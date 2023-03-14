GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 3/16
Hayley Lynn Fireside Show: The local folk, jazz artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
So Much Closer: The local indie-folk duo will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Stoller Wine Bar, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 30, Bend; facebook.com/stollerwinebend.
Dad Bods Cover Band: The local rock band made up of dads will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Latin Night: DJ Cruz and Salsa Victoria will mix Latin dance music all night long; 7:30 p.m.; $5 at door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Friday 3/17
St. Patty's Day Celebration: Join for multiple days of food & drink specials, McMenamins own Irish Stout, a long lineup of live music performances and more; 2-11 p.m.; free, check website for music lineup and times; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Pine Tavern Restaurant, 967 NW Brooks St., Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-5581.
Amargoso: Live music feat. Amargoso, festive cocktails, food specials and more; 7 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waltreillys or 541-546-0511.
Quattlebaum: The Banjoist and his all-star “pickin’ party” band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; mtbachelor.com
St. Patty's Day Party: St. Patty's Day brings an awesome line up of rock and bluegrass music featuring local bands; 7-11 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NW Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Arthur Buezo: The local folk musician will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
St. Paddy's Day with Skillethead and The Muddy Soul: The two bluegrass bands will perform; 7-11 p.m.; $17; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Irish Rambling House: The band which melds the heart of Celtic and American folk music will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $32-$47 Plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Legendary Shack Shakers, Hillbilly Casino, Beyond The Lamplight: The blues, punk, rock and country fusion band will perform; 8 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
So Much House: This event showcase genres of House & Techno music every month with local and out of town artists; 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; $10; The Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; instagram.com/somuchhouse_/.
Twisted Insane, Mitchy Slick, J Meast, The Clumzys & More: Two legendary west coast rappers will perform; 8-11 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 3/18
St. Patty's Day Celebration: Join for multiple days of food & drink specials, McMenamins own Irish Stout, a long lineup of live music performances and more; 2-11 p.m.; free check website for music lineup and times; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Sean Allen: The local musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite one, Bend; flightswinebend.com.
Hillstomp with The Weather Machine: The Portland-based American punk blues duo will perform with the indie band; 7 p.m.; $18 plus fees; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Latin Music Night: Manzanita Grill brings you Universo Musi-K-liente, a touring Northwest ranchero band; 8 p.m.-1 a.m.; $35 at door; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend or 541-410-5866.
Jeffrey Martin: The singer/songwriter will perform; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Strong Alibi: Local trio performing classic, alternative and hard rock covers and originals; 8-11 p.m.; free 21+; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend or 541-383-0889.
Watkins Glen: The Oregon-based rock 'n' roll band will perform; 9 p.m.; $11 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; tixr.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 3/19
Bend Pops Orchestra Winter Concert: This concert features a special guest soloist and a variety of popular and light classical music, suitable for the entire family; 2-3:30 p.m.; free; Trinity Lutheran Church and School, 2550 NE Butler Market Road, Bend; BendPops.org.
Monday 3/20
Local's Mondays with The Blue Grass Collective: Join Garrett Miller and a rotation cast of phenomenal acoustic musicians every Monday night for live and local bluegrass music; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Karaoke with DJ Chris: Join others in singing along to your song of choice; 7-9 p.m.; free 21+; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend or 541-383-0889.
Tuesday 3/21
The Stone Foxes & Emily Wolfe: The American rock 'n' roll musicians will perform; 8 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; tixr.com or 541-323-1881.
Wednesday 3/22
Brother Gabe Trio: The soul, pop, funk-rock trio will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Water Tower Duo: The Portland psychedelic bluegrass duo will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Sing-A-Long with Clay: From Elvis to the Chili Peppers, two hours of group-singing the hits we love; 7-9 p.m.; free lyric booklets provided; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Sicard Hollow, The Sweet Lillies, Pixie & The Partygrass Boys: Nashville’s psychedelic punk-grass rockers will perform with the indie-folk and bluegrass bands; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 3/16
One Mad Man: The local one-man band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Friday 3/17
Irish Music: Till the Wheels Come Off is a local Celtic jam band, playing traditional Irish folk songs with an American accent; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 3/18
Saturday Jazz Session: The instrumental ensemble will be celebrating the sounds and arrangements of jazz; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday Jazz Sessions: Evan Mullins & Kyle Pickard will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 3/19
Marianne Wilson: The singer/songwriter will be playing a mix of blues, alternative and folk; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Friday 3/17
St. Patrick's Day Shenanigans: Irish beer specials all day including green beer, food truck specials, Brimhall Academy Irish Dancers, and live music from Billy and the Box Kid; 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 3/20
Local's Day + Eric Leadbetter: The local rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 3/22
Grits ‘n’ Gravy: The local duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; crosscutbeer.com.
