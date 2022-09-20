GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 9/22
Samantha Fish: The blues-rock singer-songwriter and guitarist will perform; 7 p.m.; $25 plus fees; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Silvertone Devils: The local band will perform a mix of country, blues, rock and alternative; 7-9:30 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Friday 9/23
Harris Blake Band: The Bend-based acoustic duo will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
Bend Roots Revival Music Festival: The festival will feature over 100 performances and educational workshops; 5-10 p.m.; free; The Box Factory, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; bendroots.net.
Thump Coffee Music Series: Local musicians perform every Friday; 6-9 p.m.; free; THUMP Coffee Roasters, 549 NW York Ave., Bend; instagram.com/thumpcoffee.
LANY — Summer Forever Tour: The highly danceable electro pop band will perform; 6 p.m.; $49.50-$65; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Da Maddhouze Presents — Alessandra Rose — This Is Me Tour: The multi-genre singer will perform with several special guests; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Karaoke Nights: Brave the stage and sing your favorite song; 7-10 p.m.; $7; Zero Latency Extreme VR Arena, 1900 NE Third St., Suite 104, Bend; zerolatencybend.com or 541-617-0688.
Son De Cuba with Victoria of Bend Dance Lessons: The sextet of musicians from Chile, Mexico, the U.S. and Cuba will perform; 7 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Borgore: The bass, electronic artist will perform; 8 p.m.; $23.50; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Roots After Party with Fractal: The local band will perform organic jamtronica-based music; 9 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 9/24
Bend Roots Revival Music Festival: The festival will feature more than 100 performances and educational workshops; noon-10 p.m.; free; The Box Factory, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; bendroots.net.
DiRT — Doc Ryan Trio: The American roots trio will perform; 4-7 p.m.; free; The Outfitter Bar, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/SeventhMountainResort.
Call Down Thunder: The local Grateful Dead cover band will perform; 4-6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Karaoke Nights: Brave the stage and sing your favorite song; 7-10 p.m.; $7; Zero Latency Extreme VR Arena, 1900 NE Third St., Suite 104, Bend; zerolatencybend.com or 541-617-0688.
Eostar and Mathias Concert Unity Event: Eostar and Mathias will perform psychedelic rock; 7-9 p.m.; $15-$30 fee is based on a sliding scale, pick for your budget; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.elvanto.net or 541-280-5040.
ItsRonnyB's Bikini Bash — Feat. B trEZ, Chxno, TjMane, Lovsiq: The local hip-hop artist will perform; 7 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Chris Beland with Justin Lavik and Grace Caston: The three songwriters will perform; 7 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Rick Buckley and Friends aka Purple Frog: The local jam band will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Vibes on Tap featuring Overcover and Hypernght: Two local DJs will be spinning danceable music all night long; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; $5 at door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Long Gone Wilder: The multi-genre band will perform; 9 p.m.; free; M&-J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063554383532.
Sunday 9/25
Sunday Funday with Leadbetter Band: The local rock band will perform; 2-4 p.m.; free; 10 Barrel Brewing Co., 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; 541-241-7733.
Bend Roots Revival Music Festival: The festival will feature more than 100 performances and educational workshops; 5-9 p.m.; free; The Box Factory, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; bendroots.net.
Brent Alan & His Friends: The electric dream band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Sisters Saloon, 190 E Cascade Ave., Bend; sisterssaloon.net or 541-549-7427.
Jack Johnson — Meet the Moonlight 2022 Tour: The rock-pop artist will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $81.50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Monday 9/26
Apple Press Party: Enjoy pressing apples, try the new fall cider and listen to live music by Conner Bennett & Friends; noon-7 p.m.; free; Bend Cider Co., 64649 Wharton Ave., Bend; bendcider.com or 541-410-0639.
Odesza — The Last Goodbye Tour: The Grammy-nominated EDM duo will perform; 5:30 p.m.; $79.50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Thick, Skating Polly & Vial: The three indie, rock, punk bands will perform; 8 p.m.; $16 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Tuesday 9/27
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The rock musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 9/28
Quattlebaum: The southern gent and banjo slinger will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Twisted Insane, J Meast & The Clumzys: Legendary chopper rapper will perform his horror rap music; 6:30 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Food Truck Music
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 9/24
Music on The Lawn — Superball: The bell-bottom rock group will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 9/26
The Hasbens: The four-piece improvisational rock group will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Wednesday 9/28
Music on The Lawn — Silvertone Devils: The roots rock band will perform; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 9/22
The Jugulars: A local 3-piece band that plays all your favorite songs from the '70s to contemporary will perform; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 9/24
Lisa Dae Quartet: The local jazz quartet will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 9/25
Boxcar Stringband: The three-piece blues/rockabilly band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 9/28
Something Dirty: The Guitar-driven, alt-rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/somethingdirtymusic.
