GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 8/11
Munch & Music Series — Precious Byrd: The local funk rock 'n' roll band will perform with special guest Company Grand; 5:30-9 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd, Bend; munchandmusic.com.
Rebelution Good Vibes Summer Tour 2022: The reggae band will perform with Steel Pulse opening; 5:30 p.m.; $39 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Thursday Evening Live Music — If and When: The local two-piece folk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
Thursday House Band — Haymakers: The old-time string band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Starry Night Summer Concert Series — The Klassixs Ayreband: The local rock band will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; villageatsunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
SFF Presents — Southern Avenue & Jontavious Willis: An evening packed with soul power and blues from the duo; 7 p.m.; $38.42; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979.
Joe Fidanzo: The classic rock country musician will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Friday 8/12
Sisters Rhythm and Brews: A two-day R&B festival with a long lineup of artists ready to entertain; 3 p.m.; $45-$125 plus fees; Village Green Park, 305 S. Fir St., Sisters; sistersrhythmandbrews.com or 541-549-6022 ext. 200.
Ky Burt: The folksy multi-instrumentalist will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Beers & Burgers, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthy.beer or 541-678-6268.
Mike "Doc" Ryan: The local American roots musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
Thump Coffee Music Series: Local musicians perform every Friday; 6-9 p.m.; free; THUMP Coffee Roasters, 549 NW York Ave., Bend; instagram.com/thumpcoffee.
Billy & The Box Kid: One of Bend's up-and-coming bands will perform a combination of country, punk, bluegrass and blues; 6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Jess & James Ryan Duo: The rock duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Barn, 171 E. Main St., Sisters; facebook.com/The-Barn-in-Sisters-102085872111050.
Thomas T and The Blue Chips: The local rock band will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Sunriver Resort Backyard, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; 800-801-8765.
My Morning Jacket: The American rock band will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $45 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Saturday 8/13
Sisters Rhythm and Brews: A two-day R&B festival with a long lineup of artists ready to entertain; 11 a.m.; $45-$125 plus fees; Village Green Park, 305 S. Fir St., Sisters; sistersrhythmandbrews.com or 541-549-6022 ext. 200.
Music on The Water — The Jess Ryan Band: The five-piece band will deliver a driving, twang-inflected, psych-infused rock show; 5-8 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Mt. Joy: The indie rock band will perform; 5-10 p.m.; $45 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Heller Highwater: The local country band will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; The Outfitter Bar at Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/SeventhMountainResort.
Lost Ox: The funk, psychedelia, jazz, Americana and progressive rock style band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Saturday Evening Live Music — Nick Gamer & Leo London: The indie musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; waypointbbc.com.
So Much House: So Much House returns with their monthly vibe check, bumpin' house music well into Sunday morning; 6 p.m.-12 a.m.; $20 at door; Open Space Event Studios, 220 Ne Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Reb & The Good News: The R&B soul band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; The Barn, 171 E. Main St., Sisters; facebook.com/The-Barn-in-Sisters-102085872111050.
Bands, Brews, and Barbeques — Lilly Worona with Grits n Gravy: The singer, songwriter will perform with the acoustic duo; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; The Lodge, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; logecamps.com or 541-306-3111.
Urban Renewal Project: The 16-piece collective known for its genre-bending original music that combines elements of jazz, hip hop and vintage soul will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Love Drive, tribute to the Scorpions: The tribute rock band will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; hardtailsoregon.com.
Dub N' Dope with The Traveler & DJ Colonel: The reggae dubstep DJs will perform; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
American Aquarium: The country band will perform; 8:30 p.m.; $20; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Summer Nights ft. Hypernght & Overcover: The local DJs will be making music; 9 p.m.; $5; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Sunday 8/14
The Uncharted Project plays Sisters Farmers Market: The acoustic duo will perform; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park , 150 N. Fir Street, Sisters; facebook.com/theunchartedproject.
Obie Oasis Concert Series — Neil Gregory Johnson: Bring a chair, picnic and beverage and enjoy talented regional musicians; 2-5 p.m.; free, performer donation encouraged; Obie Oasis Amphitheater, 20628 Obie Way, Bend; calvinmann.com or 541-390-7727.
Sunday Funday with BenDead: The Grateful Dead offshoot of The Hasbens will perform; 2-4 p.m.; free; 10 Barrel Brewing Co, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; 541-241-7733.
Rhythm & Brews — Major Dudes: The rock group will perform; 3-5 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
The Record Company with Special Guest Emily Wolfe: The Los Angeles indie trio will perform; 6 p.m.; $30 plus fees; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
Travis Ehrenstorm Band: The folk-rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Sisters Saloon, 190 E Cascade Ave., Sisters; sisterssaloon.net or 541-549-7427.
Kaleo Young: The solo acoustic pop musician will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waltreillys or 541-546-0511.
Monday 8/15
The Big Lawn Music Series — Love, Dean: The husband-and-wife duo will perform feel-good vibes of classic Americana; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway U.S. 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Open Mic: From first-timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sign up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 8/16
Goodlife Music Series — Skillethead: The bluegrass band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; GoodLife Brewing Co., 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/GoodLifeBrewing or 541-728-0749.
Eric Leadbetter & Friends: The rock musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free cash cover; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 8/17
Eric Ledbetter: The local rock artist will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Rhythm & Brews — Social Creatures: A local musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Co., 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Acoustic Minds: The identical twin sister singers and songwriters will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Giovannie & The Hired Guns: The rock band will perform; 7 p.m.; $15; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Song & Story with Pete Kartsounes: The blue musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free cash cover; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
MG Bailey: The one man band will perform; 7 p.m.; free; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Food Truck Music
The Yard at Bunk + Brew: 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend
Thursday 8/11
Full Moon Rave: Rave DJs Wild Goose and Rave Kitty will make music all night long; 7-11 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Saturday 8/13
Profit Drama, General Mojos and Rumpeppers: The Seattle Psychedelic band and local party bands will perform; 7 p.m.; free; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Music on The Lawn — Leftslide: The local blues, reggae, rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 8/15
Drift: The local rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Wednesday 8/17
Music on The Lawn — Something Dirty: The Bend-based rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 8/11
Ten Spiders: The rock jam band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 8/13
Saturday Jazz Sessions: The jazz band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 8/14
Skillethead: The bluegrass band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
