Thursday 8/4
Music by The Uncharted Project: The indie folk and jazz artist will perform; 2-3 p.m.; free; La Pine Public Library, 16425 First St., La Pine; host5.evanced.info or 541-312-1090.
Fried Chicken Thursdays: Fried Chicken Thursdays at Flights Wine Bar! Dine in or take a bucket and a bottle to-go! Vegan and Gluten free options available; 3-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way St 1, Bend; app.upserve.com or 541-728-0753.
Live at the Vineyard — Klassixs Ayreband: The band will perform rock 'n’ roll of the '50s and '60s; 5-8 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Munch & Music Series — Storm Large: The Portland singer known for her work with Pink Martini will perform with special guest Wyelow; 5:30-9 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd, Bend; munchandmusic.com
Thursday House Band — Skillethead: The local roots band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Thursday Evening Live Music — Kaleo Young: The pop artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock musician will perform; 6 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; ericleadbettermusic.com or 541-593-8704.
Something Dirty: The bend-based rock band will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Amos Lee: The folk, rock and soul singer, songwriter will perform with upcoming R&B/soul star Danielle Ponder; 7 p.m.; $39.50-$69.50 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Friday 8/5
Live at the Vineyard — The Parnells: The Americana country band will perform; noon-9 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Rudolf Korv: The Eugene-based Americana roots singer/songwriter will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
Conner Bennet: The local songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
Thump Coffee Music Series: Weekly concert series; 6-9 p.m.; free; THUMP Coffee Roasters, 549 NW York Ave., Bend; instagram.com
Lindsey Stirling: The American violinist will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $56; Athletic Club of Bend, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; clearsummernights.com or 541-385-3062.
An evening with NEGATIVE PRESS PROJECT: Jazz-adjacent Ridgeway Records recording artist, Negative Press Project will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $10 in advance, $12 at door; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
SFF Presents — Tim O'Brien with Jan Fabricius: An evening with two-time Grammy award-winner Tim O’Brien performing with his wife, Jan Fabricius; 7 p.m.; $25 online, $30 at door, youth $12 online, $17 at door; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; aftontickets.com or 541-549-4979.
Yesterday — The Las Vegas Beatles Show: The Beatles tribute band will perform; 8 p.m.; $22-$42 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Live Music at the Owl's Nest — The Tangents:; 8-11 p.m.; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
The Rumpeppers and Guests: The local rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Billy and The BoxKid with Reid Bower: The local musicians will perform; 9 p.m.; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063554383532
Garcia Peoples: The New Jersey indie jam band will perform; 10 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 8/6
Bob Baker and Brian O'Dell: Musicians Bob Baker and Brian O'Dell will perform as a duo; 4 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Music on The Water — Woodsmen: The original Americana Band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Saturday Evening Live Music — G Bots: The rock musicians will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com
Rudolf Korv: The Eugene-based Americana roots singer/songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Music on The Lawn — Lighterlights: The local band specializing in covers of modern folk and pop will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Kat Heart and Josiah Knight: The alternative indie musicians will perform; 6-9:30 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Bands, Brews, and Barbeques — Nebula Chef and Spiral Boogie: The rock artists will perform; 6-9:30 p.m.; free; The Lodge, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; logecamps.com or 541-306-3111.
Nick Gamer / Leo London / Gabrial Sweyn: Alternative musician Nick Gamer, singer-songwriter Leo London and indie-folk artist Gabrial Sweyn will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $10; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave, Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com
Live Music at the Owl's Nest — Sagebrush Rock; 8-11 p.m.; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Heller Highwater Trio: The pop, R&B trio will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Petty Fever: The Tom Petty tribute band will perform; 8 p.m.; $20; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N Larch St., Sisters; hardtailsoregon.com
The Cult of Tuck — Deb's Dollhouse: The local drag collective will perform; 8 p.m.; $20; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sunday 8/7
Obie Oasis Concert Sundays: Bring a chair, picnic and beverage to the Obie Oasis Amphitheater and enjoy talented regional musicians; 2-5 p.m.; free performer donation encouraged, check website for lineup; Obie Oasis Amphitheater, 20628 Obie Way, Bend; calvinmann.com or 541-390-7727.
Rhythm & Brews — Grace Cooper: The local singer, songwriter will perform; 3-5 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Sunday Funday: Enjoy the summer on the patio with tropical cocktails, yummy bites, and various live music performances; 4-10 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Olivia Harms: The country artist will perform; 4 p.m.; 10 Barrel Brewing Co, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; facebook.com/10BarrelBrewing/ or 541-241-7733.
Coyote Willow: The cello Americana duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
Monday 8/8
The Big Lawn Music Series — Maita: The Portland indie-rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway U.S. 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 8/9
Goodlife Music Series — She's With Me: The folk, blues, harmony band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; GoodLife Brewing Co., 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/GoodLifeBrewing/ or 541-728-0749.
The Chicks & Patty Griffin: The biggest-selling U.S. three-piece female band will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $65 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Wednesday 8/10
Wine Wednesdays: All day happy hour every wine Wednesday; 3-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
She's With Me: The all-female indie/folk band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Rhythm & Brews — Broken Charley: The local musician will perform rock hits from the '60s to the '00s; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Something Dirty: The bend-based rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour St., Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.
Music on the Green — Kristi Kinsey & the Whiskey Bandits: The local country, rock and blues band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
One Mad Man: The Bend-based one-man band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Crosscut warming Hut No. 5, 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend; facebook.comwarminghutno5
Sonny Hess: Rhythm and blues artist Sonny Hess will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Song and Story with Pete Kartsounes: The local jazz and bluegrass artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
The Chicks & Patty Griffin: The biggest-selling U.S. three-piece female band will perform; 7 p.m.; $65 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Cascades Radio Hour — Darrell Scott: The American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $25; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; jiveradio.org or 541-527-1387.
Agent Orange with Decent Criminal: The California-based punk bands will perform; 9 p.m.; $15; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
