish songs and upbeat dance tunes; 7 p.m.; free, donations will be accepted; Bend United Methodist Church, 680 NW Bond St., Bend; bendtrad.org.
Magic Sword & El Ten Eleven & Mylets: The electronic band will perform their original, synth-heavy soundtrack and the alternative indie band will perform their new album; 7 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Tommy Emmanuel: The renowned Australian guitarist will perform; 7 p.m.; sold out; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Ivy Lab, Infinite Falling Ground — An Audio/Visual Live Show: The EDM duo will perform; 7 p.m.; $25; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Thunderstorm Artis: The soul and R&B artist will perform with a special guest; 7 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 12/10
Eric Leadbetter Band: The local rock band will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Puffy Jacket Concert Series — Bobby Lindstrom: The blues singer-songwriter will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Lodge Bend, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; logecamps.com or 541-306-3111.
The HWY 97 Band Twisted: The three-piece band will perform ‘60s through 2000s old, new and country rock; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-410-8346.
The Shining Dimes with Billy & The Box Kid: The classic country band will perform with the local rock band; 8 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Juju Eyeball: Bend’s Beatles band bring their Beatles tribute back to the stage; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
The Substitutes: Local group playing classic and pop covers from the ‘70s through 2000s; 8-11 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend or 541-383-0889.
Long Gone Wilder: Get ready to dance and sing along to the old and new classics; 9 p.m.; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063554383532 or 541-389-1410.
Sunday 12/11
Popcorn: The local trio will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Domaine Serene Wine Lounge, 909 NW Bond St., Bend; domaineserenebend.com or 541-550-3795.
Monday 12/12
At the Heart of the World: The electronic DJs will put on a show; 6 p.m.; $10 at door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend.
Local’s Mondays with The BlueGrass Collective: Join Garrett Miller and a rotation cast of phenomenal acoustic musicians every Monday night for live and local Bluegrass music; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Gangstagrass Holiday Party: Enjoy a festive evening with Emmy-nominated bluegrass/hip-hop group Gangstagrass featuring tunes from forthcoming holiday album “Sugarplums and Whiskey”; 7:30 p.m.; $27-$57 Plus $3 Historic Preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Tuesday 12/13
OM Healing Circle: OM healing is an ancient ritual from India aimed at harnessing the power of the audible chant for the purposes of healing; 5:30-7 p.m.; $20; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; hawthorncenter.com or 541-330-0334.
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 12/14
Know Joy — Caroling by Central Oregon Mastersingers: Enjoy traditional carols and fun arrangements of holiday classics performed by an ensemble of the Central Oregon Mastersingers; 12-1 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Cuchulain: The low-voiced songwriter with a wry wit will perform; 6 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Know Joy — Music in Public Places with the Bend Cello Collective: Enjoy live cello music; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Ben Rosett & Himiko Cloud & Strawberry Girls & The Color 8: The instrumental trio from Salinas, CA will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $18 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
The Jingle Ball — A Winter EDM Party: Featuring an all-star lineup of local DJs, you’ll jingle into the night with plenty of wobble, wubbs and wonky beats; 7 p.m.; $10; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place:
787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 12/8
Now & Then: Derek Michael Marc and Michael Shane will play a mixture of blues, rock, soul cover songs and originals; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 12/10
Sakoyana: The experimental-jazz-freak-funk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 12/11
Evergrow: The husband-and-wife duo will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
On Tap:
1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 12/10
Paul Eddy Band: The two-piece rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; pauleddymusician.weebly.com.
Monday 12/12
Sakoyana: The experimental-jazz-freak-funk band from Sonoma County, California, will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 12/14
Kenny Hadden: Bend-based acoustic musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
