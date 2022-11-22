GO! Listen
Live music
Friday 11/25
Mikey Bilello: The local fingerstyle guitar player will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Evan Mullins: The country musician will perform; 8:30-11 p.m.; free; Owl's Nest, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Hillstomp with The Hackles: The Portland-based junkbox blues duo will perform; 9 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Blackflowers Blacksun Cornucopia: The bluegrass rock band will perform; 9 p.m.; free, band tips appreciated; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063554383532 or 541-389-1410.
Ugly Holiday Sweaters Old School Bend House Party: The local artist DJ Raider Mystic will perform; 9 p.m.; $5 at door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 11/26
Bob Baker and Mark Barringer: The local rock duo will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Derek Michael Marc: The local guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Living Loving Led: Southern Oregon’s Led Zeppelin Tribute band will perform; 8 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Techno Sounds: An immersive Detroit/Berlin style techno show with an all-female lineup; 10:30 p.m.$15; The Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; visitbend.com or 541-797-9385.
Sunday 11/27
Derek Michael Marc: The singer-songwriter duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Domaine Serene Wine Lounge, 909 NW Bond St., Bend; visitbend.com or 541-550-3795.
The Lowest Pair with Joel Chadd: The Americana folk band will perform with the local folk artist; 7 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Monday 11/28
Local's Mondays with The BlueGrass Collective: Join Garrett Miller and a rotation cast of phenomenal acoustic musicians every Monday night for live and local bluegrass music; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Canadian Brass: The popular brass ensembles will perform; 7:30 p.m.$37-$57 Plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Tuesday 11/29
Olivia Harms: The country singer will perform; 6 p.m.; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com.
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 11/30
Rhythm Collective: The Latin jazz fusion band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Cellar-A Porter Brewing Co., 206 NW Oregon Ave. Suite 2, Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-1645.
Food Truck Music
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 11/26
Arthur Buezo: The one-man band will perform as Savage Folk; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 11/28
Pete Kartsounes: The local folk musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Saturday 11/26
Something Good Duo: The jazz duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 11/27
Alex Winters: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 11/30
John Shipe: The Americana singer-songwriter will perform; 5 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
