Thursday 7/27
Munch & Music — Boombox with Rubbah Tree: This weekly series provides the community of Central Oregon with free live music, food vendors at Restaurant Row, family fun in the Kids Zone, local vendors down Artisan Row and beer, wine and spirits; 5:30-9 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com.
Connor Bennet: The local songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will perform on the patio; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
Aidan Moye: The musician will play a mix of your favorite covers as well as some finely crafted originals; 6-8 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Cellar, 206 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 2, Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-1645.
Thursday House Band: The Sisters-based musician Benji Nagel showcases his talented friends every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
The String Cheese Incident: The American jam band will perform; 6:15 p.m.; $49.50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Justusworx: The local blues-rock, soul, funk, and jazz band will perform; 6:30 p.m.free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Bend; villageatsunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
Karaoke Night: Sing your heart out at Karaoke; 7-10 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing or 541-678-6268.
Birds Of Play: The Americana roots quartet based in the San Juan Mountains will perform; 7-9 p.m.; $13 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Eddie 9V: The blues-rock musician will perform; 8-11:59 p.m.; $18-$22; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Get Down After Dark: The unofficial after party for Boombox and The String Cheese Incident; 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m.; free; Immersion Brewery, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; facebook.com/ImmersionBrewery or 541-633-7821.
Spunk's String Cheese Afterparty: The high-energy, multi-genre fusion four-piece band based out of Eugene will perform after the String Cheese Incident concert; 10 p.m.; $15-$20; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Friday 7/28
Balloons Over Bend Night Glow Celebration: Bring the whole family down to the Night Glow for an evening of music, food and glow-in-the-dark balloons; 4-10 p.m.; $10 adults, kids two and under free; Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; balloonsoverbend.com or 541-323-0964.
Bend Night Market: Offering another place to grab something to eat, drink, and shop your way around the best local makers and vendors that central Oregon has to offer; 5-9 p.m.; free; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; instagram.com/bend.nightmarket.
The Erins with Julian Muller: An intimate evening of songs with this fork duo; 6-8 p.m.; free, donation based pay what you can event; The Open Door, 303 W. Hood St., Sisters; 541-549-6076.
Soul’d Out: The local soul, R&B & funk band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; The Backyard at Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com.
3 Doors Down — Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour: The American rock band will perform with special guest Candlebox; 7 p.m.; $35-$125 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Thunderstorm Artis: Soaring vocals meet dextrous, layered guitar and intimate storytelling; 7 p.m.; $15; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Dallas Burrows with The Shining Dimes: The Texas-born Americana artist will perform; 7-9 p.m.; $20 online, $25 at door; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com.
Twilight Garden Party featuring Brass Jaguar and Maria Jackson: Maria Jackson performs followed by Brass Jaguar and DJ Father Sean; 8-10 p.m.; $10; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
Karaoke Night: Grab some friends and come down to sing or just hang out; 8-11 p.m.; free; Big E's Sports Bar & Grill, Square Loop, 1012 SE Cleveland Ave., Bend; 541-389-5625.
Life is a Cabaret: Central Oregon’s top performers again take the Tower spotlight to share songs of new beginnings and bright futures; 8 p.m.; $36 plus $4 Historic Preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Almost: Bend-based cover band spanning '70s through '90s rock; 9 p.m.; free, band tips appreciated, 21+; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Saturday 7/29
The Jugulars: The classic-rock band will perform; 2-5 p.m.; free; Paulina Lake Resort, 22440 Paulina Lake Road, La Pine; 541-480-7483.
One Mad Man: The local multi-instrumentalist/looping artist will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Music on the Water — Sierra Marin: The San Diego-based creatrix will be sharing uplifting reggae folk-hop music; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Last Saturday: Celebrate local art, music and good times with Bend's most eclectic mix of local businesses and musicians; 5-9 p.m.; free; The Old Ironworks, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; desertrosebend.com.
Last Saturday — Funky Soul Dance Party: A funky, soul patio dance party with DJohn plus drink specials, an artist pop-up with Maren Inga and Maren + Laura and an Ice Cream pop-up with Grey Duck Ice cream; 5-9 p.m.; free; Café des Chutes and The Workhouse, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; 347-564-9080.
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley: The American musician, producer and philanthropist from New Orleans and the eight-time Grammy winner, musician, producer, activist and humanitarian perform; 6 p.m.; $49.50-$125 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Juju Eyeball: The local Beatles cover band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
Live Music Featuring Curtis Reynolds: The artist will be playing a mix of pop and soul music; 6-8 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Sweet Red & The Hot Rod Billies: The local rockabilly band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; The Backyard at Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com.
Heartless Bastards: The blues, hard rock, garage punk and country band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $25; Century Center, 71 SW Century Drive, Bend; centurycenterbend.com.
Tylor & The Train Robbers: The Americana band will perform; 7 p.m.; $15; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Ron Artis II & The Truth — Summer Concerts: Catch an intimate, backyard performance with this multi-instrumentalist and his band; 7-10 p.m.; 27.5; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave, Sisters; aftontickets.com or 541-549-4979.
Life is a Cabaret: Central Oregon’s top performers again take the Tower spotlight to share songs of new beginnings and bright futures; 8 p.m.; $36 plus $4 Historic Preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Sunday 7/30
Open Mic Night: Open Mic with host Jeshua Marshall; 5-7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
boygenius: The American indie rock supergroup formed in 2018 by Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus will perform; 5:45 p.m.$55 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-851.
Brandon Campbell Trio: The rockabilly, blues, punk trio will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Sisters Saloon, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sisterssaloon.net or 541-549-7427.
Riders In the Sky: The American-Western music and comedy group that began performing in 1977 will perform; 7:30 p.m.$29.50-$59.50; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Monday 7/31
Karaoke Night: Drink, grab the mic and belt out your favorite tunes; 6-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond, Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Ky Burt: The multi-instrumentalist will perform a mix of Appalachian string music, old country and contemporary folk; 6-8 p.m.; free; Cascade Lake Brewing Co., 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo or 541-388-4998.
Hot Jazz Night: Swing 44 plays in the style of acoustic hot jazz; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday Big Lawn Series: Catch a variety of tunes on our big lawn every Monday; 6-8 p.m.; free, see website for lineup; Suttle Lake Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
The FABBA Show — Tribute to ABBA: The U.K.-based Abba tribute band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; $55-$88.50; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Tuesday 8/1
Shaggy 2 Dope, DJ Clay, Nathan James & Odd Squad Family: The member of the legendary hip-hop group Insane Clown Posse will perform; 6 p.m.; $30 GA, $100 meet & greet; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 8/2
Colin Trio Show: The trio will perform a mix of rock, soul, jazz, funk and the blues; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Jacob Westfall: The Portland-based indie singer-songwriter will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 7/27
Bill Keale:The local musician will perform Hawaiian music, slack key guitar, pop & folk; 6 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 7/29
Saturday Jazz Sessions: The local band 3 of We will perform jazz; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 7/30
Sugar Sweet String Band: The Sisters-based old-time trio will perform homespun ballads and uptempo fiddle dance tunes; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 7/29
Holus Bolus: The one-man-psychedelic-acoustic looping artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 7/31
Dead Lee: The folk duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Bevel Brewing: 911 SE Armour Road Suite B, Bend
Wednesday 8/2
Kartsounes, Leadbetter, and Moore: The local rock musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; bevelbeer.com.
Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Thursday 7/27
Karaoke Thursdays: Join each week all summer for a fun-filled musical Thursday; 7-10 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Monday 7/31
Open Mic Mondays: Play your songs and tunes in a relaxed atmosphere; 6-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
