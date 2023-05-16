GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 5/18
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform ; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Cellar, 206 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 2, Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-1645.
Central Oregon Youth Orchestra Spring Concert: This assembly of 35 music students of all ages from across the region is led by COCC music professor Travis Allen and conducted by Redmond Proficiency Academy’s Jonathon Moore; 7 p.m.; $12-$17, plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Something Dirty: The classic rock and jam band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free 21+; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend or 541-383-0889.
Scott Pemberton O Theory: The West Coast guitar slinger and his band will perform roots music; 8 p.m.; $16.50-$22; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Eric Niziol: The band will perform hard-charging Americana; 9 p.m.; free, band tips appreciated; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Friday 5/19
A Brave New World: The local rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Cole Hinkle & The Debuachery: The country, folk musician from the Central Valley of California will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Blackstrap Bluegrass: The bluegrass band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com.
Acoustic Eidolon in Concert: Guitar and cello by two virtuoso artists present a night of Celtic, Americana, World and Flamenco music; 7-9 p.m.; $20-$25 cash or check at the door; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; acousticeidolon.com or 541-385-3908.
Nekromantix & Poolside Leper Society: The Danish-American psychobilly band will perform; 8 p.m.; $20-$25 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Torbjorn — Nordwest EP: “Nordwest” tells a chilling story of overcoming the hardships of winter, as heard through the lenses of dubstep, golden era hip-hop, and with a touch of traditional Scandinavian folk music; 9 p.m.; free; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend/ or 541-678-5740.
Saturday 5/20
Musician Dorian Michael: Enjoy the musical stylings of the guitar aficionado, who has been a working guitarist for over 50 years; 3-4 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Alex Dunn & Stephanie Anne Johnson: The black, non-binary Americana, blues musician from Tacoma, Washington, will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
DJ Giancarlo: The local DJ will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Big Band Jazz: The local jazz group is performing concerts for the community featuring Seattle-based tenor saxophonist and composer Steve Treseler; 6 p.m.; free; Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.
Mark Quon: The local folk and traditional American musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Eugenia Riot & Shaene Marie Pascal: Eugenia Riot, the vibrant new folk creation from singer-songwriter Leigh Jones; 7-9 p.m.; free; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thecommonsbend.com.
The Sam Chase & the Untraditional + Dead Lee: The rock 'n' roll, folk band will perform; 7 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
The Stinkfoot Orchestra: The six-piece horn section, tuned percussion and five vocalists make up this 15-piece ensemble that delivers Frank's music with power, authenticity and musical prowess; 8 p.m.; $23.75; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
The HWY 97 Band: The classic rock, pop and country band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; Northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Club Reggaeton: DJ Mistico will be spinning Reggaeton all night long; 9 p.m.-12 a.m.; $5; The Green Room at Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Sunday 5/21
Desert Wheelhouse: The Central Oregon cover band will be playing classic rock, country and pop; 3-5 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Co., 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Blackstrap Bluegrass: The funk, soul, R&B band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com.
Open Mic Night: Open Mic with host Jeshua Marshall; 5-7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Sugar Sweet String Band: The American roots duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Sisters Saloon, 190 E Cascade Ave., Sisters; sisterssaloon.net or 541-549-7427.
Monday 5/22
Hot Jazz Night: Swing 44 plays in the style of acoustic hot jazz; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 5/24
Aedie: The American indie musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.comWorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Newski: The alternative, Wisconsin's lo-fi alternative geek rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Ghost of Brian Craig: The local solo acoustic musician will perform a unique and captivating rock sound; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bevel Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com.
Stacie Dread: The singer, songwriter and guitarist Stacie Lynn Johnson, known for her soulful, powerhouse vocals and passionately inspired melodies will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Co., 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band: The 40th anniversary screening of the rock drama film "Eddie and the Cruisers" followed immediately by a live onstage performance of the group who actually scored, recorded and sang the movie’s soundtrack; 7 p.m.; $37-$47 Plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 5/18
Stu Kinzel & Friends: The blues, roots, country fusion band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 5/20
Saturday Jazz Sessions: The 18-piece swing band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 5/21
Mark Creech: A mix of sing-along classics, dusty relics from the 60s, 70s and 80s, and an occasional outlaw country gem; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 5/20
Jordan Madsen: The local guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 5/22
Astra Kelly: The folk artists will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
