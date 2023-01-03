GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 1/5
Folk Music from Around the World: Enjoy folk songs from around the world played by Da Chara Duo; noon-1 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Eric Leadbetter Fireside Show: The Bend-based rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Friday 1/6
The Hasbens: The four-piece improvisational rock group will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Necktie Killer and Poolside Leper Society: The Ska punk band and the punk rock band will perform; 7-11 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Dead Nettle & Livid Kings: The dark and heavy groove rock band will perform; 9 p.m.; free, band tips appreciated; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Friday Night Lights with Ablis CBD: Enjoy bonfires, live music and more; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Saturday 1/7
Leftslide and Lurk & Loiter: The local punk rock bands will perform; 7-11 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Heller Highwater Band: The local rock, blues and country pop band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Lainey Wilson's Country with a Flare Tour: The country singer will perform; 8:30 p.m.; $25-$99, sold-out; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Monday 1/9
Local's Mondays with The BlueGrass Collective: Join Garrett Miller and a rotation cast of phenomenal acoustic musicians every Monday night for live and local Bluegrass music; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Tuesday 1/10
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 1/11
Pete Kartsounes: The local award-winning singer-songwriter and guitar will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 1/5
Jackson Browne Tribute: The Jackson Browne tribute band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 1/7
Saturday Jazz Sessions: The Jefferson Hope trio will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 1/8
Music with Faisal: Enjoy the sound of raw acoustics and a soulful raspy voice; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 1/11
Hannah Siglin: The singer, songwriter and guitar musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 1/7
Samaras: The local musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 1/9
Anna May: The alternative Americana musician will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
