GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 5/12
Precious Byrd: The local dance rock band will perform; 5 p.m.; $10, admission is free with purchase of Bend Brewfest ticket; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Hayley Heynderickx Fireside Show: The indie folk singer/songwriter will perform; 5:30 p.m.; $45, sold out; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
David Miller: The Americana artist will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
The Mountain Goats: The indie band will perform; 8 p.m.; $38.50; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Friday 5/13
Rudolf Korv: The country singer will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
Out in BOOMER COUNTRY with Evan Mullins, Brother Gabe & Kyle Pickard: Three local musicians will perform some familiar classics and on the spot improvisations; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Heart By Heart: The group featuring the original rhythm section of Heart will perform classics from the band; 7:30 p.m.; $32-$52 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
ill.gates with special guest Ahee: Vancouver-based producer of bass music will perform; 8 p.m.; $25; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Freaky Friday the 13th Rock Show: A live music showcase featuring local DJ PCH!, who will be rolling out all your favorite early 2000s jams followed up with rocking local bands, The Nicoles and The Rum Peppers; 8 p.m.; $13 plus fees; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-668-1046.
Saturday 5/14
Rudolf Korv: The country singer will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Joel Chadd: The singer/songwriter will bring his soulful vocals and passionate guitar playing to the stage; 7 p.m.; $15 plus fees; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend or 541-323-3955.
Victory Swig: The classic rock, reggae and jam band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
80s Epic Night: DJ Mystic and DJ Cruz come in and changes the whole vibe to 80's for a night of all 80's classics; 9 p.m.; $5 at door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Sunday 5/15
Local Musician Night: The Astro will be featuring different local musicians each Sunday and offering happy hour drink specials all day; 7-9 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/TheAstroLounge or 541-388-0116.
Joseph with Special Guest Natalie Schepman: The Oregon-based pop rock trio will perform with a special guest; 8 p.m.; $34 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Big Band Jazz: Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Big Band Jazz group is performing two free concerts this month; free; Caldera High School Theatre, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; cocc.edu
Monday 5/16
Municipal Waste & Pig Destroyer & Spy: The punk bands will perform; 7 p.m.; $25; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 5/17
Open Mic Night: Bill Powers is hosting a night full of music, poetry, spoken word and more; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend or 541-323-3955.
Wishbone Ash: The British folk, American jazz and R&B-style band will perform their landmark album "Argus"; 7:30 p.m.; $22-$50 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 5/18
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Boomer Country: The eight-piece Portland-based band will perform '50s and '60s rock 'n' roll; 6-8 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Music at food carts
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Thursday 5/12
Block 15 & Toast & Jam: The local roots band will perform; 5-9 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Saturday 5/14
John Shipe: The Eugene-based Americana artist will perform; 6 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 5/16
Jesse Meade: A singer-songwriter who accompanies himself with his own finger-style, acoustic guitar will perform; 8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 5/12
Olivia Harms: The country singer/songwriter will perform; 6 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 5/14
Big Band Jazz: Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Big Band Jazz group is performing two free concerts this month; 6 p.m.; free; cocc.edu.
Sunday 5/15
One Mad Man: Spencer Snyder loops together multiple instruments to create moody, driven backdrops accompanied by smooth vocals; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
The Yard at Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Friday 5/13
Backyard Music with Beverly Anderson: The one woman band wonder will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Saturday 5/14
Backyard Music with Moose Almighty: The indie rock band from Seattle will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Saturday 5/14
One Mad Man: Spencer Snyder loops together multiple instruments to create moody, driven backdrops accompanied by smooth vocals; 6-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.