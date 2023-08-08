GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 8/10
Munch & Music — Precious Byrd with Shaene Pascal Band: This weekly series provides the community of Central Oregon with free live music, food vendors at Restaurant Row, family fun in the Kids Zone, local vendors down Artisan Row and beer, wine and spirits; 5:30-9 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com.
Mike Ryan: The local singer-songwriter will perform on the patio; 6-9 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Cellar, 206 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 2, Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-1645.
The Hip Abduction: The Florida-based band will perform a sunny amalgam of reggae, West African and effusive indie pop; 6-10 p.m.; $17-$25; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Thursday House Band: The Sisters-based musician Benji Nagel showcases his talented friends every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
The Scott Foxx Trio: The acoustic trio will be mixing bluegrass, fiddle tunes, blues and swing; 6:30 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Bend; villageatsunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
Karaoke Night: Sing your heart out at Karaoke; 7-10 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-678-6268.
Colt Ford: The American singer, rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur and former professional golfer will perform; 8:30 p.m.: $25; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Friday 8/11
Hometown Hang: Bring the whole family and enjoy performances from Skillethead, Quattlebaum, Beth Wood and Dennis McGregor and Skybound Blue; 6 p.m.; free; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979.
Sweet Red & The Hot Rod Billies: The local rockabilly band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; The Backyard at Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com.
gBots: The local roots band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Not Your Ex Lover & Wrong Wrap: The local punk bands will perform; 7-9 p.m.; $5; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Messer Chups: The surf rock 'n' roll band from Saint Petersburg will perform; 7 p.m.; $15; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sunriver Music Festival Classical Concert II: Features William Hagen in the Bruch Violin Concerto plus Milhaud’s La creation du monde and Brahms' Third Symphony with an expanded orchestra; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $25-$87; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; sunrivermusic.org or 541-317-0700.
National Parks: The American indie folk band from Provo, Utah, will perform; 7:30 p.m.: $20 plus fees, $65 VIP Experience; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Not Your Ex Lover: New, up-and-coming local artists will perform; 9 p.m.; free, band tips appreciated, 21+; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Saturday 8/12
Music on the Water — Lane Norberg: The indie-folk, singer-songwriter from Portland will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Speedway Sleeper, Heavy Light, Enchanted Clayworks: An intimate evening of art, music and coffee; 6-8 p.m.; $5-$20; Cafe Des Chutes, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; cafedeschutes.com.
Thomas T & The Blue Chips: The band will perform Chicago and Texas-style blues; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; The Backyard at Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com.
Bon Iver: The American indie folk band will perform; 6:30 p.m.: $49.50 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-0131.
Travis Ehrenstrom Band: The local folk band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing, 495 NE Bellevue Ave, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing.
Sunday 8/13
Grace Cooper: The local singer, songwriter will perform; 3-5 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Co., 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Dan Martin: The local rock musician will perform; 4-6 p.m.; free; Cascade Lake Brewing Co., 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo or 541-388-4998.
Open Mic Night: Open Mic with host Jeshua Marshall; 5-7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
The Uncharted Project at The Commons: The singer-songwriter duo blends indie folk and soulful jazz; 6-7 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org.
Fortunate Youth: The reggae rock band will perform; 6-10 p.m.; $25-$35; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-388-8331.
Call Down Thunder: The four-piece Grateful Dead Tribute jam band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Sisters Saloon, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Bend; sisterssaloon.net or 541-549-7427.
Monday 8/14
Karaoke Night: A Fine Note Music and DJ Jackie J present Karaoke Night in Father Luke's Room; 6-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Monday Big Lawn Series: Catch a variety of tunes on our big lawn every Monday; 6-8 p.m.; free see website for lineup; Suttle Lake Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Sunriver Music Festival Classical Concert III: Soprano Kathryn Mueller’s crystal-clear pristine voice will sparkle in a pairing of works by Barber and Mahler along with the orchestra; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $25-$87; Sunriver Resort Great Hall, 1 Great Hall Loop, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org or 855-420-8206.
Tuesday 8/15
Young the Giant with Milky Chance: The alternative rockers and the German sensation will perform; 6 p.m.; $50.50 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-0131.
Scott H. Biram: The blues, classic country, bluegrass musician will perform; 7 p.m.; $15; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 8/16
Superball: The local bell-bottom rock band will perform music from the mid-'60s to mid-'80s; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Travis Ehrenstrom Band: The local folk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Co., 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Leadbetter Band: The local rock band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 8/10
The Rum Peppers: The party-rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 8/12
Saturday Jazz Session: Uncharted Project will perform a unique blend of jazz, indie, folk and soul; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 8/3
Evan Mullins & CJ Neary: The local musician will perform keyboard and vocals backed by prodigious fiddle; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 8/12
Doc Ryan & The Dirt Trio: The roots-rocking guitarist, singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 8/14
Steve & Raena: The singer-songwriter husband & wife acoustic duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Bevel Brewing: 911 SE Armour Road Suite B, Bend
Wednesday 8/16
Jeshua Marshall & The Flood: The local rock musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; bevelbeer.com.
Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Thursday 8/10
Karaoke Thursdays: Join each week all summer for a fun-filled musical Thursday; 7-10 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Monday 8/14
Open Mic Mondays: Play your songs and tunes in a relaxed atmosphere; 6-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
