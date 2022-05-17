GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 5/19
Thursday Evening Live Music: Weekly live music performances from local artist all summer long; 5-7 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
Mike Wayock: The local country rock musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Tyler Bolts: Local solo artist performing well known, upbeat covers; 7-9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Friday 5/20
Broadway's Anthony Rapp in Concert: One of Broadway's most celebrated rock and rollers will perform a concert filled with songs that have inspired him; 8 p.m.; $27. plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Marianne Wilson: The singer/songwriter will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
Ky Burt: The multi-instrumentalist with a wide range of influences spanning Appalachian string music, old country and contemporary folk will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Something Dirty: The modern alt-rock band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Loop Fest Feat. John Underwood, Third Seven & One Mad Man: The multi-instrumentalist solo artist from Reno and the local one-man bands will perform; 8 p.m.; $10, plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Nghtspot Festival Day One: The first night of this three-day techno festival features Third Seven, N8ture and Codi Carroll; 9 p.m.-2 a.m.; $21.50-$220; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 425-610-6114.
Saturday 5/21
Love, DEAN: The husband and wife duo will perform feel-good vibes of classic Americana; 4 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Dive Bar Theology: The local indie pop band will perform to celebrate Waypoints first anniversary; 4-8 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com//waypointbbc.
JuJu Eyeball: The local Beatles tribute band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Stick Figure & The Elovaters: The one man reggae band will perform; 7 p.m.; $35, plus fees; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Zodiac Costume Party Feat. DJ Jah Yogi of Rubbah Tree: Go dressed in your best zodiac sign outfit and enjoy some music by reggae artist Jah Yogi; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
The Rumpeppers & Palo Soprano: The rock 'n' roll bands will perform; 8 p.m.; $10, plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
The Substitutes: The classic rock band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Nghtspot Festival Day Two: One the second day of this techno festival Russ Liquid, Torbjørn- Gold·ish and DJ Action will perform; 9 p.m.-2 a.m.; $25-$250; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 425-610-6114.
Sunday 5/22
Central Oregon Symphony Spring Concert Series 2022: COSA will feature one of the Young Artist winners performing the first movement of Camille Saint-Seans' Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Minor and the "Symphony No. 7" by Ludwig van Beethoven, will follow; 2-3 p.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Bend High School, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend; business.bendchamber.org or 541-317-3941.
Labyrinth Concert: This outdoor concert features some of Bend's local creatives — pianist Paula Dreyer, harpist Danielle Summerville and visual artist Michelle Lindblom; 2-3:30 p.m.; free, donations encouraged, must reserve ticket; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; pauladreyer.com or 541-385-3908.
Rhythm & Brews: Weekly live music in the beer garden by local artists throughout the summer; 3-5 p.m.; free, check website for lineup; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
A.J. Croce: Croce’s program is an intimate tribute to his father’s life and music, cut tragically short nearly five decades ago, focused solely on the 18-month output from the early 1970s that catapulted him from coffeehouse folk singer to national sensation; 6:30 p.m.; $22-$42 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Local Musician Night: The Astro will be featuring different local musicians each Sunday and offering happy hour drink specials all day; 7-9 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/TheAstroLounge or 541-388-0116.
Nghtspot Festival Day Three: On the third day of this three-day techno festival DJ Wicked, Mark Brody, Glow Vibez and Scipher will perform; 9 p.m.-2 a.m.; $21.50-$220; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 425-610-6114.
Monday 5/23
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 5/24
Open Mic Night: Bill Powers is hosting a night full of music, poetry, spoken word and more; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend or 541-323-3955.
Wednesday 5/25
Paul Eddy Band: The local country band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Nick Black: The Memphis-based musician will perform music influenced by the feel-good music of Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars; 6 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Rhythm & Brews: Weekly live music by local artists throughout the summer; 6-8 p.m.; free check website for lineup; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Music at food carts
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Saturday 5/21
Leftslide: The local blues, reggae, rock band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 5/23
Brian Craig: The local live looping acoustic guitar player will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Wednesday 5/25
Garret Plessner: The country musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 5/19
Coyote Willow: The Americana duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 5/21
James Howard Band: The blues rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 5/22
Wayward Blues & Co.: The guitarist, influenced by a wide variety of early to mid-20th century blues, folk, and rock musicians, will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
The Yard at Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Friday 5/20
Backyard Music with Rum Peppers: The local jam band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.