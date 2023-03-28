GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 3/30
TEB: The local rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Eric Leadbetter Duo: The local rock duo will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waltreillys.
New Victorian — Fireside Show: The Portland-based Americana band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Friday 3/31
Toast & Jam: The local roots band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Billy and The Box Kid: The local rockabilly duo will perform; 7-11 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
The Trials of Cato with Erin Cole Baker: The Welsh, English folk band will perform; 7-11 p.m.; $20 plus fees; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Roman Giberson and The Long Haul: The country, blues, and early rock 'n' roll band will perform; 7:30 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waltreillys.
Saturday 4/1
Ky Burt: The folksy multi-instrumentalist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com.
Boogie T — Monster Energy Outbreak Tour: The EDM DJ will perform; 7-11:59 p.m.; $25-$35 plus fees; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Fellow Pynins: The award winning contemporary folk duo will perform; 7 p.m.; $20 plus fees; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thewhippoorwillpresents.com or 541-728-0066.
MIMS, with special guest J Meast & The Clumzys: The legendary platinum hip-hop artist from New York City will perform along local DJs; 7-10 p.m.; $25 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sunriver Music Festival’s Piano Showcase: A concert featuring virtuosic concert pianist Sean Chen; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $65 adults, $25 ages 25 and under; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; sunrivermusic.org or 541-317-0700.
Bill and Jillian Nershi with Jason Hann: Guitarist and co-founder of The String Cheese Incident and wife join together as a duo of harmonies and driving acoustic guitar; 8 p.m.; $25-$30 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Gbots & The Journeymen 10 Year Anniversary Party: Join for a night of upbeat, funky, groove, rhythm 'n’ blues & some good old rock 'n’ roll; 8 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
The Cutmen: The five-piece soul, jazz, funk and Boogaloo band will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Sunday 4/2
City of The Sun — Segunda Alma Album Release Tour: The New York City’s powerhouse group will perform an array of genres including indie rock, American folk, flamenco and blues; 8-11:59 p.m.; $20-$25 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Monday 4/3
Girl Named Tom: The the first-ever vocal group to win "The Voice" on NBC is a trio of siblings who will perform at the Tower stage; 7:30 p.m.; $58; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 4/5
Honey Don't: The local country soul band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Way Back Whensday: A fresh rotation of "Tiny Desk" performances by local musicians and DJs plus free local drinks provided; 6-9:30 p.m.; free; Revival Vintage, 1824 NE Division St., Bend; instagram.com/revivalvintagebend or 503-702-3552.
Shook Twins & Daniel Rodriguez Music: The identical twin sisters will perform dreamy folk with ghostly traces of Americana tradition; 7 p.m.; $22 plus fees; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Mama's Broke & Humbird: The two female duos will perform an array of melodies; 7-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Bobby Lindstrom: Join International blues challenge solo nominee singer/songwriter/bluesman for soul inspiring blues and rock; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Liam St John & Benjamin Dakota Rogers: The chart-topping blues artist will perform; 8 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 3/30
Larkspur Stand: The Americana, indie-bluegrass band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 4/1
Saturday Jazz Sessions: Sakoyana, a jazz-funk band from Sonoma County, will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 4/2
Faisal: The local multi-genre acoustic guitarist will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 4/5
John Shipe: The local rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.