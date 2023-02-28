GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 3/2
Scout Harris — Fireside Show: The Portland-based rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Umphrey's McGee: The American jam band will perform a variety of genres; 8:30 p.m.; $30; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; jmaxproductions.net or 541-408-4329.
Friday 3/3
Jazz Night: The night will feature Central Oregon’s Big Band Jazz, a 17-piece ensemble; 6-8 p.m.; $10 at the door; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Twiddle with Eggy: The rock jam band will perform; 7 p.m.; $30; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Jeff Plankenhorn & Joel Chadd: The world-class songwriter and virtuoso multi-instrumentalist will perform with local artists; 7-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Local DJs Night: Your favorite local DJs spinning dance tunes into the night; 9 p.m.-12 a.m.; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Fox and Bones: Portlands own soulful folk duo will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Something Dirty & The Bangers: The alternative and indie-rock band will perform; 9 p.m.; free, band tips appreciated; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Necktie Killer & Strive Roots: The punk, ska, reggae band will perform; 10 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 3/4
Pete Kartsounes: The local rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite 1 , Bend; flightswinebend.com.
Toast & Jam: The local roots band will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waltreillys or 541-546-0511.
Eli Howard and the Greater Good: The alternative country rock band will perform; 7 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
The HWY 97 Band: The classic rock, pop and country band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; Northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
The Sadies: The Canadian rock 'n' roll, country and Western band will perform; 9 p.m.; $20; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Local DJs Night: Your favorite local DJs spinning dance tunes into the night; 9 p.m.-midnight; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Eric Leadbetter Music: The local rock band debuts album "cake"; 9 p.m.; $18; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Sunday 3/5
Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass: America’s premier large brass ensemble will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $27-$47 Plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Monday 3/6
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing in the Green Room, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Karaoke with DJ Chris: Join others in singing along to your song of choice; 7-9 p.m.; free, 21+; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Open Mic Mondays: An event featuring open-mic performances will be held; 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/TheAstroLounge or 541-388-0116.
Wednesday 3/8
Hiss Golden Messenger & An Evening: The American folk music band will perform; 8 p.m.; sold out; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Forty Feet Tall & Cptn Over: The grunge, post-punk and alternative rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Chase Matthew and Dillon James: The country singer will perform; 8:30 p.m.; $22 plus fees; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 3/2
Jason Burky: The original Western Americana singer, songwriter with roots in outlaw country, hip-hop and surf pop will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 3/4
Saturday Jazz Sessions: Swing 44 will perform gypsy jazz; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 3/5
Angelic Noise: The acoustic singer and guitarist will perform originals and covers; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 3/4
Dave & Melody Hill: The local duo will perform soul-moving music; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 3/6
Evan Mullins: The country musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 3/8
Paul Eddy: The local song-singer sings Beatles; 6-8 p.m.; free; crosscutbeer.com.
The Lot: 745 NW Columbia St, Bend
Thursday 3/2
Paul Eddy: The local song-singer sings Beatles; 6-8 p.m.; free; 541-610-4969.
