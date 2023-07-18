GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 7/20
Munch & Music — High Step Society with Fractal: This weekly series provides the community free live music, food vendors, family fun, local vendors and beer, wine and spirits; 5:30-9 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com.
Stacie Dread & Mystic: The local folk, reggae, rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Cellar, 206 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 2, Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-1645.
Karaoke Night: Sing your heart out at Karaoke; 6-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-678-6268.
Thursday House Band: The Sisters-based musician Benji Nagel showcases his talented friends every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Mathieu Raney: The Silverton-based singer and songwriter will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Bend; villageatsunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
Jawny: The indie singer-songwriter will perform; 7 p.m.; $22; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Head PE + Even In Death: The rap and punk band will perform; 7 p.m.; $20; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party: Featuring a two-hour Taylor Swift live DJ Set with a national touring laser light show; 8-11 p.m.; $20-$25; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 7/21
Bachelor Beats with Live DJ: A live DJ will be spinning funky jams and elevating the vibe as you cheer on downhill mountain bike racers; 4:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Bend Night Market: Offering another place to grab something to eat, drink, and shop your way around the best local makers and vendors that central Oregon has to offer; 5-9 p.m.; free; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; instagram.com/bend.nightmarket.
Matt Gwinup Guitar Performance: From classical guitar works to the Beatles, his repertoire has something for everyone; 6-7 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org.
Jacob Westfall: The Portland-based singer-songwriters will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Steelhead Band: The local jam band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; The Backyard at Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com.
The Sound Project: The local band will be playing rock favorites of the '80s, '90s and more; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio.
Karaoke Night: Grab some friends and come down to sing or just hang out; 8-11 p.m.; free; Big E's Sports Bar & Grill, Square Loop, 1012 SE Cleveland Ave ., Bend; 541-389-5625.
Greg Koch Ft. The Koch Marshall Trio: The Milwaukee native and guitar player will perform; 8 p.m.; $18-$22; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Dog Party: The Sacramento-based sister duo will perform; 8-11 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Gimme Gimme Disco: A DJ-based dance party playing all your favorite ABBA hits, plus plenty of other disco hits from the '70s & '80s; 8:30 p.m.; $15; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Saturday 7/22
Earthlings — An Interactive Folk Concert: Locally grown sing-alongs and banjo grooves for all ages; 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; free; Sunriver Public Library, 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1080.
Live Blues and Jazz at the Winery: A rotating set of local musicians will perform blues and jazz music on the patio; 1-4 p.m.; free; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.
Earthlings — An Interactive Folk Concert: Locally grown sing-alongs and banjo grooves for all ages; 3:30-4:45 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Bob Baker + Mark Barringer: The local folky favorites will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Music on the Water — Coyote Willow: The local multi-genre duo will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Ella & Friends: The local musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
Live Music Featuring Terence Neal: The local artist will perform acoustic Americana; 6-8 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Boomer Country: The local country band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; The Backyard at Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com.
Sam Blasucci: The Southern California roots-rock musician will perform; 8-11:59 p.m.; $18-$25; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; tixr.com or 541-323-1881.
Quattle Quartet & Cristina Vane: A string pluckin' session with the Portland-based bluegrass band will perform; 8-11:59 p.m.; $15; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendticket.com or 541-410-5866.
Ruckus: The rock band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Valhalla: The Led Zeppelin tribute band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; $20; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; hardtailsoregon.com.
Sunday 7/23
Evan Mullins: The country musician will perform; 3-5 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Co., 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Turf Tunes — Mathieu Raney: The local singer/songwriter will perform; 4-6 p.m.; free; SHARC John Gray Amphitheater, 57250 Overlook Road, Bend; sunriversharc.com.
Open Mic Night: Open Mic with host Jeshua Marshall; 5-7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Band Of Comerados: The Portland-based Jam, folk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Sisters Saloon, 190 E Cascade Ave, Sisters; sisterssaloon.net or 541-549-7427.
Monday 7/24
Karaoke Night: Drink, grab the mic, and belt out your favorite tunes; 6-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond, Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Hot Jazz Night: Swing 44 plays in the style of acoustic hot jazz; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday Big Lawn Series: Catch a variety of tunes on our big lawn every Monday; 6-8 p.m.; free see website for lineup; Suttle Lake Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Tuesday 7/25
Andrew Bird: The internationally acclaimed, Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and songwriter will perform; 7 p.m.; $40.50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-0131.
Wednesday 7/26
The Pine Hearts: The traditional-leaning folk and bluegrass trio will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Grace Cooper: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Conner Bennett & Seth Acquarolo: The local songwriters and multi-instrumentalists will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $12; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Tears for Fears: The English pop rock band will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $39.50-$419.50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Jacob Jolliff Band: The premier contemporary mandolinist and his band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $15; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; jacobjolliff.com.
Color Green: The American rock and roll duo based in Los Angeles will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Lukas Nelson + Potr: The American country rock group based in California will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $15; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
James Mcmurtry: The celebrated songwriter will perform his highly anticipated new record; 8-11:59 p.m.; $25-$30; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 7/20
The Rosa Lees: The bluegrass band will perform old-time, Irish fiddle tunes and classic country; 6 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 7/22
Saturday Jazz Sessions: Cy Defect, the funky, acid jazz quartet, will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 7/23
Boxcar String Band: Three man rock and roll blues machine will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 7/22
All Shirt, No Cattle: The singer, songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 7/24
The Jess Ryan Band: The five-piece band will deliver a driving, twang-inflected, psych-infused rock performance; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Bevel Brewing: 911 SE Armour Road Suite B, Bend
Wednesday 7/26
Via For Real: The jam band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; bevelbeer.com.
Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Thursday 7/20
Karaoke Thursdays: Join each week all summer for a fun-filled musical Thursday; 7-10 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Monday 7/24
Open Mic Mondays: Play your songs and tunes in a relaxed atmosphere; 6-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
