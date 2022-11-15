GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 11/17
The Muddy Souls: The bluegrass folk band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Campfire Hotel, 721 NE Third St., Bend; campfirehotel.com or 541-382-1515.
Noah Kite Fireside Show: The folk-pop artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Todd Haaby: The Oregon-based flamenco musician will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $27-$47; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Head For The Hills: The four-piece string band from Fort Collins, Colorado, will perform with local band The Silvertone Devils; 8 p.m.; $15; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Jonathan Scales Fourchestra: North Carolina’s all-star lineup will perform jazz, funk fusion; 9 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 11/18
Greg Gilmore: The rock 'n' roll musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Andy Dale Petty: The singer-songwriter will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Jefferson Hope Trio: Local Bend musicians Elise Franklin, Scott Harris and Mark Karwan will perform jazz and Americana; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $29; Mood Indigo Club-Jazz Centric Speakeasy, 61400 S. Highway 97, Bend; moodindigo.club or 541-977-6246.
Pixie and the Partygrass Boys & Pert' Near Sandstone: The roots and bluegrass bands will perform; 7 p.m.; $15-$20; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
The Parnells & Fox and Bones: The local Americana, country band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Smoakland: The electronic duo will perform; 8 p.m.; $25; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Sagebrush Rock: The local rock blues band will perform; 8:30-11 p.m.; free; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Beyond the Lamplight with HELGA: Five musicians from different local bands come together to create a rock 'n' roll party you can't miss; 9 p.m.; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/ian.cook.338211 or 541-389-1410.
Saturday 11/19
Ian Carrick Solo Performance: Hear authentic songs telling seldom told stories; 11 a.m.-noon; free; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1070.
Second Annual Bend Creator's Celebration: A runway show featuring fashion, dance performances by Sekse Fit and Strut Cabaret and live music from Precious Byrd and DJ Colonel; 6-11:30 p.m.; $25-$85; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
The Color Study with Third Seven & Jeshua Marshall & The Flood: Bend-based indie rock band will perform with other local artists; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
The Silvertone Devils: The country band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Victory Swing: The local rock-pop-folk band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Shovelbelt & Livid Kings: Hard and heavy masters share the stage to bring a night that will definitely rattle the bottles on the shelves; 9 p.m.; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063554383532 or 541-389-1410.
Sunday 11/20
Garaj Mahal with Brother Gabe: The jazz, funk, jam artist will perform with the brother trio; 7:30 p.m.; $25; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Monday 11/21
Local's Mondays with The BlueGrass Collective: Join Garrett Miller and a rotating cast of phenomenal acoustic musicians every Monday night for live and local bluegrass music; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Tuesday 11/22
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 11/23
Song & Story with Pete Kartsounes: The blues musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Tommy Castro and The Painkillers: The award-winning blues legend will perform with his band; 7:30 p.m.; $25 plus fees; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Food Truck Music
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 11/19
Dan Martin: The rock singer/songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 11/21
Olivia Harms: The country musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 11/17
Pete Kartsounes: The talented local singer, songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 11/19
Swing 44: The Django-inspired old-timey swing will be performed live; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 11/20
Joel Chadd: The singer-songwriter will bring his soulful vocals and passionate guitar playing to the stage; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 11/23
Coyote Willow: The Cello-fired Americana duo will perform; 5 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
Spoken Moto: 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend
Sunday 11/20
Honey Don’t: The local folky, grassy band will perform; 2-4 p.m.; free; facebook.com/HoneyDont or 541-306-6689.
