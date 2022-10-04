GO! Listen
Live music
Friday 10/7
Conner Bennet: The local songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
Horse Feathers with Drift: The Portland-based American indie-folk band will perform with the local alt-rock band; 7 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Patrick Lamb & Karrin Allyson: The internationally acclaimed pianist and singer with five Grammy nominations will perform; 7 p.m.; $55; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; oxfordhotelbend.com or 541-382-8436.
Major Dudes: The four-piece Steely Dan tribute band will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waltreillys or 541-546-0511.
Folk Punk Nite with New Here, Johnny Bourbon & Reid Bower: The Portland-based pop-punk indie band will perform; 8 p.m.; $5 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Bearly Dead: The Grateful Dead tribute band will perform; 8:30 p.m.; $15; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Marti Marti: The folk pop duo will perform; 8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 10/8
Mikey Bilello: The local fingerstyle guitarist will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Patrick Lamb & Karrin Allyson: The internationally acclaimed pianist and singer with thirteen albums on the Concord Jazz label, FIVE Grammy nominations, and appearances all over the world will perform; 5 p.m.; $55; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; oxfordhotelbend.com or 541-382-8436.
Soul Benders: The local soulful rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Lassen & The Deliciousness: The soulful jazz duo will perform; 7 p.m.; $5 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Booze and Glory: The Polish-British street punk band will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $18 plus fees; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Patrick Lamb & Karrin Allyson: The internationally acclaimed pianist and singer, with thirteen albums on the Concord Jazz label, Five Grammy nominations, and appearances all over the world, will perform; 8 p.m.; $55; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; oxfordhotelbend.com or 541-382-8436.
Tiger Lyn: The country singer will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Vibes on Tap ft. Overcover & Hypernght: Two local DJs will be spinning danceable music all night long; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; $5 at door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Alovitiman: The band will perform original Balkan folk seasoned with jazz, funk and progressive sets; 9 p.m.; free, band tips appreciated; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063554383532.
Sunday 10/9
Tantric & Tentareign: The Louisville, Kentucky-based rock band Tantric will perform with guest Tentareign; 6 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Tyler Rich and Kylie Morgan: The American country music singers will perform; 8:30 p.m.; $20-$75; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Tuesday 10/11
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The rock musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free cash cover; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 10/12
Juju Eyeball: The Beatles cover band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Left On Tenth: The multi-genre band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Song & Story with Pete Kartsounes: The blues musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free cash cover; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Food Truck Music
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 10/8
Music on The Lawn — Hardwood Heart: The string band will serve up exploratory bluegrass, folk, jazz, Americana; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 10/6
The Hasbens: The four-piece improvisational rock group will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 10/8
Saturday Jazz Sessions: Sonic Benders bring an evening of soul, funk; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 10/9
Larkspur Stand: The Americana, Indie-bluegrass band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
The Yard at Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Friday 10/7
Open House: You can browse the common spaces of the hostel and see what it's like to be a traveler in Bend while enjoying drinks and live acoustic music from Nick Crockett; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Saturday 10/8
The Official Bend Film Fest Afterparty: Celebrate the filmmakers, chat with fellow festival goers, and more, including music from DJ Giancarlo, Briantology, Generic Listening; 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Sunday 10/9
Full Moon Raver — 70s Style: Dress up in your coolest and funkiest '70s garb and pepper to get down to the sounds of Drift Along DJ Aaron; 7-10 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
