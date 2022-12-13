GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 12/15
Whychus Fireside Show: The Sisters-based folk-rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Winter Solstice Dance Party: Several EDM producers will put on a show; 7 p.m.-12 a.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
A Holiday Show with Hanneke Cassel: Scottish-American fiddler and native Oregonian Hanneke Cassel will be joined by Ryan McKasson, Brooke McKasson, Liddy Hoover, Tim Downing, and Christopher Lewis for a performance of holiday favorites and new tunes; 7-9:30 p.m.; $20 adults, $10 youth 17 & under; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; aftontickets.com or 541-815-9122.
Jake Shimabukuro — Christmas in Hawai'i: Ukulele master and jolly ambassador of aloha will deliver a special gift of holiday joy for all with his new Christmas show; 7:30 p.m.; $37-$57 plus $3 Historic Preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Eric Rachmany & Kyle Ahern Tour with special guests Geoff Weers & Cydeways: San Francisco-based singer, songwriter and guitarist for the Grammy-nominated, reggae-inspired band Rebelution performs stripped-down Rebelution songs and covers with bandmate Kyle Ahern; 8 p.m.; $29.50-$124.50; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Friday 12/16
Cyrus Nabipoor Quartet: The Portland-based jazz artist will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; sold out; Mood Indigo Club — Speakeasy, 16400 S. Highway 97 Suite 3, Bend; moodindigo.club or 541-977-6246.
Apres Ski Bash Concert Series — Watkins Glen: Kicking off the series is the local '70s rock and jam band; 6:30-10 p.m.; free; The Commons Cafe & Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St, Bend; mtbachelor.com.
The Old Revival & Good Grief: The roots-rock bands will perform; 8 p.m.; $15; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Something Dirty: The local alt-rock band will perform; 9 p.m.; free, tips appreciated; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Saturday 12/17
Know Joy — Music in Public Places with the Bend Cello Collective: Enjoy live cello music; noon-1 p.m.; free; La Pine Public Library, 16425 First St., La Pine; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1090.
Patrick Lamb Charlie Brown Christmas: Join Lamb, Dan Balmer, Ron Steen and Ed Bennet joined by a children’s choir from the Bend area; 4 p.m.; $30-$35; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Richard Taelour: The solo guitarist will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Damage Overdose, Mazaroth, Pain Without End & EyeStabGuts: Central Oregon legendary metal band will perform; 7 p.m.; $15; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Curtis Salgado: The blues and R&B vocalist will perform; 7-9 p.m.; $30 plus fees; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
SPOT — Scott Pemberton O Theory: The nimble power trio creates their own brand of prog-roots music, blending deep jazz, blues, rock, funk and psychedelia; 7:30 p.m.; $17; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Jamtronica Band Fractal to Benefit Music Education: 4 Peaks Presents a benefit concert for The Mockingbird Foundation featuring organic electronica band Fractal; 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; $10; The Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Superball: The bell-bottom rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
The Cutmen: The five-piece soul, jazz, funk and Boogaloo band will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
The KronkMen "Christmas Edition": The local punk band will perform; 9 p.m.; free band tips appreciated; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Sunday 12/18
Marc & Schulte: The local artists will perform acoustic classics; 6-8 p.m.; free; Domaine Serene Wine Lounge, 909 NW Bond St., Bend; domaineserenebend.com or 541-550-3795.
The Grouch & Eligh with Pigeon John and DJ Fresh: The Los Angeles-based hip-hop artists will perform; 8 p.m.; $22 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Monday 12/19
Locals Mondays with The BlueGrass Collective: Join Garrett Miller and a rotation cast of phenomenal acoustic musicians every Monday night for live and local bluegrass music; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Tuesday 12/20
Olivia Harms: The country singer will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com.
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 12/21
Swingin' Tower Christmas: Enjoy a family-friendly holiday celebration of the most swingin’ Christmas songs, and stories of the season, backed by a 17-piece big band comprised of top local musicians and singers; 7 p.m.; $22-$32 Plus $3 Historic Preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
A Winter Solstice Bluegrass Throw Down: The local bluegrass band Skillethead and the rock 'n' roll band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $15; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Friday 12/16
Ten Spiders: The rock jam band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 12/17
Lisa Dae — Annual Jazz Christmas show: The local singer will perform Christmas Jazz; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplace.com.
Sunday 12/18
Coyote Willow: The cello-fired Americana duo will perform; 5 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 12/17
Eric Leadbetter Music: The local rock artist will perform; 6 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 12/19
Drew Harrison: The local folk, bluegrass musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 12/21
Brian Craig: The local rock artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
