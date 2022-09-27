GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 9/29
Chris Baron Music: The local guitarist will perform; 6 p.m.; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; chrisbaronmusic.com or 541-610-4969.
Ken Emerson In-House Concert: Grammy Award-winning Emerson will play blues, ragtime, acoustic lap steel guitar and more; 7-8:30 p.m.; $12 advanced, $15 at door, call the shop for tickets; Sunday Guitars, 759 Greenwood Ave. Suite One, Bend; facebook.com/Tedsundayguitars or 541-323-2332.
Matisyahu: The Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and rapper will perform; 8 p.m.; $30; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Boot Juice with Oregon Fryer: The bluesy rock act will perform with a local band; 9 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
One Mad Man: Spencer Snyder loops together multiple instruments to create moody, driven backdrops to accentuate his spirited lyrics; 9 p.m.; free, band tips appreciated; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/onemadmanmusic or 541-389-1410.
Friday 9/30
Fresh Hops on the Pond: There will be over 25 breweries from the PNW represented, plus live music; noon-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Co., 1019 NW Brooks St, Bend; facebook.com/Bend-Brewing-Co-127868767226951 or 541-383-1599.
Thump Coffee Music Series: Local musicians will perform every Friday; 6-9 p.m.; free; THUMP Coffee Roasters, 549 NW York Ave., Bend; instagram.com/thumpcoffee.
Jordan Shaw: The Boise-based country singer will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Mitch Lies: The Willamette Valley-based singer-guitarist will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; facebook.com/cruxfermentationproject or 541-385-3333.
J. Graves Album Release: The dance punk rock band will perform their new album; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Summers After Party: Dance the night away with local DJ’s Romz, EyeNEye, Swell, & LiamLantern; 8 p.m.; $5; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Nghtspot Festival — So Much House Edition: A two-day festival with two stages of techno, house and bass music located underground; 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m.; $10-$15; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; nghtspot.eventbrite.com or 425-610-6114.
Saturday 10/1
Oktoberfest: Bavarian music all day long & German food specials; 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Co., 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/Bend-Brewing-Co-127868767226951 or 541-383-1599.
Sin Documentos: Oregon's only Spanish rock cover band will perform; 6 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Mathieu Raney: The local singer and songwriter will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; facebook.com/cruxfermentationproject/ or 541-385-3333.
Ruckus: The rock band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Nghtspot Festival — So Much House Edition: A two-day festival with two stages of techno, house and bass music located underground; 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m.; $10-$15; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; nghtspot.eventbrite.com or 425-610-6114.
The Kronk Men: Local "heavy and loud" masterminds shape an evening built on the real styles of BlackFlowers BlackSun and Forrest Friends; 9 p.m.; free band tips appreciated; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/thekronkmen or 541-389-1410.
Sunday 10/2
RÜFÜS DU SOL-SURRENDER TOUR: The Grammy-winning live electronic trio will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $49.50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Tuesday 10/4
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The rock musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free cash cover; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
The Arcadian Wild with Alicia Viani Band: The Nashville-based acoustic quartet will perform with the local folk artist opening; 7 p.m.; $15; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Todd Snider supported by Ryan Montbleau: The American singer, songwriter will incorporate elements of folk, rock, blues, alt country and funk to his performance; 7:30 p.m.; $33-$50; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 10/5
Drift: The melodic trio will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Song & Story with Pete Kartsounes: The blue musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free cash cover; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Food Truck Music
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 10/1
Music on The Lawn — The Miller Twins: The bluegrass folk duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 9/29
Superball: The local bell-bottom rock group will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 10/1
Fluffalove: The band will perform '70s folk-rock gems; 2-4 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday Jazz Sessions — Swingin' Doors: The vintage Texas style swing band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 10/2
Silverado: The rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
