Live music
Thursday 9/1
Thursday Evening Live Music — Evan Mullins & Friends: The local pianist and others will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
Thursday House Band — Skillethead: The local roots band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Sammy Hagar & The Circle "Crazy Times Tour" with guest George Thorogood: One of rock music’s most prolific and charismatic artists will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $39.50-$349.50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Friday 9/2
Jesse Meade: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
Bobby Lindstorm: The local rock 'n' roll, blues, folk artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
Thump Coffee Music Series: Local musicians will perform every Friday; 6-9 p.m.; free; THUMP Coffee Roasters, 549 NW York Ave., Bend; instagram.com/thumpcoffee.
Alovitiman: The musician will perform original instrumental arrangements of traditional Balkan folk seasoned with jazz, funk and progressive rock; 6 p.m.; free plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Jeshua Marshall & The Flood : The local rocker will perform for First Friday downtown; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; The Commons Cafe, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/JeshuaMarshallMusic or 541-323-3955.
Lurk & Loiter + Left Slide: Two of Bend's favorite fast and loud punk bands will perform; 8 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 9/3
Soul'd Out: The Soul, R&B and funk band will perform; 4-7 p.m.; free; The Outfitter Bar, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/SeventhMountainResort.
Laura deAmorin & Sam Newman: The local multi-instrumentalist looper will perform; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Music on The Water — Derek Michael Marc: The local guitarist will perform blues, rock and soul cover songs and originals; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Jesse Meade: A singer-songwriter who accompanies himself with his own fingerstyle, acoustic guitar will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Sir Mix-A-Lot: The American rapper will perform; 6 p.m.; $35; Century Center, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; kendallgivesback.com.
Incubus with special guest Sublime with ROME: The American rock band will perform with the reggae, rock, ska, punk band; 6 p.m.; $49.50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Woodsmen: The local original Americana band will perform; 6-8:30 p.m.; $5-$10; Crater Lake Spirits, Location Crater Lake Spirits Distillery 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; facebook.com/Bendistillerytastingroom or 541-318-0200.
Jeff Plankenhorn: The singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will perform at a house concert; 6:30 p.m.; $20 RSVP at lassenbutterfly@gmail.com; RSVP for Address, Sisters; jeffplankenhorn.com.
4.In.X: The Seattle-based house music DJ/producer will perform; 8 p.m.; $5 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Highway 97: The four-person classic rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Aaron & The Rehnegades: The rock 'n' roll band will perform; 9 p.m.; free; M & J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063554383532 or 541-389-1410.
Sunday 9/4
Sunday Funday with Tony Smiley: The electro acoustic musician will perform; 2-4 p.m.; free; 10 Barrel Brewing Co., 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; 541-241-7733.
Rhythm & Brews — Use'ta Do: The old-school country roots band will perform; 3-5 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Co. 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Sunday Funday: Enjoy the summer on the patio with tropical cocktails, yummy bites, and various live music performances; 4-10 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Thomas T & The Blue Chips: The authentic Chicago and Texas-style Blues band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Sisters Saloon, 190 E Cascade Ave, Bend; sisterssaloon.net or 541-549-7427.
Dirk Benson: The local musician will perform covers of many genres; 6-8 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; facebook.com/flightswinebend or 541-728-0753.
Jeff Plankenhorn: The singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will perform; 7 p.m.; $15; The Commons Cafe & Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; jeffplankenhorn.com.
Monday 9/5
The Big Lawn Music Series — Ryan Sollee: The Portland-based folk rock/alt-country musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway U.S. 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Labor Day Bash with Proud Mary: The world’s queerest tribute to the much-loved ‘60s-‘70s rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival; 6 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 9/6
Goodlife Music Series — Honey Don't: The local band will perform original folk and bluegrass; 6-8 p.m.; free; GoodLife Brewing Co., 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/GoodLifeBrewing or 541-728-0749.
Ziggy Marley — A Live Tribute to His Father: The eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley will perform the reggae genre with funk, blues and rock elements; 6 p.m.; $39.50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The rock musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 9/7
Wine and Whiskey: The acoustic country duo will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Aladinsane: The David Bowie tribute band will put on one last show; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour St., Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.
Rhythm & Brews — Social Creatures: A local musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Co., 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Pete Kartsounes: The local award-winning singer-songwriter and guitar virtuoso will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Amigo the Devil & Katacombs: The Austin-based songwriter behind the Amigo the Devil project, melds the worlds of traditional folk, country music, rock and metal into one; 7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Food Truck Music
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 9/3
Music on The Lawn — Sweet Motor: The southern rock/rhythm & blues band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Sunday 9/4
End of Summer Blues & Brews: Richard Taelour and Blackflowers Blacksun will perform all afternoon; 1-5 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 9/5
The Rhythm Collective: The rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 9/1
Milo Matthews: The unstoppable one-man band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 9/3
Saturday Jazz Sessions: The Tommy Leroy Rhythm Collective will perform jazz; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 9/4
Bill Keale: The Hawaiian musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Midtown Yacht Club: 1661 NE Fourth St, Bend
Sunday 9/4
Something Dirty: The guitar-driven alt-rock band will perform; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bendmidtownyachtclub or 458-256-5454.
