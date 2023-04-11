GO! Listen
Live music
Thursday 4/13
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform every Thursday evening; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Cellar, 206 NW Oregon Ave., Suite 2, Bend; porterbrewingco.com or 541-382-1645.
Angelic Noise — Fireside Show: The Portland-based singer will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Now and Then: The local duo covering popular songs in the genres of blues, pop and classic rock will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free, 21+; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Moontricks: Based in the rustic Kootenay mountains of Western Canada, Nathan Gurley and Sean Rodman of the nationally renowned electro-folk duo will perform; 8-11:59 p.m.; $18-$22; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 4/14
Faisel: The solo singer, songwriter will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; 541-389-3111.
So Much House: This event showcase genres of House & Techno music every month with local and out of town artists; 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; $15; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; instagram.com/somuchhouse_ or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 4/15
Derek Michael Mark: The local guitarist will perform blues, rock and soul cover songs and originals; 6-8 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com.
Subaru WinterFest: The annual mountain destination event will feature nationally recognized Americana, bluegrass and indie music talent, the latest gear and demos, winter activities and contests and more. Then head downtown in the evening for free live concert by Big Gigantic Simba Sax and more; 7 a.m.-8 p.m.; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Willy Tea Taylor & The Fellership, Jeshua Marshall Trio & Kody Skye: The country folk musician and his band will perform alongside several local artists; 7 p.m.; $15; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Dead Lee with Johnny Boubon: Come enjoy some chill folk lounge vibes with Dead Lee and an opening set with local favorite Johnny Bourbon.; 7-11 p.m.; $7-$10; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
The Quick and Easy Boys with Hurricane Slade: The Portland-based rock 'n' roll trio will perform; 7 p.m.; $18 plus fees; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
Pigs on the Wing — The Dark Side of the Moon: Pigs on the Wing’s 2022-2023 tour will showcase a full performance of the 1973 classic The Dark Side of the Moon in honor of the 50th anniversary of that album’s release; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; $32.50-$44; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
NOT. GREENDAY: The nation's premiere Greenday tribute act will perform; 8-11:59 p.m.; $15-$20 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Distillery After Dark: Enjoy great music from local female DJs; 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
Phutureprimitive: Bay Area producer and songwriter Rai will perform a mix of lush melodies with intricate rhythms, groove heavy beats and warm, fuzzy bass lines; 10-11:59 p.m.; $25-$35 plus fees; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Sunday 4/16
Alias Brass: The five-piece band blends virtuosic musicianship with a high level of engagement; 2-4 p.m.; $60 for one-year membership with tickets to all concerts; Bend High School Auditorium, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend; cosymphony.com.
Cascade Horizon Band Spring Concert: The Cascade Horizon Band is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a spring concert; 2-4 p.m.; free donations welcome; Mountain View High School, 2755 NE 27th St., Bend; cascadehorizonband.org.
Subaru WinterFest: The annual mountain destination event will feature nationally recognized Americana, bluegrass and indie music talent, the latest gear and demos, winter activities and contests and more; 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; free with ski pass; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Open Mic Night: Open Mic with host Jeshua Marshall; 5-7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Steel Beans: The psychedelic rock band will perform; 7 p.m.; $15; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Dustbowl Revival & GA-20: The American roots band will perform; 8-11:59 p.m.; $25-$30; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Monday 4/17
SKERRYVORE: With a mix of fiddle, accordions, pipes and whistles, alongside guitar and vocals, underpinned by driving bass, drums and keys, Skerryvore represent the best in contemporary Scottish traditional music; 7:30 p.m.; $27-$47; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Tuesday 4/18
The California Honeydrops with Reb & The Good News: The American blues and R&B band will perform; 7 p.m.; $35 plus fees; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Jesse Daniel: The country musician and his band will perform; 8-11:59 p.m.; $15-$20 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Elton Dan & The Rocket Band — A Tribute to Sir Elton John: The Elton John tribute band will perform; 8 p.m.; $25-$55 Plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 4/19
Tony Smiley: The one-man-band looping musician will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
The Kingston Trio: The folk trio will perform; 7 p.m.; $45-$70 Plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Bobby Lindstrom: Join International blues challenge solo nominee for inspiring blues and rock; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Moonshine Bandits, Charlie Farley, Brandon Hart, GOAT: The American country-rap group will perform; 8:30 p.m.; $22 plus fees; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Food Truck Music
River’s Place: 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Thursday 4/13
Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts: The four-piece modern outlaw country band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Saturday 4/15
Saturday Jazz Sessions — Lonnie Mardis Trio: The jazz, Americana trio will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
Sunday 4/16
Coyote Willow: The cello-fire Americana band will perform; 5 p.m.; free; riversplacebend.com.
On Tap: 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend
Friday 4/14
Jess and James of The Jess Ryan Band: Two of the five-piece band will deliver a driving, twang-inflected, psych-infused rock show; 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Saturday 4/15
Russell James: The guitarist will perform; 6 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Monday 4/17
Megan Alder: The guitarist will perform fresh original music with classic pop hits and funky swing; 6-8 p.m.; free; ontapbend.com.
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5: 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend
Wednesday 4/19
Evan Mullins: The local musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; facebook.com/warminghutno5.
