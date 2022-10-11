GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 10/13
The Gold Souls: The Gold Souls are bringing the driving grooves of funk, the rich textures of soul and the compelling storytelling of the blues to the stage; 7 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
The Worst, Poolside Leper Society & Helga: The Maine-based punk trio will perform with the local punk musicians; 8 p.m.; $10; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 10/14
So Much Closer: The local songwriting husband and wife duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
Brian Craig Hinderberg: The local singer, songwriter, musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Eqwine Wine Bar, 218 SW Fourth St., Bend; eqwine-wine.com or 541-527-4419.
Paul Eddy Band: The two-piece rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; pauleddymusician.weebly.com or 541-306-6689.
Brujería & Napalm Death: The old-school death metal band will perform; 6 p.m.; $25; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
The Hasbens: The local fusion jam band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/SilverMoonBeer or 541-388-8331.
Evan Mullins: The country musician will perform; 8:30-11 p.m.; free; Owl's Nest, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Vibes on Tap ft. Overcover & Hypernght: Two local DJs will be spinning danceable music all night long; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; $5 at door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Jerry’s Middle Finger: The California-based Jerry Garcia tribute band will perform; 9 p.m.; $20; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
'80s Dance Anthems – DJ Raider Mystic: The local DJ is playing '80s tunes with dance anthems of that decade to dance to; 9 p.m.; $5 at door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 10/15
Brother Gabe Trio: The local funk, R&B, soul, rock group will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Craft Anniversary Party: There will be music and a raffle and more; 6-8 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62977 Layton Ave suite 103, Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
The Rum Peppers: The emerging rock band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; facebook.com/cruxfermentationproject or 541-385-3333.
Central Oregon Symphony Fall Concert Series 2022: The full brass section is back and prominently featured in the music of Dimitri Shostakovich, Charles Gounod and Pyotr Tchaikovsky, with oboe soloist Amy Kolb as guest artist; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; free; Bend High School Auditorium, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend; 541-317-3941.
Call Down Thunder: The local Grateful Dead cover band will perform; 7:30 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
The Whippoorwill Presents Cascadian Bluegrass Caravan: A few of the Pacific Northwest's best up-and-coming jamgrass bands will perform; 8 p.m.; $15-$20; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio.
Everclear 30th Anniversary Tour 2022: The rock band will perform; 8:30 p.m.; $30 plus fees; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Polyrhythmics: Seattle’s funk, soul, R&B band will perform; 9 p.m.; $18 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 10/16
Central Oregon Symphony Fall Concert Series 2022: The full brass section is back and prominently featured in the music of Dimitri Shostakovich, Charles Gounod and Pyotr Tchaikovsky, with oboe soloist Amy Kolb as guest artist; 2-4 p.m.; free; Bend High School Auditorium, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend; 541-317-3941.
Monday 10/17
Oregrown Party with Call Down Thunder: The local Grateful Dead cover band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Fellow Pynins with Brent Alan: The award winning contemporary folk duo will perform; 7 p.m.; $15 plus fees; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Robert Cray: The band will perform soul, R&B, gospel, blues and rock 'n' roll; 7:30 p.m.; $47-$67 plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Tuesday 10/18
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The rock musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free cash cover; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 10/19
HWY 97 Band: The local classic rock band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
JuJu Eyeball: The Beatles cover band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Song & Story with Pete Kartsounes: The blue musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free cash cover; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
SeepeopleS with Profit Drama: The anti-genre, indie pranksters will perform; 8 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Food Truck Music
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 10/15
Music on The Lawn — New Victorian: The Portland-based Americana band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 10/17
Angelic Noise: The Portland-based singer, songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 10/13
Billy & The Box Kid: The folk rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 10/15
Brandon Campbell Trio: The jazz trio will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sweet Red & The Hot Rod Billies: The rock-a-billy band will perform; 2-4 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 10/16
Faisal: The local singer, songwriter will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
The Yard at Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Saturday 10/15
Ladies Night: Mari, Loopz By Laura & Beverly Anderson will supply the music and Old Ironwood Taps will be providing half priced drinks to all the ladies; 6-10 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.