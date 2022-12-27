GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 12/29
Skillethead: The local bluegrass band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Friday 12/30
JuJu Eyeball: The local Beatles cover band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
The Junebug Boys: Old timey Bluegrass-string band from Hood River will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 12/31
Bigfoot’s New Year’s Eve Celebration presented by Pepsi: Join us at Hoodoo Ski Area for our annual celebration including musical performances and a live fireworks show; 9 a.m.; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
NYE Party with Jeshua Marshall & The Flood, J Meast, Bend Burlesque & More: The High Desert’s best entertainers in Hip Hop, Rock and Roll, Americana, Indie, dance and EDM bring an eclectic party to you or New Year’s Eve; 7 p.m.-2 a.m.; $15 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
NYE Midnight Masquerade: Live music by Company Grand, beats by Portland-based DJ Casey Vann, photo booth, balloon drop & complimentary champagne at midnight; 8 p.m.-1 a.m.; $18-$22 $18 online, $22 at the door; Immersion Brewing, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; facebook.com/ImmersionBrewery or 541-633-7821.
New Year’s Eve: Two seatings, four-course fixed menu dinner with 2015 ‘Récolte Grand Cru’ Blanc de Blanc Sparkling Wine sneak peek and live DJ; 5 p.m.-12 a.m.; $275 per person; Domaine Serene Wine Lounge, 909 NW Bond St., Bend; domaineserenebend.com or 541-550-3795.
Mike Love + Indubious NYE Party: The reggae and Rastafari musicians will perform; 8 p.m.; $35; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Brent Alan & His Friends: The electric dream band will perform; 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; $25; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Roaring 20’s New Year’s Eve Party: Bootleg, Flappers, Gangsters skirting around the law — if that sounds like a party celebrate the New Year at Suttle Lodge; 8 p.m.; $125 include a cabin for the night; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 US Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.
21 & Cedar Teeth & Leadbetter Band for NYE: The local rock band and the roots band will perform for the holiday; 9 p.m.; $20; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Purple Frog: The local jam band will perform; 9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
New Years Eve Party: To enhance this year’s 1920s speakeasy theme, you’ll ease into the evening with live tunes by the Summit Express Jazz Band, followed by a proper DJ dance party; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; $35; 10 Barrel Brewing Co, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; 10barrel.com or 541-241-7733.
Monday 1/2
Local’s Mondays with The BlueGrass Collective: Join Garrett Miller and a rotation cast of phenomenal acoustic musicians every Monday night for live and local Bluegrass music; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Tuesday 1/3
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 1/4
Fractal: The local dance groove band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place:
787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 12/29
Dave & Melody Hill: The husband and wife duo will perform original Americana, blues & country; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 12/31
Soul’d Out: The funk, soul, R&B band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 1/1
Blackstrap Bluegrass: The bluegrass band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Saturday 12/31
One Mad Man: The one man band will perform for the holiday; 8-10 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
