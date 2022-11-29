GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 12/1
Jeffrey Martin Fireside Show: The Portland-based country folk artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Midnight North with Brother Gabe Trio: Grahame Lesh's Americana band performs with the local trio; 8 p.m.; $25; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 12/2
Blackstrap Bluegrass: The local bluegrass band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Flatfoot 56 with Beyond The Lamplight & My Life In Black and White: The hardcore-tinged Celtic punk band will perform with the rock band and the acoustic punk band; 8 p.m.; $15; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Balkan Bump with Bass Temple And Alovitiman: The American trumpet player, producer and ethnomusicologist based in Oakland will perform with the electronic DJs; 8 p.m.; $22; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber & Justin Chittams: The folk-fusion band will perform; 8 p.m.; $15; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Evan Mullins: The country musician will perform; 8:30-11 p.m.; free; Owl's Nest, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Saturday 12/3
Know Joy — The Twelve Tones Holiday Performance: Enjoy the lovely sound of tone chimes playing holiday favorites; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1070.
Know Joy — Sisters High School Jazz Choir Caroling: Enjoy the harmonies of the Holidays with Sisters Jazz Choir; noon-1 p.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Victory Swig: The Bend-based five-Piece arrangement of soulful and diverse musicians will perform; 4-6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer Traditions Concert: Celebrate the holidays with at Sunriver Resort with concert rock violinist Aaron Meyer; 7-9 p.m.; $45; Sunriver Resort Homestead Room, 1 Great Hall Loop, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org or 541-593-9310.
Never Come Down with Quattlebaum: The Portland-based five-piece bluegrass band will perform with local talent; 7 p.m.; $20 plus fees; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Ruckus: The classic rock dance band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Sagebrush Rock: The local rock blues band will perform; 8:30-11 p.m.; free; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Raider Rap Group: Internationally recognized raider rap crew 4DUB performing for the seventh year in a row; 9 p.m.; $5 at door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Sunday 12/4
Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer Traditions Concert: Celebrate the holidays with at Sunriver Resort with concert rock violinist Aaron Meyer; 2-4 p.m.; $45; Sunriver Resort Homestead Room, 1 Great Hall Loop, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org or 541-593-9310.
Erin Cole Baker: Enjoy listening to this local folk artist perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Domaine Serene Wine Lounge, 909 NW Bond St., Bend; domaineserenebend.com or 541-550-3795.
Monday 12/5
Local's Mondays with The BlueGrass Collective: Join Garrett Miller and a rotating cast of phenomenal acoustic musicians every Monday night for live and local bluegrass; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Anuhea & Keilana: Multi-award winning singer, songwriter and one of Hawai'i's favorite entertainers will perform Island music, reggae, R&B and some holiday tunes; 8 p.m.; $27.50-$47.50 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Tuesday 12/6
Know Joy — The Uncharted Project Holiday Performance: Local singer-songwriter duo blend their voices for the holidays; 3-4 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Bob Wayne with Johnny Bourbon: The underground outlaw country legend will perform along with the local favorite; 6-9 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 12/7
Reverb Brothers: The rock group will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Shook Twins with Handmade Moments: The dreamy folk duo will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $25 plus fees; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 12/1
The Lucky Losers: San Francisco’s finest male/female duet-fronted five-piece band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 12/3
Evan Mullins & Kyle Pickard: The local duo will perform exploratory improvs, originals and some jazzy numbers; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 12/4
The Miller Twins: The twins will perform music that blurs the lines between folk and bluegrass music; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 12/7
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
Spoken Moto: 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend
Sunday 12/4
The Uncharted Project: Singer-songwriter duo blends indie folk and soulful jazz; 2-4 p.m.; free; facebook.com/spokenmoto or 541-306-6689.
The Lot: 745 NW Columbia St, Bend
Thursday 12/1
Chris Baron Music: The local guitarist will perform; 6 p.m.; free; chrisbaronmusic.com or 541-610-4969.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.