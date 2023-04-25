GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 4/27
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Cellar, 206 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 2, Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-1645.
Jezebel's Mother — Fireside Show: The duo will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Skillethead: The banjo-driven bluegrass band will perform; 7-11 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wreckless Stranger with Eric Leadbetter Band: The six-person Bay Area-based band will perform with the local rock band opening; 8-11:59 p.m.; $15 advance, $20 at door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 4/28
Lip Sync Battle: HDFF is combining the fun of lip syncing with some tasty foods and prizes; 7:30-9 p.m.; $20 watchers, $25 participants, proceeds benefit food access and farm/ranch programs; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Yak Attack: The funk dance band will perform; 8 p.m.; $16.50-$22; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 4/29
Bobby Lindstrom: Join International blues challenge solo nominee singer/songwriter/bluesman for soul inspiring blues and rock; 6-8 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com.
Atreyu, Point North, Within Destruction, LYLVC: The hardcore metal rock bands will perform; 6:30 p.m; $25; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Kathryn Claire Trio: The classical, indie, bluegrass, Celtic and improv-style trio will perform in the intimate setting; 7-9 p.m.; $20; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thecommonsbend.com.
The Rum Peppers & Mogul and the Blues: Bend's local rock 'n' roll band will perform; 7 p.m.; $12; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wilclone plus Gold Rey: The Portland-based Wilco tribute band will perform; 8 p.m.; $10-$12 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 4/30
OMTA Music Teachers Concert: Eight members of the Oregon Music Teachers Association will showcase their performing skills in a varied program of their favorite pieces for piano, oboe, harp, and voice — from Beethoven to jazz; 2 p.m.; free; First Church of Christ, Scientist, 1013 NE 10th St., Bend; oregonmta.org.
Open Mic Night: Open Mic with host Jeshua Marshall; 5-7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Monday 5/1
Clutch, Amigo The Devil and Nate Bergman: The American folk, country, rock and heavy metal bands will perform; 8 p.m.; $35; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Tuesday 5/2
Boris and the Joy (of Gogol Bordello) & Jeshua Marshall: The indie-folk-electro-pop band will perform; 6 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 5/3
Leadbetter and Moore: The local rock musicians will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3538.
'Way Back Whensday': A fresh rotation of "Tiny Desk" performances by local musicians and DJs, with free local drinks provided; 6-9:30 p.m.; free; Revival Vintage, 1824 NE Division St., Bend; instagram.comrevivalvintagebend or 503-702-3552.
Majesty — A Tribute to Queen: One of the UK's premiere touring Queen tribute band's will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $37-$52; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
The Brothers Reed: The folk duo will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 4/27
Moonbow: The band will perform a blend of folk, rock and jam with soulful originals and funky grooves; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 4/29
Saturday Jazz Sessions: The funky, acid jazz quartet will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 4/30
Moonbow: An acoustic evening of some fab Beatles music; 5-7 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Friday 4/28
Arthur Buezo: The one-man band will perform his self-branded savage folk; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
